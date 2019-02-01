The Bulls Waived Carmelo Anthony After Trading For Thunder Wing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

02.01.19

Just like his time as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, the Carmelo Anthony era in Chicago will come to an end without him ever stepping on the floor. It had been reported that Anthony would get waived by the Bulls after the team acquired him in a trade with the Houston Rockets, and in the days since that move happened, all that anyone could do was sit and wait for the other shoe to drop.

That finally happened on Friday afternoon, and one of Anthony’s former squads played a major role. The Oklahoma City Thunder shipped third-year wing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to Chicago, along with some cash, for a second-round draft pick.

In terms of the trade, it makes sense for both teams. Chicago gets a guy who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft as they look to build towards the future, while Oklahoma City saves a good chunk of money.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Chicago Bulls#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCHICAGO BULLSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

