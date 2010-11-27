Carmelo beats the buzzer to beat Chicago; Westbrook’s career high

We don’t need anyone to explain Carmelo Anthony‘s theatrics last night. He’s a better closer than The Closer. But can someone please tell us why John Lucas III was in the game taking crunch-time free throws? Signed just hours before the Bulls had to face the Nuggets without Derrick Rose (neck), Lucas was summoned off the bench — despite the fact that C.J. Watson was doing just fine carving up Denver’s defense for 33 points — for the final few minutes of a closely-contested game. With 12.9 seconds left, Chicago was up one and Lucas was at the line. He bricked both, almost breaking the backboard with the first. On the other end, was there anyone out there who didn’t expect ‘Melo (22 pts, 8 asts) to win it? He hit his 14th career game-winning shot, a pull-up jumper from the wing at the buzzer that he made look as easy as tossing paper into the trash … Utah is well-rehearsed in the Jazz/Lakers script. They just refused to follow it this time. If there is one team in the League whose fans have a right to hate someone for the way he treats their squad, it’s the Jazz fans and Kobe Bryant. Basically, every matchup between these teams in the last few years goes the same way: L.A. jumps out early (up 18 in the first half last night), Utah comes charging back behind some role players (Ronnie Price, Earl Watson), then the Mamba goes all Jordan in the fourth quarter to break Utah’s heart. Well, Kobe (31 pts) did score 14 consecutive points in crunch time last night, but this time Deron Williams (29 pts, 12 asts) matched him much of the way. D-Will tied the game with a dagger three over Derek Fisher, then Raja Bell came up with a steal and layup for the lead. The Lakers never scored again … Kobe and Pau Gasol may still set the standard for tag teams in this League, but how much longer until Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are the best duo in the game? Besides the Lakers top two and maybe LeBron/D-Wade, no one else comes close. The OKC duo proved it last night during an overtime win in Indiana. Westbrook (43 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) went off during regulation and seems to be improving by the minute. Durant (25 pts) took the game over from there, scoring 11 in the extra frame, including back-to-back buckets to put the Thunder up three with 23 seconds left. After an ugly Danny Granger miss from deep, Westbrook closed out the no-luck Pacers with four free throws … After the Spurs barely scraped by the Wolves, we figured their win streak would come to an end soon. Last night the 12-game streak was snapped at home against the Mavs, who got a big fourth quarter from Dirk Nowitzki (26 pts). Amazingly, Dirk didn’t take one free throw all night, hitting 12-of-14 from the field … The Spurs were uncharacteristically sloppy. In one stretch in the fourth they turned the ball over three times in four possessions … Other stat lines from Friday: Gerald Wallace had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Charlotte ran away from Houston; D-Wade had 23 points, 6 boards and 8 assists as Miami got past Philly; Dwight Howard went for 23 points and 11 boards as Orlando ran through Cleveland; Kevin Garnett‘s 26 points and 11 rebounds led Boston in a win over Toronto as Rajon Rondo returned to the lineup; Rodney Stuckey (18 pts) led seven Pistons in double figures to beat Milwaukee; Jason Richardson finished with 29 points and the Suns went off for 42 in the first quarter of their win over the Clippers; Memphis survived a career night from Andris Biedrins (28 pts, 21 rebs) to beat the Warriors; and Chris Paul put up 16 points and 13 dimes as the Hornets recovered from their beating in Utah the other night to knock off Portland … We’re out like John Lucas III …