Getty Image

There are two unsurprising stories this NBA offseason that, despite it being quite clear the result of them both, must be reported nonetheless. The first is that LeBron James‘ decision regarding his future is going to change the course of whichever franchise he suits up for next season.

That hasn’t happened yet, though it’s almost certainly happening in the coming weeks. The other obvious decision lays with Carmelo Anthony, who could end his time in Oklahoma City and enter free agency this summer. It seems clear, however, that he would not do that.

Anthony had an early termination option, which means he has a deadline to end his deal with the Thunder early or enter its final year. And this may shock you, be he decided not to end a contract that will pay him nearly $28 million next season.