The Houston Rockets have been trying to sign Carmelo Anthony for a long time and, as of this week, Daryl Morey and company were able to accomplish that goal. While his fit within Houston’s framework remains up for debate, Anthony took a moment this week to look back on the short roller coaster ride that was his tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder and that reflection came in the form of a letter to the city and its fans.
Erik Horne of The Oklahoman brought word from Anthony, who thanked the likes of Russell Westbrook, Sam Presti, and Billy Donovan along the way.
Thank You, OKC
I know it was only one season, but from the time I arrived in OKC, I was greeted with so much love from The Team, The Organization, and of course the INCREDIBLE fans of this amazing city. Throughout the entire season, game after game, you cheered me on and rooted for us as a team. That is something I will always cherish and never forget. That genuine support kept me going all season long.
IN LIFE, I’ve learned that things don’t always turn out how you want. I wanted nothing more than to make it work here & help bring this city a championship. I’m sorry it didn’t work out while I was here.
Thank you to Russ, PG, Sam Presti, Coach Billy Donovan, my trainers and the entire staff who work so hard and diligently at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the practice facility. I appreciate you all very much. Last but not least, Thank You to (Thunder part-owner and chairman) Mr. (Clay) Bennett for believing in me.
This chapter of my career may be coming to an end but my story is far from over.
Love Always.
STAYME7o
Join The Discussion: Log In With