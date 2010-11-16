Carmelo Anthony Says “I’m just like LeBron” & “I’m not Chris Bosh”

While all the Mile High trade fervor has dwindled for the moment, it’s safe to say that no one knows the fate of Carmelo Anthony. With the Nuggets currently standing 5-5 after their first 10 games, ‘Melo has made it clear that whatever happens, he’s taken note from his peers how he’ll handle the situation when a “Decision” does go down. He’ll be making moves with the same motives of LeBron James, but not handling it like Chris Bosh did in Toronto.
“I’m just like LeBron,” Anthony emphasized in the Nuggets’ locker room following Saturday’s practice. “It’s all about winning. That’s all I care about. I want the chance to compete at the championship level. All the other stuff is irrelevant.”
And knowing that winning comes at a price for him and the Nuggets, ‘Melo goes on to promise not to leave his team hanging.
“I’m not Chris Bosh,” Anthony declared. “We’re not the same person. What I do will be straight up. Management knows that.”
Interesting. So when does a deal get done? By Anthony’s declaration that he is not like Bosh, it seems most likely that ‘Melo will get moved in a sign-and-trade so he can help the Nuggets immediately fill the void of his departure. What team or teams that may include is still yet to be seen.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
He’s like LeBron but not like Bosh…
Except in this situation, Bosh and James did essentially the exact same thing of leaving their team via sign & trade for a TPE. AND they went to the same team with the goal of winning with less personnal stats (especially Bosh).
So Carmelo wants everyone to know that he wants to be LeBron…
So melo to new york aint looking so good. They nned to pull up their record or get some defenders during this summer to at least fully capture melo’s desire to play in a knicks jersey.
So melo to new york aint looking so good. They need to pull up their record or get some defenders during this summer to at least fully capture melo’s desire to play in a knicks jersey.
so basically what he’s tryin to say is he does not see any potential in those aging nuggets and there is no chance they resign him so they better trade him and get something in return
so melo’s being true cos he doesn’t want to become a supervillain like lebron or hated like Bosh right?
anyways either a trade or not hope he ends up in orlando
The list of teams in a better situation than Denver is small. If I were him, Id be looking at Orlando but thats just my opinion. Orlando needs to get rid of Vince and Rashard but I doubt the Nuggets would be dumb enough to do it. But if hes saying that he wants to win, unless he knows something the whole world doesnt know, his best bet is staying put.
LeBron even more so than CB1 left his team hanging. With CB4, the writing was more so on the wall, and CB1 basically didn’t contact the Raptors in the offseason. LeBron had a TV special that left the entire city hanging until the very last hour when he then chose Miami on national TV. Their entire offseason of moves was hinged upon what LeBron did. I hope Melo’s personality shines through this, b/c he’s always been the lone wolf out of that draft class that had to fight through all the negative press coverage and perception to get the respect he has now. I’d expect him to stay true to his word.
I posted this on the “other” site, but I don’t get what Melo is implying here. Why did he have to use JUST Bosh as an example? Didn’t LeBron do the exact same sh*t to Cleveland…maybe worse? Also, wasn’t it just a few weeks ago we all heard him say that he “wants a change of scenary”? Now all of a sudden, he backpeddles and says he “wants the team improved”. Come on Melo, show some consistency before opening your mouth. In addition, The Raptors weren’t exactly left high & dry:
[www.thestar.com]
“The Raptors will get back the draft pick they gave the Heat in the Jermaine O’Neal transaction, Miami’s 2011 first-round pick, and a trade exception worth about $16 million. The trade exception would allow the Raptors to acquire a player or players with salaries up to $16 million without having to ship out any players.”
It’s not the greatest return, but it’s something nonetheless. Melo, get off LeBron’s nut s@c!
Kris Humphries can dunk!!
[www.youtube.com]
Melo also may want to look at the fates of another Chris, Chris Paul and how things worked out for him compared to Le Lebron and Chris Bosh.
The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
Make it happen (either way) Carmelo, instead of giving Denver a bunch of demands they can’t possibly reach in three months, cause you want to get traded.
If Melo wants to be traded to a “better” franchise with more chance of winning – trade him… but where exactly does he think that will be?
I’m not sure that everyone realizes that not every player, not every superstar, is going to win a ring. There is something to be said to playing hard and working your way to your end goal… like I thought Melo was doing to Denver. If you don’t win a championship, you can still walk around with your head up knowing that you did everything you could. And the fans would appreciate that too.
KG was loved by everyone when he was in Minnesota because we all knew that he was giving everything he had… every night. We felt glad for him when he was traded to a team that had a chance. He put in his work. Too many superstars think that they can trade their way to better circumstances.
Carmelo, you are a top 10 player in the NBA. You are among only a handful of players to win an NCAA championship. You have a team that markets its existence around you. You are loved by fans all over Colorado and country. Please, please, play hard and work hard. Ride it out. Show some loyalty and commitment and stop letting your wife squeeze your nuts.
LL
so melo is gonna go on espn special with decision 2 and tell everyone he’s gonna take his talents to the big apple?
if he does that he better give it his all in the season and during the playoffs.
i think Amar’e is begging the Knicks front office to pull something out of their asses to get this done before free agency.
And Yes, didn’t Bosh and Lebron do the same thing!?
This will be a monster trade…
ATL gets
Melo
Ty Lawson
JR Smith
Nene
DEN gets
Josh Smith
Bibby
Marvin Williams
Jamal Crawford
They (Den) want to get something in return, right. Who can offer a better deal than ATL? They get a monster in Jsmoove, scoring from Crawford, & 2 servicable starters.
ATL gets a true #1 option, a PG who can start now (IMO), a starting center, and lose little off the bench.
Interestingly enough, when I put this trade in the machine, it increased DEN win % and decreased ATL. Yeah, its better for ATL, but DEN will never get equal value for MELO. This is very close though.
I’m taking my talents to…Brooklyn!
if that’s word for word quoted, that’s a pretty dumb statement made by melo.. well i guess not dumb, just didn’t make any sense
Imagine Carmelos rÃ©sumÃ© with a NBA title… NCAA championship, US Gold Medal and an NBA Championship along with that? Damn