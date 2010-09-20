Carmelo Anthony Trade: “Eventually They’re Going To Pull The Trigger”

Sorry Nuggets fans, but it appears the writing is on the wall for Carmelo Anthony. While no one really wants to see him go, Denver’s resistance to trading him is now fading away. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein and Chad Ford, the Nuggets are not necessarily “shopping” ‘Melo, but they are least open to listening to pitches. Said one source briefed on Denver’s plans: “There’s no doubt they are working on it. Eventually they’re going to pull the trigger.”
But how soon? Looking at the Nuggets’ roster right now, they are still one of the four best teams in the Western Conference. So why rock the boat? When you’re not trying to lose your best player for nothing, you have to make a move.
“I’m not sure how soon, but I do think they’re going to trade him [between now and February],” one rival GM told ESPN.com.
What do you think? When will ‘Melo be traded?
I cant believe Melo wants out so bad and I can believe the Nuggets havent traded him yet.
If he doesnt want to play on Denver let him go. Get a good young player and a good draft pick. Thats all Denvers gonna get for him now that everyone knows he wants out.
WTF Melo?
someone get this man a heat jersey!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The patients are running the asylum….
Denver should just trade him with JR Smith to the Washington Wizards for Gilbert Arenas and Josh Howard.
Arenas can take a backcourt spot with Chauncey for 2 seasons. Josh Howard can step in and start at the 3 spot for Denver. not to mention, Howard only has a 1yr contract. after this season, it’ll give the Nuggs further cap relief. and if they wanted to re-sign Howard, he’ll be helluva lot less than Carmelo.
Chauncey Billups
Gilbert Arenas
Josh Howard
Kenyon Martin
Nene Hilario
depending on what Arenas can give, this team would still be capable of a 6 or 7th seed in the west
Weird, usually when Melo starts a fight, he backpedeals so fast you don’t even realize he started a fight. I’m surprised he’s still going on with this trade shit, or maybe his silence is because he’s backpedealed out the state, and ppl don’t know wtf is going on with him.
NBA is all fucked up by these young stars who r not willing to lead their team to success, Durant will become the most popular player in the NBA, fuck Melo, fuck CP3, fuck LBlowJob, fuck Kobe (i just hate him), fuck Chris Bosh
Hope Lala’s TV show is worth it….
@ WinDelRoj – great observation
Any GM that guts their team for melo is a complete fool. Why give up valuable pieces for a player who might not even re-sign with them next year.
I would just wait until next year to make my pitch.
For example, take new jersey, there was speculation that they would give up a combo of favours, harris, t will, and basically anyone except lopez. To me that seems absurd, when if they wait until next summer they could pitch him to be the starting 3 on a team with Lopez(possibly an all star by then) a solid murphy or a developed favours(who has a chance to be a beast) T will (playmaker) or anthony morrow (3pt sniper) and a former allstar in d harris.
Same goes for New York, why give up talent, like gallo, chandler or randolph for a player who said he wants to play for your team. I would just wait it out.
Let some other team blow themselves up for a player that won’t resign next year. Denver right now, is just praying that some team bites, and presents them with a decent offer. They know that there is no chance of melo returning, and they are afraid of losing him for nothing.
He’s probably going to end up getting traded at the deadline for an expiring contract. I can’t see any gms dumb enough to trade for him now. (Maybe David Kahn, but he doesn’t have the pieces, or Isiah Thomas, but hes not in the league)
@ heckler
melo and jr for gilbert and josh howard?
i thought the knicks proposal was bad, but thats even worse.
for starters, the wiz can just have jr if they want him. seriously, every denver fan wishes jr would just go away…which he will. his contract is up after this season, and the nuggs wont resign him. so hes traded before seasons end or bounces as a FA. either way, deuces to jr.
and the reason jr is loathed in denver is because hes a fucking headcase. so why would denver trade a top 10 player (melo) and a head case (jr) for two other headcases of lesser talent? doesnt make a whole lot of sense.
acceptable trades involve denver getting back a player like favors or noah and picks. clips could offer kaman, gordon or aminu,and minnys unprotected pick for 2012. thats doable as well.
knicks have jack squat to offer and WILL NOT obtain melo through a trade. if melo is a free agent at the end of the season, i bet he goes ny. but nuggs aint taking galliari, curry and picks for melo. no fucking way.
@ truth
all trades i propose are based on melo signing his extension before the trade. thats really the only leverage melo has in this deal. youre right that no team wants to rent melo for a season just have him sign with another team next year. thats also why denver has to deal with teams melo would find favorable and willing to sign with. that list is short and i would put it at nj, lac, ny, hou, and chi. i dont think there are any other teams that have both the assests to satisfy denver and the location to satisfy melos wife.
melo to NY… book it! :P
I’m a Nuggets fan for a couple of years and since Birdman came back from that life-threatening experience. But it pisses me off when Melo starts to take ill-advised shots and doing ala-Kobe ball-hogging move. Maybe that’s the reason why Billups is also jacking up those 3-pointers with no rebounder on position. Cancer maybe?
I say trade him away!!!
Houston is the only team that can trade away good pieces and still be able to compete at a high level after the trade. Houston can’t offer better prospect (rookie) players than what New Jersey or the Clippers can offer, but then again, I don’t see Melo signing an extension for either of those teams. He’d sign for New York (even if they gut their team… which they would have to do) but Denver likely wouldn’t go for that trade for three reasons. Number one, Houston can offer them better players in Scola, Brooks, Martin, Budinger, Battier, or Patterson (some combination of those). Two, Houston has all of New York’s first round draft picks for the next few years and I am sure Denver is going to want some of those to help kick start a sure-to-be-coming rebuilding process. And, three, at the expense of looking like they got punked, there is no way Denver trades Melo to any team within 500 miles of New York!
That said, that leaves Houston and Orlando from Melo’s purported list of trade destinations. I give Houston the edge because, when it is all said and done, I don’t think Melo wants to leave the Western Conference where he is a lock for the All-Star game and, as I pointed out in another blog post, where being paired with Yao can take Melo to a marketing level that only LeBron and Kobe have right now and what McGrady once had. Against conventional wisdom of not trading to a conference rival, Houston could pull off the trade by giving up Scola or Brooks, Budinger or Patterson, and one or both of the first round New York draft picks. Either way, the Rockets won’t lose Scola and Martin or both of their promising young talents which would create either a loaded frontcourt (Melo, Scola, and Yao) or a dangerous trio from position 1 thru 3 (Brooks-1, Martin-2, and Melo-3). And don’t forget that Yao (all 24 minutes of him) is still there and still should be better than most competition he faces.
The Magic, while an intriguing trade option, would almost certainly have to part with Lewis and/or Nelson along with Gortat , Bass, and/or Reddick, which seriously reduces their bench and rotation power while putting Melo and the Magic in a heated conference that will have them competing with the likes of Miami, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago for supremacy. In the West, Melo would face the Lakers and maybe the Thunder but would almost certainly jump Houston to a top three team in the west because every other team would not be able to handle the new Houston lineup… San Antonio and Utah included, though both of those teams will be very good and hard to beat.
Orlando and Houston needs to hurry up and send some pieces to Denver for Smith and Melo. Denver is crazy if they think a team is going to trade with them that late in the season PERIOD. Just play the season out because you never know what injuries can happen from now until the playoffs because Denver is starting to seem like that disgruntled girlfriend in Cleveland who cant just accept that its over in 1 more year from now and still is trying to hang on for hope. New York is where he will go and CP3 will join him in 2012 so dont be suprised everybody and start talking about cheating and tampering and all that other nonsense about they had this planned because the written was on the wall since Amare mad that toast at his Wedding. The good thing about all of this though is that New York still wont win a championship thanks to AMERICAS FAVORITE basketball team the MIAMI HEAT and there fans will go back to the drawing board in 2020…
“Trade him to the Lakers!” – every Lakers fan
I think he’ll be traded by December or January because most big trades are usually done before the deadline
I dont know what team he’ll go to? Rockets or nets?
@bdk23o stun
You watch your mouth.
Nets shouldn’t give up Favors he will be better then Brooke Lopez
All these young players trying to join already succesful teams and making demands is becoming an ugly trend. I hope when LBJ, Carmelo, and Bosh become veterans, the young stars on their team leave for greener pastures and give them a taste of abandonment.
Dallas is an option:
Melo and JR Swish
for
Caron Butler and Tyson Chandler
All expirers. Denver gets a big and a replacement for Melo
Dallas gets a shooting guard who can acutally shoot, and a franchise player
@ Joe’s Momma:
Why would Denver make that trade when there are so many other teams offering better, younger talent that could be locked up for years to come that they could also build around? For all of that, Denver could just let Melo play out this year, let him walk, and still achieve the same savings while at least having been competitive for one more year. I see what you saying though (everyone else is throwing out pipedream trade scenarios) so I am not knocking your suggestion… just pointing out that it will never happen unless, of course, Cuban decides to become the first NBA owner to offer a player 30 million a year.
A lock-out will happen for sure next year because of disgruntled Owners with this new trend and expect Derron Williams to be an east coast boy to in 2012 with the Magic…
@ Curtis G,
I see what you are saying. I didn’t take it as a slight either.
I saw that Denver gets a legit 3 to replace Melo, and a big they can throw in againt LA.
I think Butler is a pretty good player, I’m not sure what young player Denver would be able to get that is better value than Butler, who is still under 30.
But I am just throwing out suggestions
Joe’s Mama:
I gotcha! Yea, Dallas wouldn’t have any young bodies to throw into the deal except Rodrigue and maybe Barrea but I don’t see them being on par with the other young talent that Denver could possibly bring in (okay, Rodrigue would be a catch for anyone). And no one (other than Dirk) would even come close to being the star that Denver might want in return.
If the rumors are true, then there are three things Denver wants out of any Melo trade; a star (or something close to it), young talent, and first round draft picks. With that, Orlando and Houston are the only teams on Melo’s short list that can give Denver what they want and still give Melo a chance to compete at a high level. And between those two, Houston would have the edge in still flooring a more than average team while still giving Denver a lot.
For instance, the Rockets could give up Martin, Budinger, Patterson, a 2011 first round draft pick and still trot out a starting lineup of Brooks, Battier, Melo, Scola, and Yao while having Lowry, Lee, Hayes, Miller, and Hill coming off the bench. Not bad and not worse than 5th seed in the west. If Denver trades for Scola and young talent instead, then Houston jumps up to maybe the the top three in the west.
Anybody who watched the playoffs last year knows why he doesn’t want to be back on that team.
Melo has done no wrong. He has carried the Nuggets to the playoffs every season he has been in the L. Before he came they were butt crumbs.
I don’t see how anybody could hate on his body of work.
@ Curtis G
Houston got a ton of pieces to mix with cap space and young players, and like you pointed out, the Knicks picks. If I am Denver, I want that kid Patterson, they need some young juice in that frontcourt. That deal you put out is probably the best Denver can get, and that is a lot compared to when other franchise players were dealt.
If anyone is the front runner, I gotta give it to Houston based on the talent riddled roster the boast already.
Dallas aint getting Melo unless they can pull a 3rd team in, because they are not moving Roddy Buckets (for whatever reason) nor are they gonna send Dirk. Everyone else on that team can be had for Melo, but no one else has great value right now.
I still think Melo should stay in Denver. But if that new GM is over his head, he is screwed if he signed that extension, so I see why he might want to bolt.
Send him to NJ for T-Will and picks. Best deal for both teams, NJ get a legit franchise player, and with Harris and Lopez (possibly Favors down the line) at least threaten 50 wins. Denver gets (to me) the closest thing to Lebron and with some grooming could turn the kid into a beast. And Billups is the perfect guy for that, and even if they tank a high lottery pick is always good for a franchise.
Houston have some nice pieces too move and if they do get him, it could be the final piece to send them into contender status. Brooks-Lee/Chase-Melo-Scola-Yao (they def have to give up K-Mart) is a SCARY lineup.
Then again, who wouldn’t want to see Wade/Bron/Bosh vs Paul/Melo/Amare…
@ Joe’s Mamma:
Roddy Buckets will be a star in this league and that’s why Dallas probably doesn’t want to part with him but, realistically, if a deal were possible with Dallas, he’d be at the top of Denver’s wish list along with Dirk. Now there’s an interesting scenario: what if Dirk agrred to be traded for Carmelo? I think both teams would do that in a heartbeat, but it wouldn’t happen in a million years!
@ Stunnaboy09:
Any deal involving would have to see 2 of these three players going to Denver: Harris, Lopez, Favors. Incidentally, I’d think that Denver would be after Lopez and Favors or Lopez and Harris… see a trend there? You need a dominant big man in the West and though Favors is nice, he isn’t proven so Denver would want the one player that the Nets have said is untouchable. As I mentioned before, Denver puportedly wants an all star caliber player, young talent, and draft picks and they can get all three from at least one of the teams on Carmelo’s short list, so why would they settle for less?
Taking that into consideration, in a perfect world, it has to be Houston or Orlando but, as we all know, it all boils down to the whims of the player and GM who aren’t always perfect or thinking clearly. Maybe Melo really is dead set on going to New York and maybe Denver’s new GM gets really desperate? All I know is that the new Denver GM is supposed to be really smart and there is no way in hell he is trading Melo to the Knicks or the Nets; they simply don’t have enough to offer. He’s already getting screwed by being forced to trade his franchise player… he is not going to compound that tragedy by getting a lot less for him in return. If I had to throw a third team into the fray, Chicago has the right tools but no one, and I mean no one, really wants to live in Jordan’s shadow! There is a reason why all the talent there right now was drafting there.
D@mn, I thought Chicago would have jumped on this and gotten rid of Noah before he burns us like Deng has done. Now I see those bastards upstairs truely believe in Noah as a legit center. My scenario would include trading Deng and Noah and that CHAR draft pick to Den, they give us Carmelo. We sign a a defensive minded center who may or may not be able to hit a short baseline jumper. Show Melo this is where he wants to be, sign him a a long term contract, and battle the Heat and Magic (Maybe NY if they get CP3 and fire Diantoni) for the chip for the next 3-6 years.
yo fuck the nba now. its all hyped up on stupid shit like this. either trade the guy or dont. dont frigin act like its a big thing. only real franchise player in the nba is durant. fuck melo fuck wade fuck bron fuck bosh fuck everyone. kd just takeover