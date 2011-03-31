Carmelo/MSG Produce Fireworks; The Rest of the League Goes Crazy

Normally, starting Smack with a Knicks/Nets game must’ve meant that the rest of the league either had the night off or every other game just sucked. We could’ve started with all of the misplaced anger going around the NBA last night – guys were throwing bows, players were getting thrown out for grabbing their junk, there were punches thrown between announcers and fans. People were going harder than Malice on a solo cut, but we’ll get to it all after last night’s main basketball event from Madison Square Garden … 68 first-half points. To the Nets. Even Jay-Z would’ve had to laugh at that. Mike D’Antoni and the Knicks were probably laughing themselves. New York’s defense couldn’t have been more lax if they tried. Still, it was fun. Runs, highlights, the return of Deron Williams (22 points) – the first half had everything. But New York and Carmelo Anthony (39 points, 10 rebounds) did just enough in the second half to eek out a win, 120-116. In the third quarter, ‘Melo dropped 20 with a variety of shots: threes, spin moves, pull-ups, bringing the Knicks back from two separate 10-point deficits. While he made just one bucket in the final frame, it was a big one: a baseline shot to give New York the lead with a minute left. We haven’t seen a whole lot of it lately, but when ‘Melo starts cheesing, it’s bad news for the defense … Williams had a wide-open shot to tie it in the final moments and missed. Anthony Morrow (10-15 field goals, 30 points) should’ve touched it on that possession. A win is a win, but after trailing by 16 in the first half, New York barely survived against one of the worst teams in the league. With the win, they moved to 2-8 against teams under .500 since the big trade. They are also 7-4 against teams above .500 in the same span. Something doesn’t make sense … And we bet Williams never signs an extension in New Jersey unless Brook Lopez (26 points) gets rid of his sideburns … Read More: Elbows and fists (by Dominique Wilkins!) were thrown all over the League last night, and we see the return of Vince Carter …
good to see that little man holds his ground against big z. but one thing i don’t get it. i’ve been reading for years how nba players practice boxing and jujutsu and mma and all kind of martial arts during the summer time, yet when it comes to fights on courts, they swing like girls. wtf is that?
People need to give this “New York doesn’t play defense” a rest. It’s not how D’Antoni coaches basketball, and he has proved himself to be a very capable coach. Everyday he bows to the pressure of the media/fans to change his style the team will sink that little bit lower. Let them score 140 points per game, see if people can keep up.
@Yoda – They do that to stay in shape, if they actually throw down on the court consider their season done and depending on who you and who you hit, they may be looking at a 2 year suspension if it got real ugly. So NBA fights will remain playing chicken with bumper cars.
Seeing McGee act like a sucker night in and night is just plain disappointing. He has the talent to DOMINATE, but hey, who cares about working on your game if you could make highlight dunks and triple doubles.
Nothing like the Heat/Knick brawl of 97. You had Zo fighting like a big girls blouse, and Tim Haradaway punching like a pro.
Saying Javel McGee is underacheiving is just ridiculous.
10ppg 8rpg (3 off reb per) 2.4bpg 54%FG.
as an 18th overall pick and only being in his 3rd year i think he is progressing a a very good pace. The guy was a twig when he came in and now he is pretty cut up, which tells me he was putting in work over the off season.
The guy is a 7fter who is a supreme athlete but can also shoot a mid range jumper. Doesnt have effective post moves yet but it’s coming along. The guy will be a PROBLEM in the years to come. he has incredible upside.
Whats bugging me the most about this is that you guys say he’s not a good player or is underachieving, but then you look at Ken Perkins or Joakim Noah and act like they are beast or something. Forget the team wins and look at the talent.
In my opinion i’d take McGee’s production on this sh!tty Wizards team over and of the centers below
Javel McGee > Noah, Perkins, DeAndre Jordan, Andy Verjayjay, Tyson chandler, Andrew Bynum, Dem Cousins, Ibaka
Sure McGee has a little coonery going on when he dunks or blocks a shot. Hell at least the kid is actually in tune with the game. No different than Shawn Kemp, Derrick Coleman, Karl Malone, Barkley, X-man, Chuck Person and plenty others used to do when they played.
As for the “fight/scuffle” that went on with J.Howard…at least McGee had his hands up ready to swing. he wasn’t backpaddling 90ft down court like Melo did. And Juwan took a cheap shot at him for no reason. McGee was protecting his rookie PG from a 7’3 mongaloid.
The 2 McGee blocks were really good. 2 big time in your face power blocks are hard to do.
@Chicagorilla – What I don’t like about McGee is he has tons of talent but is still just a goofball. I saw the Wiz play the Bulls and he is doing crazy dunks or shooting from half court. Look to other side of the court and Noah was working on his post moves and drives to the basket and shots around the elbow. This is your job, it is a game but your job you are getting paid for, take this sh*t seriously!
Seriously, you a relative or something? I wouldn’t take McGee over any of those guys especially Bynum, Chandler, or Ibaka and Cousins has way more game than McGee at this stage and they are both goofballs.
McGee is sick. If he was on your team you guys would be singing praises. He does everything a coach wants a center to do. Block shots, change shots, finish strong inside, be physical. What else do you guys want from a young center? The guy has improved immensely since he’s been in the league. He’s not going to be Moses Malone right away. McGee is a beast.
McGee is sick, but could stand to be better. He has all the talent in the world but has a horrible attitude.
Dominique is THE MAN. Apparently the guy who attacked him was a former ref. Can you imagine?
I dont get what you guys are looking at. Stats? as i listed, he does all that in 28min per game and DOESNT GET THE BALL on offense.
I agree that he has crazy antics on the court, but lets not go so far as to say he has a behavior problem. McGee doesn’t get kicked out of practice, doesn’t get into fights with his teammates, and doesn’t get thrown out of games. What you call immaturity, I call him enjoying the game and having fun with a mild case of immaturity. When Guys like Karl Malone and Kemp was fist pumping, pointing at cats they dunk on, and flexing and posing as they ran down court, people called it passion. I don’t agree with everything McGee does but the kid is producing (same as Wall).
I would trade Noah for McGee in a HEARTBEAT!!!! And thats not saying that Noah sucks or nothing, but moreso i’m looking at what McGee does for the team.
MCGee- is an elite shot blocker (2.4 bpg in 28min and had a 12blk game this season). good on the weakside help or his own man.
Noah-is an avg shotblocker who doesn’t change peoples shots and is actually more concerned about getting the rebound so he will allow his teammates to contest your shot while he goes for the rebound. (1.4 bpg)
McGee-is not a strong post defender but he is getting better and can block the shot of the person he’s guarding.
Noah- is not a good post defender, though he tries hard. he gets bullied by bigger guys without having the ability to change their shots. if he doesn’t have any help with a double down by the guards or forwards, he is in serious trouble.
McGee – Basketball IQ wise, McGee lacks the off IQ to place himself in position to be successful on offense. He has a good looking jumpshot, but needs to improve his post game to make it more effective. His 3 off rebounds per game help him score points, but with more post game work and work on that jumper, he could easily be a 20ppg scorer.
Noah – has topped out offensively. He has no touch around the basket, but has decent post moves. He’s a little stiff on the moves which is why he misses so many. Has really weak/small hands so he gets stripped A LOT around the basket. His form on his jumper is the ugliest thing since Bill Cartwright was suiting up for the Bulls, but at least he works on it and nails it from time to time. It’s not reliable yet, but it’s getting there.
McGee has a greater overall impact on the game because of his defense. If her ever loses his athletic ability he’d be in trouble, but Noah could probably survive without his limited athletic ability. Noah has the better IQ (not by much) right now, and is the more experineced player. Watching Mcgee with Team USA showed just how good he could be with good teammates around him. Not to mention his summer league performance.
you said Mcgee was BSing before the game vs Chicago. Well he had 11pts, 12red, 12blks. He can BS all he wants if thats the case.
clearly you don’t remember him as a college player or a rookie, the kid was a twig. He went into the off season and gained a bunch of muscle. He is now listed as 7ft 252lbs when he came into the NBA he was listed at 7ft 237lb. Thats called working in the off season.
If you seriously believe that DMC is as talented as McGee then clearly you are blinded by the hype. I already have went off on the lack of talent DMC has in another article. But to sum it up, DMC is so avg at many things and terrible at the things a big is supposed to do (post up) so people give him credit for being below avg at dribbling, passing, shooting, and def.
while McGee is unpolished also, he at least has good form on his shot and the athleticism to clear up some of his IQ mistakes. DMC cant do that.
@Chicagorilla – Wow, one game he went off, and you saw how he got that “triple” double, almost like when (help me here) threw the ball at the other teams backboard so he could get a trip dub.
