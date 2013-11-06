Carmelo Anthony Scores On Own Basket In Knicks Loss

The Knicks are mired in cheerleader rumors and a 1-and-3 start to the season. Their owner is demanding a title from a team many feel is not capable of even hosting a playoff series. All is not right at MSG, and things took an even worse turn tonight when the Knicks’ loss to the Bobcats 102-97 at home, was punctuated by this inadvertent putback by Carmelo Anthony on his own basket.

‘Melo was just trying to snag a defensive rebound and tipped the ball into his own basket. It was better than his shooting percentage on the other end where he went 10-for-28 from the field in the loss.

Compounding Melo’s struggles when he was shooting at the correct basket, was the loss of center Tyson Chandler who banged knees with the Bobcats’ Kemba Walker in the first quarter on Tuesday. X-Rays were inconclusive and there will be further testing done tomorrow. But with Chandler out, New York’s already-slim hopes for postseason glory should be tempered even more.

James Dolan might expect a championship this year, but in the first week, things have gone from bad to worse. We just hope the emotional Knicks owner doesn’t take it out on the Knicks City Dancers.

