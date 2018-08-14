Getty Image

The Houston Rockets have been trying to sign Carmelo Anthony for a long time and, as of this week, Daryl Morey and company were able to accomplish that goal. While his fit within Houston’s framework remains up for debate, Anthony took a moment this week to look back on the short roller coaster ride that was his tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder and that reflection came in the form of a letter to the city and its fans.

Erik Horne of The Oklahoman brought word from Anthony, who thanked the likes of Russell Westbrook, Sam Presti, and Billy Donovan along the way.