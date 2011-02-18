Carmelo Anthony Update: Denver, New Jersey reach agreemeent

If the latest rumors are true, the New York Knicks are going to get stood up for their date with Carmelo Anthony. Not long after it was reported that the Knicks are Nets have meetings scheduled during All-Star Weekend between ‘Melo and their respective majority owners, now it’s been reported that the Nets have a deal in place for ‘Melo that is essentially contingent on the four-time All-Star’s approval.

Nets beat writer Al Iannazzone says there is a “tentative agreement” between Denver and New Jersey on a Carmelo trade, and if he agrees to sign a contract extension with the Nets, the move will go through.

In the proposed deal, the Nuggets would get Devin Harris, Derrick Favors, Troy Murphy, Ben Uzoh and four first-round draft picks. The Nets would get Carmelo, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Melvin Ely and Renaldo Balkman.

In case you forgot why there has been such a fuss over ‘Melo, here’s a reminder: At 26 years old, he is averaging 25.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as one of the two or three best small forwards in the NBA and one of the League’s most dangerous clutch players. He dropped 38 points against Milwaukee on national TV two days ago, scored 42 on Dallas on national TV last week, and put up 50 points on Houston two weeks ago.