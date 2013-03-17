Carmelo Anthony’s Knee Injury May Be Worse Than We Thought; The Indiana Pacers Should Be Embarassed

So who’s ready for a sh*tstorm of drama over the Knicks (mis)handling of Carmelo Anthony‘s knee injury? In this NY Daily News article, Frank Isola details the unsurprising lack of transparency the team employs with relaying information between their medical staff and the public, as well as the notion that ‘Melo’s knee injury is worse than previously thought. Isola talked to another orthopedic surgeon who speculates that ‘Melo either has a torn meniscus or an arthritic knee. You’ll recall that a torn meniscus is the same injury that ended Jeremy Lin‘s run in a Knicks uniform … In a jam-packed Saturday basketball bonanza full of great performances on the college and professional levels, no player or team was more ruthlessly dominant than the performance turned in by Tim Duncan against a scrappy Cleveland Cavaliers team. The 36-year old Duncan was in straight Terminator Mode against the Cavs, giving Cleveland the business to the tune of 30 points (on 13-19 shooting), 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks as San Antonio rolled to their 51st win, 119-113. Tim’s cold-blooded efficiency was in full effect, maybe exemplified best by what he did to young Tyler Zeller, forcing the helpless rookie into five personal fouls in less than 16 minutes … Here’s something to think about as the Spurs ground up teams like hamburger meat on the way to the regular season finish line: They don’t play another back-to-back set of games until early April, meaning we’ll be seeing a fresh, destructive Time Duncan on the regular for the next few weeks … We almost spit out our drink when we saw ESPN’s headline for their recap of the Philly/Indiana game last night: “Hawes Dominates as Sixers Beat Pacers.” “Hawes” as in “Spencer” Hawes? As in the guy Philly fans are dying to run out of town right along with Andrew Bynum? Against a Roy Hibbert/David West/Paul George front line? While the aforementioned Tim Duncan may have turned in the most coolly efficient performance of last night, Hawes’ showing was of the once-in-a-lifetime variety (for him). Check out this line: 18 points, 16 boards, eight dimes, and seven blocks in the 98-91 Sixers win. Roy, we know you had 25 and 10, but come on man. This is the same Hawes whose six-point, one rebound showing in an ass-kicking at the hands of Nik Vucevic and the Magic back on February 26th in Philly was the centerpiece of Doug Collins‘ post game this-team-has-no-heart meltdown. This was set up to be a letdown game for Indy as the second game in a back-to-back following a close loss to the Lakers on Friday, but that’s no excuse to get owned by Spencer Hawes … Maybe there was some magic in the air for the Sixers. After all, Julius Erving was in the arena for Dr. J Bobblehead Night …

Go to the next page for Boston’s vengeance game and Martell Webster’s delusions…