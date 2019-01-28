Carmelo Anthony Just Wants ‘To Be Happy’ With His Next Team

Getty Image

In the NBA year, Carmelo Anthony has been on four teams. He’s only played for one of them, the Houston Rockets, but in the complicated world of NBA trades and transactions, he’s

Anthony is currently a member of the Chicago Bulls, though he won’t see the court for them either. The team worked out a deal with the Houston Rockets to acquire the guard this week, but another trade or his waiving is on the horizon. That means that, yet again, Anthony is in search of a new place to play basketball.

This has been a near-constant for Anthony over the last two years or so. It was clear in the end that New York did not want his services, and even his full season on the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18 there was the sense that things were temporary. After all that searching, and now on the search again Anthony says he just wants to find a situation where he can be happy.