Carmelo, Chris Paul and Amar’e looking closer to a reality

It took a few years, but we’re finally seeing the true impact of the Boston Celtics’ “Big Three” construction in 2007, when they brought in Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to play alongside Paul Pierce. The three All-Stars won a championship in their first season together, ending any “He can’t win the big one” criticism surrounding them individually, and putting a certified Hall of Fame stamp on each of their careers.
While the C’s made their title run, younger NBA players who grew up watching KG, Ray and Pierce struggle to win as stand-alone superstars now saw them come together and finish the job. And now, instead of waiting until they are in their 30’s and still ring-less, those younger stars are taking it upon themselves to do what it takes to win while they’re still in their prime. Even if it means sacrificing status as “The Man” and teaming up with other superstars.
First it was LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh forming an alliance in Miami. Then, in what started out with a seemingly harmless comment at Carmelo Anthony‘s wedding, the New York Knicks may be close to forming another trio of superstars: ‘Melo, Chris Paul and Amar’e Stoudemire.
New York signed Amar’e this summer in free agency, right before missing out on LeBron and after taking unsuccessful cracks at D-Wade and Dirk Nowitzki. At Carmelo’s wedding reception a couple weeks ago, guest Chris Paul reportedly brought up the idea of he, ‘Melo and Amar’e playing together in New York. At the time, it seemed like something for 2011 at best — Carmelo has one year left on his contract, while CP has two years left on his — but now could happen sooner rather than later.
Yesterday reports surfaced that Paul has requested the New Orleans Hornets trade him this summer, and the Knicks were included on his list of preferred destinations. Carmelo, meanwhile, has a $65 million extension offer from the Denver Nuggets on the table. If he doesn’t take it, the team might trade him this summer rather than lose him for nothing in free agency.
(THE GREAT) Bernie Mac:
“…I don’t believe shit until shit happens”
Signs of a lockout are appearing everyday. These owners do not like the idea of players having control and building teams together.
While I first thought it was all smoke and mirrors but with CP flashing his vagina and demanding a trade as well as ‘Melo turning down Joe Johnson level money I can actually see it happening this year as well. I mean CP said “I want to win now” then lists NY as a team. REALLY?
Please let this happen
I’d like to see this happen just for Melo, nuggets aren’t doing shit but getting older. Melo needs to be gettin kobe rings, or at least more than Lebron.
Let all the “The Big Three” conspiracies snowball…
yeah rite
New York vs Miami Heat for the next 5yrs in the eastern conference finals??? Cant wait if these trades were to go down!!! First we beat them and Van Gundy up when they came down here to Miami in the 90s and now we get to whip there a$$e$ on the court too. The rivalry is soon to be back and this sh!t is going to be like the BET awards show. Cant wait for the season to start and thank goodness football season is a month and a half away.
LMAO @ Heckler
Best quote I’ve read all week
lets not get ahead of ourselves
moves like this will eventually turn all small market teams into farm teams for those teams that can afford to go into the luxury tax. although the thought of superstars teaming up is great from an entertainment perspective, I worry of the effects it may have on the rest of the league.
It is extremely funny hearing this about NY. NY completely tanked themselves by hiring Isiah, and then turned that around into a feel good story about how they are going to get all these major free agents in 2010. When that didn’t happen (Amare is barely a consolation prize), faithful NYers are looking towards 2011 and the new plan of Melo, Amare and CP3…like them getting fucked in 2010 didn’t even happen. I wonder which free agents they are going to look forward when they strike out completely in 2011? Then suddenly their plan all along was to go after like Blake Griffin and John Wall or something really stupid…
NY, the city of blind faith, blind love, and blindness.
Curry, Azubuike, Gallinari and Turiaf (plus a first) for Paul and Okafor
or
Curry, Anthony Randolph, Wilson Chandler, Azubuike and Turiaf for Paul and Okafor
This team would be better than Bron, Wade, Bosh. I hope they do it. We don’t really need Chris Paul in LA; we’re straight (but will regret not pulling this trade if/when Bynum busts his knee in February).
send them all East!
This is different than Miami. Though they are great players (Melo being the best of the 3) none of them were ever discussed in the “Best of all time” discussion.
The problem that LeBron created was that he was being discussed with Jordan, Russell, etc. And that is what he has sacrificed to win. He sacrificed the immortality that comes with being the GOAT.
And By the way…CP3 should come to Denver. Then sign a big man so they can play Miami in the Finals. If that occurred I think Stern would Jizz in his pants
@The Other Aj:
Don’t you think Stern would rather that happen in New York than Denver, even if both big trios are in the East? Of course he would. Winner plays the Lakers. It’s raining dollars on the League.
kerbit
how are they better?
bron is better than melo
wade is better than cp
bosh is better than amare
Next Big three Shaq, Iverson and Mcgrady to (insert whatever sucks team with cap room)
As a fan. I really want to see it happen. Go! Lakers!
@DNice -Shaq-Iverson-McGrady? Wow! They will rock the ABA.
I hope they don’t end up like these guys:
[www.youtube.com]
I commented in todays smack that this could happen if the Knicks can trade Felton and Azubuike for Paul and then Curry and another contract like Randolph for Melo.
But I just dont see BOTH teams simply giving up their superstars like that. Carmelo by himself is probably more likely, if he tells the Nugs he isnt going to resign with them then theyd get currys exp contract and then maybe Anthony Randolph and Wilson Chandler instead of nothing in return.
Chris Paul will likely end up somewhere else, he has 2 years left on his contract and alot of teams will be ringing the Hornets selling 90% of their roster for him.
Then like Gilette they will start forming the BIG 4s and BIG 5s. Stay tuned
weak punks. especialy mello of he does this his a far smaller man than i thought he was. cp3 is no longer the face of the community that is drew breez he knows that too he;s not no1 in the city but he’s still concidered a hero in a town that’s still rebuilding. too bad he says fuck the community i wanna get mine. great example for kids and it shows how the nba ‘cares’
Needs to Happen, but can wait till end of this year! I want to see what the current squad can do without giving up some young talent and getting financial strapped again…
This would be great for the knicks and this would also spark that old rivalry between mia and ny. Melo in my opinion hands down is the best inda game right and truly underated melo and cp3 alone would be a force add amarie to that the gunnin for the lakers. But I also hear that cp3 wanna be in orlando wow! But I rather see him with the knicks I miss the good old days ewing grand ma ma starks harper oakly mason etc hell spreewell!
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh forming an alliance in Miami.so that Miami team become stronger.
Carmelo, Chris Paul and Amar’e looking closer to a reality.IS it really to be together i dont think so.Paul will leave New Orleans, and i think his best choice is going to Magic.of course, New York is a good choice, but i think Denver will do them best to keep Melo.
Of course everything will happen, just like Big Three happen again.
New York, IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. They would simply be able to offer Paul the chance to play with Amare, not Melo, as they would have to take on way too much to be able to play in Free Agency next year. The value NO would get back would be trash and not worth it to the Hornets when they could still make Paul happy and get plenty from Orlando, this is probably why NY is no longer in the running per Hornets insiders. Everyone with a true grasp of the way the CBA is currently structured as well as the caveat that Paul wants to win now) is pretty much in agreement it’s most likely going to be Orlando, IF a trade actually happens, with an outside chance it will be the Nets(Nets would be able to land Melo next year) and a very very distant chance for Charlotte, but i see that one dead before even visiting that scenario.
â€¨NY, Paul and Melo, would all be better off waiting for the contracts to expire, then teaming up at will, Melo next year and Paul the year after.â€¨
It just doesn’t seem to make much sense for NO, as well as for Paul to orchestrate a trade with NY this year. A trade would only handicap NY to not be able to land Melo next year, so the only way Paul would get his dream of the 3 of them playing together would be to wait it out. But if Paul was willing to wait 2 years to pull a Lebron, he wouldn’t be demanding a trade this year.
Amare is so over rated!