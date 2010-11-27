Carmelo beats the buzzer to beat Chicago; Westbrook’s career high

We don’t need anyone to explain Carmelo Anthony‘s theatrics last night. He’s a better closer than The Closer. But can someone please tell us why John Lucas III was in the game taking crunch-time free throws? Signed just hours before the Bulls had to face the Nuggets without Derrick Rose (neck), Lucas was summoned off the bench — despite the fact that C.J. Watson was doing just fine carving up Denver’s defense for 33 points — for the final few minutes of a closely-contested game. With 12.9 seconds left, Chicago was up one and Lucas was at the line. He bricked both, almost breaking the backboard with the first. On the other end, was there anyone out there who didn’t expect ‘Melo (22 pts, 8 asts) to win it? He hit his 14th career game-winning shot, a pull-up jumper from the wing at the buzzer that he made look as easy as tossing paper into the trash … Utah is well-rehearsed in the Jazz/Lakers script. They just refused to follow it this time. If there is one team in the League whose fans have a right to hate someone for the way he treats their squad, it’s the Jazz fans and Kobe Bryant. Basically, every matchup between these teams in the last few years goes the same way: L.A. jumps out early (up 18 in the first half last night), Utah comes charging back behind some role players (Ronnie Price, Earl Watson), then the Mamba goes all Jordan in the fourth quarter to break Utah’s heart. Well, Kobe (31 pts) did score 14 consecutive points in crunch time last night, but this time Deron Williams (29 pts, 12 asts) matched him much of the way. D-Will tied the game with a dagger three over Derek Fisher, then Raja Bell came up with a steal and layup for the lead. The Lakers never scored again … Kobe and Pau Gasol may still set the standard for tag teams in this League, but how much longer until Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are the best duo in the game? Besides the Lakers top two and maybe LeBron/D-Wade, no one else comes close. The OKC duo proved it last night during an overtime win in Indiana. Westbrook (43 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) went off during regulation and seems to be improving by the minute. Durant (25 pts) took the game over from there, scoring 11 in the extra frame, including back-to-back buckets to put the Thunder up three with 23 seconds left. After an ugly Danny Granger miss from deep, Westbrook closed out the no-luck Pacers with four free throws … After the Spurs barely scraped by the Wolves, we figured their win streak would come to an end soon. Last night the 12-game streak was snapped at home against the Mavs, who got a big fourth quarter from Dirk Nowitzki (26 pts). Amazingly, Dirk didn’t take one free throw all night, hitting 12-of-14 from the field … The Spurs were uncharacteristically sloppy. In one stretch in the fourth they turned the ball over three times in four possessions … Other stat lines from Friday: Gerald Wallace had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Charlotte ran away from Houston; D-Wade had 23 points, 6 boards and 8 assists as Miami got past Philly; Dwight Howard went for 23 points and 11 boards as Orlando ran through Cleveland; Kevin Garnett‘s 26 points and 11 rebounds led Boston in a win over Toronto as Rajon Rondo returned to the lineup; Rodney Stuckey (18 pts) led seven Pistons in double figures to beat Milwaukee; Jason Richardson finished with 29 points and the Suns went off for 42 in the first quarter of their win over the Clippers; Memphis survived a career night from Andris Biedrins (28 pts, 21 rebs) to beat the Warriors; and Chris Paul put up 16 points and 13 dimes as the Hornets recovered from their beating in Utah the other night to knock off Portland … We’re out like John Lucas III …
This is the year with more than usual breakout performances.
that melo shot was pretty awesome
Thibs lost the game forChicago. Bad coaching!! No Rose, no Boozer, and the Bulls were still supposed to win this game. DAMN!
short smack :O
mmm one page smack
I really would have preferred the spurs lose to the wolves, it was a perfect trap game, and losing to the mavs is the worst.
Oh well all good things come to an end, time to start a new win streak!
NBA Mobile was funny last night. They had the boxscore for the Philly-Miami game as Philly vs. Cleveland…with Cavs players live stats and err’thing. (taken from the Cavs actual game vs. Orlando)
Fuck that chandler 16 fts??? Well at least the lakers lost spurs still a game ahead.
Oh and kd and rw will be the best duo when the win a couple of rings and still that might never happen is wade and bron get their shit together.
the Spurs were ripe for the picking, the mavs jus capitalize in this territorial matchup. ah well , on to the next streak and maybe this season can be duncan’s swan song. one more time hoisting the larry ows’d`brien
btw, no Page 2? (sarcastically)…i’m out like Page 2
No one else comes close?? Lol dime please let’s stop overrating two players that have won 2 playoff games in their career.
KD and Westbrook are CURRENTLY top 2 best duos in the league. That has nothing to do with playoff wins just current performance.
Rondo coming back actually did help the Celtics, but the person I’m really enjoying is Shaq. When did he become a beats again?
Stunna
Pleaseeeeeeee has any player ever gotten this mega star status like kd without ever really doing anything other than gettin an 8th seed?? When the knock out the spurs, lakers, jazz or any good team in the playoffs get back to me.
No mention on the impact of the Reggie Evans injury?? That’s a season changing injury for the Raptors and it doesn’t even get a sentence. What are you guys watching over there. I understand it was a friday evening and you all had plans but come on. For an a team just catching it’s stride they deserve a shout.
…but somehow you still manage to shout Wade and Lebron as maybe the 2nd best duo. I understand why Dime can make that claim strictly by their names but so far, if you actually WATCH the games, they have ZERO chemistry. So how can you put them ahead of Durant/Westbrook when those two are playing like twins with a sub-conscious connection between them. To make the claim the Wade and Lebron is the 2nd best duo, to me, is like saying the Rockets team with Olajuwon, Drexler, Barkley and Pippen was one of the best foursomes to ever play together. Chemistry is everything in basketball and you guys, a major basketball publication, are looking at the shiny new toy under the tree. Wade and Lebron suck together.
How much longer is LA going to deal with the lack of a 3rd big man? Odom playing the lone back up center is killing them on the boards. Odom is not the most consistent guy in the league. Rebounding was crucial in the LA loss, not to mention the terrible shooting by Blake and Ron, more so Blake cause I expect consistent shooting from him. Kobe needs to make a front office rant. I am a Laker fan but props to Utah on this one, Deron’s three and Bell’s steal were crunch time plays.
@Ian
Your kidding right? How about averaging 20,25 and 30 points in your first 3 years, improving a team from 20 to 50 wins and becoming All-NA first team in his 3rd year in the league. Look the kid is good, not is fault Jeff Green and Harden went MIA, Ibaka didn’t block out and they faced THE LAKERS in his first play off run.
Having a duo average 28/7 and 23/5/8 is pretty damn impressive.
@ JAY
It’s the Raps so you really can’t be surprised that the league’s 3rd leading rebounder while playing less minutes than about 20 of the league leaders in rebounds breaks his foot and we get the “Rondo returns to the lineup”
@ Ian – your team didn’t look like themselves in the clutch, but in their defense, Dirk was ridiculous at crunchtime. Anybody who says he’s soft or not clutch needs to watch dude this season. That was the most casual spin and stepback fadeaway for a win I’ve EVER seen. Once again, the West is stacked crazy…
@ Cha-Ching – U need to relax, dude. Lakers lost to a good Utah team, at home, by 6. U right about the size issue, but it’s November and guess who wasn’t playin? Ratliff and Bynum. I’m not stressin on Blake shootin 0-7. That ish happens. What had me screamin at my tv was Ron shootin that left elbow fadeaway when we were only down 98-96 with 50 secs on the clock. Terrible shot when Kobe was on fire, but that didn’t really even cost us. Kobe gettin ripped by Raja Bell a possession before didn’t really seal that game. Even after that, Ron’s baseline triple that went 75% down then rattled out woulda given us the lead. Oh well. At least Kobe was movin the rock around at crunchtime. Can’t win em all. Good win for Utah.
@ Ian
“has any player ever gotten this mega star status like kd without ever really doing anything other than gettin an 8th seed??”
lol, you’re joking right? there are numerous examples of exactly that. and to be fair KD he dominated the World Championships this year.
While agree that Durant is a little overhyped and is nowwhere the best player in the league and that to be the best player in the league playoff success counts a lot, this whole “this guy hasnt’t won a lot so he can’t be in the discussion of…” is way way too much in the basketball world. It’s obviously very important when comparing careers.
So if Durant or whoever else doesn’t win a playoff series this year or next, but averages a triple double both years in the regular season and the playoffs, he is still not the best player in the league?
and especially in discussing which duo is playing the best right now, playoff success isn’t very important.
like Jay siad, their chemistry is very good and both play at a high level right now, their team is winning.
I know it hurts that your spurs are getting overlooked again and I wouldn’t necessarily put Russ and KD over Manu and Timmy, they are right there at the top and the rings the spurs won for example are not really relevant.
@ Stunna
You too in love with the new jacks. Durant and Westbrook are exciting, just like Blake, John Wall, Monta, Rondo etc.
Unfortunately, the playoffs are ugly and it comes down to some brutal ass, ugly hoops. This is why your favorites are the teams that can execute when the games bog down: Lakers, Spurs, Celtics, Magic, Mavs….that’s it.
If you need a reminder about playoff hoops, check out Durant’s stats vs LA last playoffs.
I like Westbrook and Durant as a top duo, but playoff time, I’d rather have Kobe/Pau, Tim/Manu, Pierce/KG, Kidd/Dirk.
I’m not hatin tho. I love watchin those two murk the comp every week.
@Dizzle
I agree with that, I never said Thunder are going to go far. I am saying that CURRENTLY Durant/Westbrook are a legit pairing and holding them down because they lost to the champs is a little unfair.
Playoffs are a WHOOLE different monster though.
DAMN YOU MELO!!!!! Its cool though cuz I f*cks wit Melo, plus the Lakers losing eases the pain lol. But if somebody like Anthony Carter hit that shot then I woulda been too heated!
I think the thunder are a better team than they are given credit for.. the only reason they lost in the first round last year was because they were facing the lakers..I mean dont u guys think the thunder would have taken out phoenix last year in the playoffs ?? they are a pretty good team and will be the same in the playoffs too..
dirk this week. 42 and 12, 34 and 12, and 26 last night in wins over detroit, thunder and spurs. dude str8 ballin again. one of the most underrated superstars.
and for the dudes who talk about the playoffs, dude averages more in the playoffs than in the reg season with 25 and 11 average. one of 5 in nba history. if kidd and terry show up in the playoffs this yr, mavs gonna give the lake show some trouble.
@ Ian
how about Chris Bosh? The guy has never done jack and people talk about him like he is an elite player
don’t forget about T-Mac either, though I think he did lead a team to a 3rd or 4th seed before
It’s more potential with Durant, since people pretty much are stating he’s like the next AI or Iceman, even though the next Melo is more accurate right now if we want to compare position-wise. Durant’s only 22 and can be crazy good in about 5 years with more of a team mindset (think what Lebron should of been).
The ‘Dirk is soft’ rant changes from game to game. When the Mavs win, it’s Dirk’s clutch. When they lose, it Dirk’s soft. That’s crazy. IMO, cat has earned the clutch label. I’ve been trashing Dirk in the past, esp. that first round loss GSW in 07, but daaaamn, Dirk’s as consitently beast-like as consistently beastlike goes.
PS: Mavs beats the Heat today. I don’t think anyone would be picking Bron (or Wade fr that matter) over Dirk in the clutch category this year.
The (Becuase Of The Hype, They’re Called) Big 3 maybe the most un-clutch collection of stars in NBA today.
I agree the hype may be getting out of hand but he had a breakout regular season last year, lost to the eventual champ Lakers in his first postseason and dominated the WC’s. He looks like he could be dominant, and Westbrook looks like he has limitless potential too.
Tough to criticize him after losing to the champs in his first postseason. Even Jordan needed a few to figure it out.
@QQ,
There is a difference between soft vs clutch. Dirk is a clutch shooter. Not really that big of a deal considering he’s a great shooter anyway. He is and will always be soft because of how he plays the game. He gets bodied by players smaller than him on the regular, he can’t rebound with the big boys, and he is scared of contact (not the ticky tact fouls he gets from DSterns droids/refs while shooting fadeaways from 18ft). It’s something that won’t change because it’s embedded in his game. Not really that big of a deal if you ask me. He’s still better than a guy like Corey Maghette who is tough as nails and absolutely loves contact. It’s just a style of play thing, not an attack on his manhood.
Dirk is “physically” soft sure, but when people think he is mentally soft I get pissed. Dude is clutch as fuck, and nobody carries a team to that many 50 win seasons while hitting daggers like that being soft.
@ 30:
I don’t know where you got that notion, but I’m obviously talking bout the kind of ‘soft’ that means not clutch to a lot of people.
When cats here says Dirk is soft, it’s not ‘he doesn’t love contact and hates to play inside’. It’s ‘he can’t lead his team in the crunch time cause he can’t make shots when it matters’. And that’s crazy, cause have you seen Bron and Wade’s ‘clutch’ moments this year? Daaaaaaamn. Out of bound violations, balls hitting the side of the board, missed 3 pointers….
SO…. Dirk = clutch as hell.
@QQ, well one year doesn’t erase what Wade has done in the past. Even Bron has some pretty clutch moments himself.
But I get what you are saying about Dirk and I think people are just mis-using the soft label. Dirk has his moments of not being clutch (06′ finals vs MIA, GState series) but he also has a ton of moments where he is making bucket after bucket when the clock is 2min or less.
In other news, I’m convinced somebody has pissed off Derrick Rose early this season. Kid has absolutely been out to kill dudes this year. What he did to Tyreke was just wrong tonight. I’m sure DIME will see the video once it’s on youtube, but he corkscrewed TyReke into the floor! It was flat out nasty. Don’t feel bad Reke, he’s done that to nearly every guard he’s played this year.
the cynic
well those people are crazy theres no way you can be elite and not get 40 plus wins for your team and a playoff spot in a league where more than half the teams make it. bosh is good not close to elite.
rafa
let me see you start your post with a lol after that you say there are numerous examples but fail to name any anddd even better after that agree with me?? wtf dude. hurt my spurs?? didnt realize i was talking about them but whatever if you think you made a good point with your post thumbs up man.
dizzle
thats crazy bs durant and westbrook second best duo when the duos u mention would knock the shit outta them come playoff time.
stunna
thats what you have for me stats?? 30 pts taking all those shots wow impressive. did i say kd isnt good? hes better than good but you guys have really overrated the kds and roses the rondos of the league hell at least rondo has won. so you admit they arent going far but how can that be with the second best duo in the league??
its amazing what taking 20 shots a game and an 8th seed can do for a player these days.
oh and on the dirk thing 2nd best pf this generation imo.
clutch and second best shooter in the league after nash. after that 06 series vs the spurs i never think of dirk being soft after that.
mr pleasant and duncan rules
im not sayin he cant be the best but thats the thing hes been getting all this lebron type hype based on potential.
@Ian,
Do you consider Kevin Garnett at PF? Or perhaps Chris Webber? I mean Dirk is good but I would think most people have KG, Chris, Timmy (though i consider him a center, I’m guessing you have him as the #1 PF on your list), all ahead of him for this past decade of PFs.
webber woulda been my 2 chicago if not for the injury and super anti clutchness he had. kg never really been a fan and again not clutch and dirk kinda always kills him when they go vs each other. you said most people in your post (dont think webber is for most) i wont argue agains that i just said for me dirk is 2 and if tim is a center i guess dirk would be my num 1 pf. you can say dirk couldnt lead his team to a ring well neither did webber with a better team and neither did kg being the man (again that one is up for debate).
Point taken. But for my money I’ll take KG over any of them and Webber over Dirk.
Kg when he finally got talent around him, and guys that actually wanted to win, he won his first year in Bos. KG is also one of the most dynamic players i’ve ever seen play basketball. The guy could just about do anything on the court from the post to the perimeter. And he nearly had to with his lack of good teammates.
Webber was a great high post player with a nasty face up game. Kinda like Karl Malone with passing skills. Not really much for the back to the basket game but he created double teams with a face up game. He also played above avg defense and was a great rebounder. Just an all around talent.
Dirk is a unique player with his height and jumper but I just can’t condone my PF being so far away from the basket. IN recent years he’s taken less 3’s and moved closer to a mid range shooter, but he’s still too often out of position for O-reb. He also is terrible at battling under the basket and gets punished by guys smaller than him like Carl Landry, Millsap, Boozer, when it comes to grabbing rebounds or inside scoring. Dirk at that high post spot creates havic for opposing PF which is his biggest assest, and his fallaway jumper is nearly unguardable. He lacks entirely too much on defense for me to put him ahead of the other guys, and even Pau Gasol may move ahead of him eventually (although i think he’s a softy too).
just my opinion though
Point taken like you said but my kg hate is almost on a personal level and I did agree that webber woulda been the better than dirk if not for injuries.
Oh and chicago webber always seemed kinda lazy to me.