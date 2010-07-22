Carmelo, Chris Paul and Amar’e looking closer to a reality

It took a few years, but we’re finally seeing the true impact of the Boston Celtics’ “Big Three” construction in 2007, when they brought in Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to play alongside Paul Pierce. The three All-Stars won a championship in their first season together, ending any “He can’t win the big one” criticism surrounding them individually, and putting a certified Hall of Fame stamp on each of their careers.

While the C’s made their title run, younger NBA players who grew up watching KG, Ray and Pierce struggle to win as stand-alone superstars now saw them come together and finish the job. And now, instead of waiting until they are in their 30’s and still ring-less, those younger stars are taking it upon themselves to do what it takes to win while they’re still in their prime. Even if it means sacrificing status as “The Man” and teaming up with other superstars.

First it was LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh forming an alliance in Miami. Then, in what started out with a seemingly harmless comment at Carmelo Anthony‘s wedding, the New York Knicks may be close to forming another trio of superstars: ‘Melo, Chris Paul and Amar’e Stoudemire.

New York signed Amar’e this summer in free agency, right before missing out on LeBron and after taking unsuccessful cracks at D-Wade and Dirk Nowitzki. At Carmelo’s wedding reception a couple weeks ago, guest Chris Paul reportedly brought up the idea of he, ‘Melo and Amar’e playing together in New York. At the time, it seemed like something for 2011 at best — Carmelo has one year left on his contract, while CP has two years left on his — but now could happen sooner rather than later.

Yesterday reports surfaced that Paul has requested the New Orleans Hornets trade him this summer, and the Knicks were included on his list of preferred destinations. Carmelo, meanwhile, has a $65 million extension offer from the Denver Nuggets on the table. If he doesn’t take it, the team might trade him this summer rather than lose him for nothing in free agency.