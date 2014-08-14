‘Melo Shed Weight To Helm Knicks’ Triangle Offense

Earlier this week Carmelo Anthony posted a picture of himself to Instagram looking noticeably more trim with a leaner face that resembled the man who came out of Syracuse a National Champion in 2003. The New York Post reports the move to drop what is reportedly 10-15 pounds was for the implementation of the triangle offense next season in New York.

The brainchild of Hall of Fame coach Sam Barry, and his former player Tex Winter, who tinkered with the basic tenets of Barry’s triple-post scheme and later came to prominence as the godfather behind the triangle offense that helped the Chicago Bulls claim six titles in the 1990s and the Los Angeles Lakers five titles in the first 10 years of the new millennium.

Now, with Tex disciple and the coach of those 11 titles while running the offense, Phil Jackson, taking over as president of basketball operations for the Knicks last February, Winter’s triple-post has become the offense de jure in Manhattan. Rookie head coach Derek Fisher — who played within the triangle offense during those five Lakers championships — hopes the system can improve a Knicks team coming off a disappointing 37-45 season, the first of ‘Melo’s career where he didn’t reach the postseason.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, after Anthony signed his five-year, $124 million deal with the Knicks as a free agent this summer, he set about dropping weight to increase his quickness, something he’ll need if he wants to act as distributor in the new offense.

“He wants to be as athletic as he was when he was a rookie,” a confidant told The Post. “Plus he wants to be a facilitator in the triangle and speed will help that.’’

It seems Orlando’s Tobias Harris was working out with Anthony at the Terminal 23 gym Anthony owns in mid-town, and came away impressed at the difference.

“He looked real good,” Harris told The Post recently.

‘Melo is also reportedly doing basketball drills, agility drills, weights and yoga as he works out three times daily while following LeBron James‘ largely carb-free diet.

While his expectations might be tempered this upcoming season, it seems he’s bought into whatever philosophy Phil Jackson espouses moving forward. We’re hoping Phil showed ‘Melo a tape from his rookie year, when he was blowing by guys for easy, efficient shots at the bucket and told him he’d like to see that body in training camp. ‘Melo weighed 230 pounds coming out of college, and Berman’s report says he’s close to that figure now.

If that’s what Phil asked for this summer, so far, so good.

Will a slimmer ‘Melo be better?

