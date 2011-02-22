Carmelo, Chauncey and Amar’e: The Knicks get their own Big Three

Now that the deed is done, there’s one lingering question: While the Knicks certainly got better overnight by trading for Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups to form a Big Three with Amar’e Stoudemire, did they improve their standing in the Eastern Conference at all? Forget the Celtics and Heat. Have the Knicks done enough to overtake the Magic, Bulls or Hawks? … In case you haven’t heard, here’s the fallout: New York gets Carmelo, Chauncey, Shelden Williams, Anthony Carter, Renaldo Balkman and Corey Brewer (from Minnesota); Denver gets Ray Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Timofey Mozgov, one first-round pick, two second-round picks and cash; and Minnesota gets Anthony Randolph, Eddy Curry and a legion of happy pizza delivery guys in the greater Minneapolis/St. Paul area … We can understand those who don’t like the trade for New York saying Donnie Walsh (or Isiah?) gave up too much depth. But the people saying the Knicks will now give up 120 points a night, well, have you looked at the players involved? Chandler can play D, but it’s not like he’s Bruce Bowen. It wasn’t that long ago when Kobe dropped 61 on his head. Brewer can at least do that. And it’s not like Felton, Gallo and Mozgov are lock-down artists. Randolph and Curry don’t even play anyway, Chauncey is solid, so how much worse defensively could the Knicks really have become? … Further reports say Nuggets will trade Felton to another team before Thursday in order to clear the way for Ty Lawson to start. (The Hawks should see if they can do something.) Wasn’t it only 3-4 weeks ago that Felton was getting All-Star buzz and being hyped up as Mike D’Antoni‘s new and improved Steve Nash? Now he’s getting passed around like a hand-me-down hoodie … Now that the ‘Melo chip has fallen, the next superstar who will learn to hate being interviewed is Deron Williams. He’s a free agent in 2012, and with his reputation in Utah shaky following the Jerry Sloan situation, the rumors are already flowing on where D-Will could end up. “I definitely don’t want to go through that,” Deron told reporters after the All-Star Game. “It’s distracting. It can get to you. It’s a pain.” Deron also denied the rumor that he wants to play for the Knicks … It’s amazing how negative some New Yorkers can be. We’re already hearing a lot of Knicks fans complain about ‘Melo — basically the same people who would have found something not to like if their team had signed LeBron. You would think that coming off the Zeke era, Knicks fans would just be happy that they have three current/recent All-Stars and potential Hall of Famers on the roster … The Celtics are trying to make a move before the deadline, and Shane Battier and Anthony Parker have been mentioned. We don’t know how much Shane does or doesn’t want to leave Houston, but we’re pretty sure Parker is looking at Boston like a castaway who sees a helicopter in the distance. Is it legal to fire off a flare gun in an NBA arena? … After missing out on ‘Melo, the Nets might just make any old trade now just because. We hear they’re talking to Portland about Andre Miller and Joel Przybilla, which would cost New Jersey Devin Harris and Troy Murphy. But why would the Blazers do that? Unless they simply want to get Miller out of the way for Brandon Roy‘s sake, Harris doesn’t seem like as good of a sit for them as Miller … The Blazers are also rumored to be among the teams talking to Charlotte about Stephen Jackson and Gerald Wallace. After working so hard to erase the “Jail Blazers” stigma, would they really bring in Captain Jack? Then again, Jackson is the kind of guy who would totally thrive off that rabid Portland crowd … The NBA is back in action on the court tonight. Games to watch: Hawks at Lakers (Kobe gunning to snap a 3-game losing streak), Clippers at Thunder (Blake Griffin visits his next NBA home?), Bucks at Wolves (Andrew Bogut and Kevin Love might lose 8 teeth between them), and Memphis at Denver (The Day After) … We’re out like Anthony Randolph …