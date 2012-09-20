Carmelo Anthony’s New Jordan Melo M8 Advance Home & Away Colorways

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
09.20.12 6 years ago

As he makes the transition in-between his new signature sneakers, Carmelo Anthony will be using the Jordan Melo M8 Advance in many of this season’s early regular season games. We’ve already shown you a few colorways that were extra dope. Now, Instagram and SoleFly have hit us with a look at the away Knicks colorway: a blue royal upper with black accents on the laces and lining, as well as an orange and blue midsole to offset the white outsole.

The home white colorway is also available right now (Ed. note: WAS available) at the Nike Store Online for $140. The white hyperfuse upper in this sneaker helps to offset the very loud orange coloring along the heel, tongue and Zoom cushioning.

H/T NiceKicks

Which one do you like better?

