Carmelo might skip All-Star

“‘Melo has also been banged-up, but seeing as he didn’t make All-Star last year, I think he’ll go even if he doesn’t play a lot of minutes.”

That was me last week, the same night the All-Star rosters were finalized, wondering if there would be any rooms for alternates. Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played since then, however — missing Denver’s last six games with an ankle injury — making it a possibility he could skip All-Star if he’s not healthy enough by next week.

Asked if he would play in the All-Star Game if he wasn’t yet back in the Nuggets’ lineup by the break, ‘Melo told the Denver Post, “I wouldn’t do that. I couldn’t have people talking bad about me like that. I care about the All-Star Game, but I really care about my team first.”

‘Melo will definitely miss tonight’s game against the Lakers, although he has been back on the practice court.

“I’m still looking for my explosiveness,” he said. My first step is still a little slow. So, until I get that back, until I’m 100 percent, I’ll be on the sideline cheering my team on.”

Should he skip All-Star, ‘Melo opens up a spot for somebody like Carlos Boozer (who’s also been hurt), Rudy Gay or David West — assuming the League is looking to replace a forward with a forward — or another snub like Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks or Chris Kaman.

If ‘Melo skips All-Star, who should go as his replacement?