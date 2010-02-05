Carmelo might skip All-Star

“‘Melo has also been banged-up, but seeing as he didn’t make All-Star last year, I think he’ll go even if he doesn’t play a lot of minutes.”
That was me last week, the same night the All-Star rosters were finalized, wondering if there would be any rooms for alternates. Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played since then, however — missing Denver’s last six games with an ankle injury — making it a possibility he could skip All-Star if he’s not healthy enough by next week.
Asked if he would play in the All-Star Game if he wasn’t yet back in the Nuggets’ lineup by the break, ‘Melo told the Denver Post, “I wouldn’t do that. I couldn’t have people talking bad about me like that. I care about the All-Star Game, but I really care about my team first.”
‘Melo will definitely miss tonight’s game against the Lakers, although he has been back on the practice court.
“I’m still looking for my explosiveness,” he said. My first step is still a little slow. So, until I get that back, until I’m 100 percent, I’ll be on the sideline cheering my team on.”
Should he skip All-Star, ‘Melo opens up a spot for somebody like Carlos Boozer (who’s also been hurt), Rudy Gay or David West — assuming the League is looking to replace a forward with a forward — or another snub like Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks or Chris Kaman.
If ‘Melo skips All-Star, who should go as his replacement?
Carlos Boozer should replace him.
Rudy Gay! all the way!
Im just happy he aint playing tonight..
Dude is a handfull and then some..
“â€” or another snub like…..”
what actually constitutes a ‘SNUB’?
this needs to be clearly defined to me. did Aaron Brook and Monta Ellis really get SNUBBED?!!?
a player having an allstar caliber 1st half of a season can only be defined as a SNUB if they got ZERO consideration for an allstar team. or if their name didnt even appear on the fan balloting — like Sprewell. Or if coaches just have a hate/dislike for a player — like Baron Davis in 06/07.
there is only roster room available for 12 players. TWELVE.
anyone who does not make that top twelve doesnt necessarily become a SNUB
@Heckler:
every guard in the east got SNUBBED because of allen iverson…
*every ALL STAR guard that is
I say Tracy McGrady replace him lol. Might be the only time he see the court again this year, so let him do his thing. Plus he ain’t gonna have to have all the minutes the others have. Just hit him with a few let him sink a three here and there and he is cool and so are all of China that voted.
C BOOZ ALL THE WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ellis should replace him. You can’t put Gay there since Z-Bo is already there. Kaman is replacing Roy already. Brooks could make it since Stern may want to give the Rockets some representation.
Ellis should replace him. You can’t put Gay there since Z-Bo is already there. Kaman is replacing Roy already. Brooks could make it since Stern may want to give the Rockets some representation.