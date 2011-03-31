Carmelo/MSG Produce Fireworks; The Rest of the League Goes Crazy

03.31.11 7 years ago 36 Comments
Normally, starting Smack with a Knicks/Nets game must’ve meant that the rest of the league either had the night off or every other game just sucked. We could’ve started with all of the misplaced anger going around the NBA last night – guys were throwing bows, players were getting thrown out for grabbing their junk, there were punches thrown between announcers and fans. People were going harder than Malice on a solo cut, but we’ll get to it all after last night’s main basketball event from Madison Square Garden … 68 first-half points. To the Nets. Even Jay-Z would’ve had to laugh at that. Mike D’Antoni and the Knicks were probably laughing themselves. New York’s defense couldn’t have been more lax if they tried. Still, it was fun. Runs, highlights, the return of Deron Williams (22 points) – the first half had everything. But New York and Carmelo Anthony (39 points, 10 rebounds) did just enough in the second half to eek out a win, 120-116. In the third quarter, ‘Melo dropped 20 with a variety of shots: threes, spin moves, pull-ups, bringing the Knicks back from two separate 10-point deficits. While he made just one bucket in the final frame, it was a big one: a baseline shot to give New York the lead with a minute left. We haven’t seen a whole lot of it lately, but when ‘Melo starts cheesing, it’s bad news for the defense … Williams had a wide-open shot to tie it in the final moments and missed. Anthony Morrow (10-15 field goals, 30 points) should’ve touched it on that possession. A win is a win, but after trailing by 16 in the first half, New York barely survived against one of the worst teams in the league. With the win, they moved to 2-8 against teams under .500 since the big trade. They are also 7-4 against teams above .500 in the same span. Something doesn’t make sense … And we bet Williams never signs an extension in New Jersey unless Brook Lopez (26 points) gets rid of his sideburns … Read More: Elbows and fists (by Dominique Wilkins!) were thrown all over the League last night, and we see the return of Vince Carter

