Carmelo Anthony Trade: “Eventually They’re Going To Pull The Trigger”

Sorry Nuggets fans, but it appears the writing is on the wall for Carmelo Anthony. While no one really wants to see him go, Denver’s resistance to trading him is now fading away. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein and Chad Ford, the Nuggets are not necessarily “shopping” ‘Melo, but they are least open to listening to pitches. Said one source briefed on Denver’s plans: “There’s no doubt they are working on it. Eventually they’re going to pull the trigger.”

But how soon? Looking at the Nuggets’ roster right now, they are still one of the four best teams in the Western Conference. So why rock the boat? When you’re not trying to lose your best player for nothing, you have to make a move.

“I’m not sure how soon, but I do think they’re going to trade him [between now and February],” one rival GM told ESPN.com.

What do you think? When will ‘Melo be traded?

