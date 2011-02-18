Carmelo Anthony Update: Denver, New Jersey reach agreemeent

If the latest rumors are true, the New York Knicks are going to get stood up for their date with Carmelo Anthony. Not long after it was reported that the Knicks are Nets have meetings scheduled during All-Star Weekend between ‘Melo and their respective majority owners, now it’s been reported that the Nets have a deal in place for ‘Melo that is essentially contingent on the four-time All-Star’s approval.
Nets beat writer Al Iannazzone says there is a “tentative agreement” between Denver and New Jersey on a Carmelo trade, and if he agrees to sign a contract extension with the Nets, the move will go through.
In the proposed deal, the Nuggets would get Devin Harris, Derrick Favors, Troy Murphy, Ben Uzoh and four first-round draft picks. The Nets would get Carmelo, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Melvin Ely and Renaldo Balkman.
In case you forgot why there has been such a fuss over ‘Melo, here’s a reminder: At 26 years old, he is averaging 25.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as one of the two or three best small forwards in the NBA and one of the League’s most dangerous clutch players. He dropped 38 points against Milwaukee on national TV two days ago, scored 42 on Dallas on national TV last week, and put up 50 points on Houston two weeks ago.
Am I the only one who thinks 4 first round picks is too much to give up in any trade regardless of players involved?
four first rounders?! don’t do it comrade.
4 first rounders!
Mark my words this will be a retarded trade, Melo ain’t worth it
Shot Avery gonna be on that ass to play D, think Melo wants that?
Now maybe the Knicks can get Nene…
As a Nugz fan…PLEASE LET THIS GO THROUGH…I’m done with the drama and no point in coddling someone that doesn’t want to be here.
woohoo! im from denver and i cant wait for this trade to go through just so i dont have to listen to all the rumors anymore. Oh and EFFF the knicks and there bum ass offers! New York is the last place i wanted to see Melo end up. Even if the Knicks gave us Chandler Fields Galinari and a first rounder thats still a sorry ass trade for us.
Essentially the Nets would be getting Melo and possibly CB (who would demand a buyout or trade) for a still young and talented Harris, potential talent in Favors and double double Murph (who has a large contract) along with 4 future 1sts (which for the next two years will probably be top 10)
If I were a certain Russian billionaire playboy, I would not make this deal.
4 first rounders and Derrick Favors? So they’re essentially giving up 5 first round picks for Melo. Melo is a good player but it looks like they are hemorraging their future for him.
@Austin,
Good job stealing what I posted in the other melo thread
he ain’t signing with the jv team. don’t play Donnie in poker
It ain’t official till I see it on SI or ESPN. Dime is usually slow the latest news!
4 first rounders, Favors and Devin Harris. Crazy! Denver should jump all over it. Also, Murphy may be in the crazy lil general’s doghouse, but I’m betting he can still be a nice asset for the Nuggs.
Don’t do it…Melo looks better in a Knicks uniform and their style of play is a better fit!
Wow. 4 first rounders for a player who only wants to play in NY. Yikes. So they better win this year because Melo could very well be a Knick in July. today must be a full-moon. Too much crazy shit.
Fuck Melo. Fuck his demands for a trade. He aint shit anyways. As if he’s a great player in the level of Wade and LeBron. He’s just the Orlando Woodridge of this generation. He aint shit. Fuck him. He’s just another waste of talent motherfucker….
…and oh, fuck the Nuggets’ GM too. Demanding absurd shit like… It’s all amateur night in the NBA… Bullshit
It’s still up to Melo and he won’t sign the extension to play in NJ without good role players. NJ would be giving away their only talent and wouldn’t have a first round pick to start rebuilding around him. Plus Chauncey won’t stick around so they won’t have a decent pg. This trade is not going to happen and NJ is going look stupid and remain in the basement.
@14
Melo has never demanded a trade, he just won’t sign the extension. It’s purely a business decision by Denver.
This doesn’t make any sense for Melo. Why go to a team that wont be any better than Denver and that has no hope of getting better because they just gave up all their assets. If I’m Denver, I’m biting the guys hand off.
this comes in the wake of reports that nets owner confirmed that he’s not back in the anthony deals?
@9
I’m with you and want to see Donnie call the nuggs bluff. They can make whatever deal they want but Donnie knows Melo will shoot it down and ultimately wear the blue and orange!
@19
The comment from Ivan Drago’s assistant was that he hasn’t changed his mind. They could come back and say that he has always planned on getting Melo. It’s either semantics or some antics. Could be lost in translation.
yezzzirrr..in donnie we trust..but i do think melo might take it jus to save himself from havin a sit down wit crazy ass jim dolan lol
melo to ny in the summer on the cheap is the only way i want him on my squad (or for ECsquared)
this is just going to end badly for the nets.
“He’s just the Orlando Woodridge of this generation.” lmfao
And he’s right too…
What in the world is NJ thinking?!? Denver better hurry before the russian mutant mark cuban reconsiders
at the end of the day Melo isnt signing that extension to go to NJ
I love this trade for the Nets. That Russian is about bussiness and hes not a billionaire for nothing. You have to crawl before you can walk just like Wade had to do for the past 2 seasons. In 2012 Howard and CP3 will join. The Knicks are about B.S. and only want to give up Chandler and 1st??? I hope Melo goes ahead and signs the ext with the team that is not playing games. If this goes thru its so worth it for Denver and the Nets and will pay off for both teams in the long run. Looks like the Knicks are going to fu#$ up again and drop the ball unless the Knicks Owner overrule his GM and etc if he does not want the whole state of N.Y. mad at him. Give Denver whatever they are asking for for Melo before AMARE gets mad and starts to play whenever he feels like it in the near future just like he use to do with the Suns because they missed out on there oppurtunity to form there own big 3. This could really turn ugly for the Knicks in the near future if they miss out because i doubt Amare just wants to be a playoff and will stop playing hard eventually…
logical starting 5 for the nets
pg- billups
sg-balkman
sf- melo
pf- kardashian
c- lopez?
for the nuggets
pg- harris
sg- jr smith
sf- aaron affalo?
pf- k-mart
c- nene
does that look right?
im just trying to get and idea of what lineups what look
like after the trade
@ post 27
Vujacic or Morrow would be your 2 guards, Balkman’s a 3…
What is really true?
The last I heard he was set to sign an extention with Denver for $100 Million?
What is really true?
You know it’s like these cats can’t get a break no matter what they do…. I don’t ever recall Carmelo coming out and saying “trade me.” If the brotha doesn’t want to play there anymore then he doesn’t. He’s not doing a decision show or any bull shit like that. If anything he’s doing Denver a favor by saying “Hey I’m leaving when my contract is up, try to get something for me if you can.” You think he couldn’t just tote a party line and make it seem like everything is all good then bolt at the end of the season. He’s making the biggest effort to help Denver and he’s the one taking all the heat this season. I’m not a Melo fan but I got much more respect for him now than before just like how I lost respect for LBJ bull shit stunt last summer.