Carmelo Anthony trade update: Nets are cautious, a new wish list, and ‘Melo addresses the rumors

Once upon a time, Carmelo Anthony lived in the shadow of LeBron James. Back when ‘Melo and LeBron came into the League together and their “rivalry” was hyped as the next Magic vs. Bird, it seemed ‘Melo was always coming in second place: in Rookie of the Year voting, in endorsement dollars, in stats and status.
‘Melo was eventually able to distinguish himself, but now he must feel like he’s back in LeBron’s shadow again. Any other offseason, ‘Melo is the NBA’s biggest story with his latest trade-rumor, not-signing-an-extension drama in Denver. But of course, nothing ‘Melo does in 2010 will outshine the Summer of LeBron. Even if/when a trade happens, some will see it as ‘Melo just following LeBron’s lead in ditching his original team to join a potential powerhouse.
Anyway, here is the latest on ‘Melo as of this morning:
* ESPN reports Carmelo has the Knicks and Bulls on top of his wish list, with Chicago as a “firm 1A” behind his birthplace of New York. Houston and New Jersey are also on his list.
* Unnamed sources cited by ESPN say Carmelo’s camp (including his agent) “have been ramping up the pressure” on the Nuggets to make a trade happen before training camp begins next week, but that the Nuggets aren’t rushing into anything. The team still hopes ‘Melo can be convinced Denver is the place for him, and are relying on the likes of Chauncey Billups and George Karl to get through to ‘Melo once camp starts.
* According to the New York Post, the Nets are in talks with the Nuggets, but the team is “cautious” about making any trade that involves giving up No. 3 overall draft pick Derrick Favors and multiple future first-round picks. The paper says the Nets won’t do anything until ‘Melo signs the three-year contract extension he’s been offered by Denver, ensuring he wouldn’t just be a one-year rental for New Jersey.
* The Denver Post mentioned the Clippers as a possible destination, based on the fact that ‘Melo and his wife spent a lot of time in L.A. this summer and that move would be beneficial for her acting/entertainment career. But the Post cited an unnamed source who said the Clippers aren’t open to trading Blake Griffin or Eric Gordon.
* Last night ‘Melo wrote on his Twitter page (@carmeloanthony): “Everyone has their own opinion. Its funny. It cracks me up. When I know something, you guys will know something #pointblankperiod.” He later wrote, “I just want to play ball. F*** all that other s***. Feel me.”
“I just want to play ball. F*** all that other s***. Feel me.”
Whatever you say Melo, long as you leave the West so my Mavs can have an easier road to the WCF this year.
But if he goes to Chicago…….the east is officially more stacked than the west just by that one trade.
Acknowledged! As long as chicago doenst have 2 give up noah 4 melo (somebody needs 2 play D) then we’re right there. Rose has 2 take commnd of that team. He’s gotta manage boozer & melo on offense the way rondo manages pierce & allen.
why are the Clips being mentioned if they dont wanna give up Eric Gordon or Blake Griffin? what else could they possibly offer Denver?
Chicago is crazy if they dont trade Joakim Noah for Carmelo. Noah is good at what he does and all, but shit, you wanna miss out on Melo cause you wanna keep Noah? thats as stupid as the Bulls wanting to keep Luol Deng and Ben Gordon instead of trading them for Kobe.
…oh wait….
I wonder if anyone believes that this is worse than Lebrons deal. The city isnt going to lose it like Cleveland did, but there werent any real expectations in the first place. People were just hell of excited to get to the WCF. Unlike Lebron though this doesnt appear to have anything to do with winning. The current Denver roster with Melo would beat the Bulls easily (the Bulls with Melo wouldnt be better than Denver currently) , all of the other teams are a joke even with him on the roster. Hes definitely not coming off as being honest at all.
I think I may need to pay John Paxson and Gar Heard a visit today down at the United Center. We need to talk about their priorities and why this trade isn’t done yet.
Bulls,blazers,mavs, best teams for melo.
Wait why is Melo demanding a trade? This doesn’t make sense. I was reading Scottie Pippen’s statements about trading for Melo and it seems like he’s just being immature and is failing to display any loyalty. Denver, to me, seems like a good situation basketball wise. How can the Nets be front runners if he wants to win a ring?
Carmelo is a “scorer” only. if thats all it took 2 win championships more than 7 teams would have won a title n the last 20 years. Rose n Noah complete melo….leadership, defense, chemistry etc is necessary 2 get anywhere. i dont wana c a boozer/melo chuck fest…thats gets us nowhere
IDK, I just don’t see Melo making it to NYC or Chicago. I don’t think either team is willing to give the Nuggets a deal they want, regardless of who Melo says is at the top of his list. This is more the choice of Denver than Carmelo. With the way he has been acting towards the organization I don’t think they really care that much about what he wants if he’s not going to extend his contract with them. In the end I think Houston will get him. He’s listed Houston as a top choice and they have the best offer for Denver. The Knicks would have to sacrifice a lot to get Anthony, and Chicago doesn’t want to give up Noah. This leaves Houston with the best offer for Denver. Look for Melo in the Rockets Red soon.
The Pacers offered Danny Granger and 1st round pick… any truth to this?
@money @the rest of ya’ll saying Denver is better off than CHI.
To me Denver is not in a good position, they’re talented but nothing they do will get them to legit contender status. That’s mainly because they can’t find a legit post man (Nene is good, but he’s not agressive offensively and nuts up against 7 footers) Plus you have Chauncey who is 32 years old, Jr Smith who the Nuggets can’t wait to get rid of, Kmart who is a shell of his former self and birdman who is a good part time player.
In two years, Kmart and Chauncey come off the books I think but what are the odds that Denver will be able to fill out their team in a way that will put them in Championship Status. The money they’ll have will need to replace half the team due to a lot of the key players being old. Birdman, Kmart, Jr Smith, a true 7 footer will be needed, plus are they going to use some of that money to resign Billups and etc….
That’s a lot of risk for Melo staying another 3 years hoping that everything falls out perfectly, not counting the time that even if it does fall out that way in 2012 he’ll still need time for the roster to gel. By the time that happens his contract will be expiring again and he’ll be almost 30.
The only reason that this is such a big deal is that the media is conditioned to stuff like this due to the Lebron circus over the past few years and now that it’s over, they’re jumping over any similar story to hype it up.
Melo ain’t made no statements other than he wants to play ball and all the speculation is from quote unnamed sources who are reporters analyzing every move and writing stories over it. Like the one that he’s moving for LaLa’s career, no facts have come out, it’s only the fact that they have a house in LA like many Multimillionaires do and the fact that she’s on TV. That’s all that was needed for all these stories to come out about him moving for her career.
I don’t blame him for thinking about leaving and he’s handling it in a respectful way by keeping his thoughts close, it’s just the Media looking for the next Lebron story that’s making it into a big deal
Damn, I just realized how much I wrote which basically means that certain people will see a “wall of words” and press page down as quickly as Possible.
Basically, Denver is good enough to win games now but not championship without a legit Center.
2 years from now, a lot of cap space will be freed but the team will have a lot of holes to fill, plus need time for team to gel into a legit contender.
Melo isn’t being whiny or a bitch, he sees the fact that Denver can’t win a championship and needs a lot of things to fall out the right way for that to happen so he’s considering options.
The media doesn’t know what to do without the Lebron circus so is hyping up any thing that may be similar.
See Short and Concise. I can do that too.
All you wanna do is play ball? Then stop bitching, you’re getting paid more than 99 percent of the earth to do it for a good team in a city that loves you. Jesus
so it’s Pacers and Sixers involved in a 3 team deal… damn it… NYK need to get into that mix
@Mr TKO
I understand that Denver isn’t likely to win a championship but again, how does going to New Jersey improve that situation? or the knicks?
As long as NJ keeps Brook Lopez, they have a good core. I don’t know who the trade would include but Melo, one of the best young big men in the east, maybe Devin Harris has a higher chance of competing down the road than, an old Billups, Melo and Nene who can’t play legit 7 footers. I’m saying this from the perspective of a nuggets fan, I’m a fan of almost everybody on the Nuggets (including Jr Smith) but I see that they’re not really in a good position.
Ty Lawson, Melo and Nene are pretty damn good start to building a team. With a few more seasons of Chauncey and nothing but cap room. Birdman is easy to replace as is Kenyon Martin since dude cant stay on the floor. People cant talk about Nene like hes some scrub either. They have a good foundation to build a team around him. If he leaves its because hes being short sighted. Any other team that may look as good or better, would need to give up the assets that make them look good or better to get him.
Yea that’s cool wit Ty, Nene and Melo but the issue is that they will never get past any great team with a comptetent Big man. For whatever reason, Nene doesn’t show up against them. Nuggets have been spending the past couple of years looking for a 7 footer and it’s never worked out. This year they had to settle for Al Harrington.
THat’s not going to help them get past the Lakers, Mavericks or Rockets much less a healthy Portland and maybe even the Clippers.
I’ve been a fan of the Nuggets since Melo got there and the past couple of years, Ive had a sinking feeling as I realized that Nene was never going to step up against bigger dudes and the Nuggets couldn’t find a legit 7 footer to start alongside him.
If Melo can get to a team with a good big man, a decent PG and young talent to grow around, he’ll be better off in the long run. Denver’s hopes rely on getting lucky the next two seasons by getting past the Lakers and then once Kmart and billups contracts are gone, they want to get lucky in free agency by filling holes. You can look at what happened this summer to see how that’s worked out for a lot of teams.
I don’t blame Melo for exploring his options.
Melo to chicago would be disasterous for chicago… only way denver would do it would be for Noah, an then chicago would be left without a center, and two one dimensional players in boozer and melo. The other option is NY, and I could see that happening with a package like Danillo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Eddy Curry’s expiring contract, and a 1st round draft pick. Denver gets two prospective replacements for melo, and NY completes a good lineup for 2010-11:
Amare
Randolph
Melo
Abuzuke
Felton
his wife has no acting/entertainment career aside from being married to him.
NY – Gallinari and Chandler, Curry’s contract (even his last name resembles food) for Carmelo… NY Knicks make this happen. I wanna see how melo would flourish in D’Antoni’s System… and i am telling you, he’d lead the league in scoring when he does.
People discount him like he ain’t any good. but the guy is third in scoring… even if he doesn’t have the ball most of the time. when he does, he scores effciently.
CHI – It’ll be awesome if they can trade him for Luol Deng and some otha scrubs, and not give up joakim… I’m not high on Noah, But he is a decent center… not Dwight Good, but Top Ten Center Good… Compensated with his hustle, when melo moves to Chi-Town… you’ll see a more complete package from him… he’d average low in scoring, but would develop his defense under thibodeau…
NJ – Not really high on the Nets, but if he does, he’ll be from Elite Team to a “Bit Team”… they will get to the playoffs if they have him, but it’ll be 2003 all over again for melo… it’ll only work if they got lawson will
HOUSTON – Mayne, i doubt it that Denver would like to trade him for an overrated martin… he can score yeah, but not main man good, don’t tell me isht that Chauncey is the leader, Melo is… He brought the Nuggs to the playoffs since his rookie season, Billups just took ’em over the top.
I’m a Melo Fan… that is true… but the media made him second tier to LBJ. don’t take me wrong… LBJ’s great… but why all the hate on Melo? :P
Melo doesn’t want the public to hate him, hence not speaking up about his trade. He aint stupid, same with CP. Don’t do anything stupid and let the boys in the back take care of it.
NJ are smart waiting fro Melo to sign the extension. Every team should, why give up stuff for a one season rental? If he signs it, and NJ don’t trade cuz they want to hold onto Favors it puts ALL the pressure onto him to become good, or else the Nyets just look stupid..