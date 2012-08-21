Carmelo Anthony’s Player Exclusive Jordan IVs

08.21.12 6 years ago

What’s the best part about being a part of the Jordan Brand? It HAS to be the exclusive sneakers you get (we’re already foaming at the mouth to see what they come up with for Ray Allen this season in Miami). In this photo he posted to Instagram, Carmelo Anthony showed off his “Fire Red” IVs, which are just slightly altered, but more importantly, he gave us a sneak peak at two never-before-seen pairs.

There’s an all-red makeup on one (a “Raging Bull” version), and another sneaker with a white upper, and red on the inner lining, the midsole and the upper eyelets. No word on whether these pairs will ever release. We can only hope.

via Complex

Which pair do you like best?

