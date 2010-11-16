Carmelo Anthony Says “I’m just like LeBron” & “I’m not Chris Bosh”

While all the Mile High trade fervor has dwindled for the moment, it’s safe to say that no one knows the fate of Carmelo Anthony. With the Nuggets currently standing 5-5 after their first 10 games, ‘Melo has made it clear that whatever happens, he’s taken note from his peers how he’ll handle the situation when a “Decision” does go down. He’ll be making moves with the same motives of LeBron James, but not handling it like Chris Bosh did in Toronto.

From the New York Post:

“I’m just like LeBron,” Anthony emphasized in the Nuggets’ locker room following Saturday’s practice. “It’s all about winning. That’s all I care about. I want the chance to compete at the championship level. All the other stuff is irrelevant.”

And knowing that winning comes at a price for him and the Nuggets, ‘Melo goes on to promise not to leave his team hanging.

“I’m not Chris Bosh,” Anthony declared. “We’re not the same person. What I do will be straight up. Management knows that.”

Interesting. So when does a deal get done? By Anthony’s declaration that he is not like Bosh, it seems most likely that ‘Melo will get moved in a sign-and-trade so he can help the Nuggets immediately fill the void of his departure. What team or teams that may include is still yet to be seen.

What do you think?

