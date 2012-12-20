Carmelo Burns Brooklyn Yet Again; Paul Pierce Does Something Larry Bird Never Did

They say the only certainties in life are death and taxes. After watching the action Wednesday night, we can add one more: Carmelo is gonna give Brooklyn buckets. Three times Brooklyn and New York have matched up to battle for the rights to Gotham, and all three times, Gerald Wallace has walked off the court looking dazed and confused like he just took nine rounds of Money Mayweather hooks. ‘Melo wasn’t sure he’d even play last night because of an ankle, but said this was too big of a game to miss. Then he went out and poured in 31 points in the Knicks’ 100-86 beatdown of their younger brothers. He scored on the break, in the post, off the bounce, off the pull-up. Basically after three games, it might be time for Avery Johnson and Gerald Wallace to try something new … After a close first half, the Knicks finally started to open their lead up in the third quarter as Tyson Chandler (16 points, 12 rebounds) morphed into goddamn Wilt Chamberlain. The Felton/Chandler connection has dropped more alley-oops than any other duo in the league this year, and they hooked up three times alone in the third frame (Chandler also caught one from Pablo Prigioni). Chandler was doing more yelling and shouting than M.O.P., and on the other end, he was hanging all over the Brooklyn bigs, turning Andray Blatche into… well, Andray Blatche for once. It wasn’t long before “Brooklyn sucks!” chants broke out … At one point in the second quarter, Brooklyn used Reggie Evans to check Jason Kidd, and then Carmelo just a few possessions later. That’s like hitting shuffle on the iPod and going from Kelly Clarkson to Big L. You don’t see that too often … During the middle of the second quarter, Jeff Van Gundy suddenly broke down behind the mic, asking why Billy Crystal was constantly mocking him for doing things like hanging on Alonzo Mourning‘s legs during a skirmish in the late ’90s. The Notorious J.V.G. sounded completely perplexed, saying, “I never made fun of him for being a Clippers fan for years and years.” … Paul George threw up 20 points and 11 boards as Indiana waxed the Jazz by 20 in what was by far their best game of the year. All you had to do was watch their facial expressions to know they were tuned in. George Hill (20 points, five boards, five dimes) had the same look on his face that Mark Wahlberg had in Four Brothers. George was ready to fight anyone who stepped to him, and did punch the ball a few times. And they all were D-ing up like their season was on the line. Utah checked out of this one before the half was even over … So what happens when Danny Granger eventually comes back? Do you trade him? Bring him off the bench? Give all of his shots to Paul George? It’s a harder decision than you think – Granger and George play basically the same spot and want the same role, but one is a 22-year-old while the other is a past-his-prime, injury-riddled former star. Scott Skiles did warn us that George has had a very small sample size as the No. 1 option. It’s almost like catching a girl at the club after you’ve had a couple of drinks and she has on more makeup than Snooki. You gotta wait until the morning to see what she really looks like. Hasty decisions are a no-no … And Isiah Thomas has joined NBA TV as a studio analyst. So who’s getting traded first: Chris Webber, Greg Anthony, Brent Barry or Steve Smith? … Keep reading to hear about the most underrated uniforms in the league …
Carmelo Burns Brooklyn Yet Again; Paul Pierce Does Something Larry Bird Never Did
#Oklahoma City Thunder #Atlanta Hawks #Paul George #Paul Pierce #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Carmelo Anthony #Boston Celtics
uproxx 12.20.12 6 years ago
