Carmelo Anthony trade update: Nets are cautious, a new wish list, and ‘Melo addresses the rumors

Once upon a time, Carmelo Anthony lived in the shadow of LeBron James. Back when ‘Melo and LeBron came into the League together and their “rivalry” was hyped as the next Magic vs. Bird, it seemed ‘Melo was always coming in second place: in Rookie of the Year voting, in endorsement dollars, in stats and status.

‘Melo was eventually able to distinguish himself, but now he must feel like he’s back in LeBron’s shadow again. Any other offseason, ‘Melo is the NBA’s biggest story with his latest trade-rumor, not-signing-an-extension drama in Denver. But of course, nothing ‘Melo does in 2010 will outshine the Summer of LeBron. Even if/when a trade happens, some will see it as ‘Melo just following LeBron’s lead in ditching his original team to join a potential powerhouse.

Anyway, here is the latest on ‘Melo as of this morning:

* ESPN reports Carmelo has the Knicks and Bulls on top of his wish list, with Chicago as a “firm 1A” behind his birthplace of New York. Houston and New Jersey are also on his list.

* Unnamed sources cited by ESPN say Carmelo’s camp (including his agent) “have been ramping up the pressure” on the Nuggets to make a trade happen before training camp begins next week, but that the Nuggets aren’t rushing into anything. The team still hopes ‘Melo can be convinced Denver is the place for him, and are relying on the likes of Chauncey Billups and George Karl to get through to ‘Melo once camp starts.

* According to the New York Post, the Nets are in talks with the Nuggets, but the team is “cautious” about making any trade that involves giving up No. 3 overall draft pick Derrick Favors and multiple future first-round picks. The paper says the Nets won’t do anything until ‘Melo signs the three-year contract extension he’s been offered by Denver, ensuring he wouldn’t just be a one-year rental for New Jersey.

* The Denver Post mentioned the Clippers as a possible destination, based on the fact that ‘Melo and his wife spent a lot of time in L.A. this summer and that move would be beneficial for her acting/entertainment career. But the Post cited an unnamed source who said the Clippers aren’t open to trading Blake Griffin or Eric Gordon.

* Last night ‘Melo wrote on his Twitter page (@carmeloanthony): “Everyone has their own opinion. Its funny. It cracks me up. When I know something, you guys will know something #pointblankperiod.” He later wrote, “I just want to play ball. F*** all that other s***. Feel me.”

