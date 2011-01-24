Carmelo’s 36 points, big third quarter lifts Denver past Indiana

Carmelo Anthony had that George Gervin flow going once again last night. Not that ‘Melo was dropping mid-range finger rolls or squeezing his skinny body in between some poor team’s Swiss Cheese defense — it was more that Carmelo’s 23-point effort in the third quarter against Indiana was awfully reminiscent of the 33-point quarter he had a couple years ago that tied Iceman’s record for most in a quarter in NBA history … You could say ‘Melo (36 pts, 14-27 FG) channeled Iceman in that there wasn’t as much of that usual bully-style in his buckets. He knocked down six three-pointers in the third, many of them wide open. We get the feeling the next Pacers practice will involve a lot of close-out drills. When ‘Melo wasn’t hitting shots against zero defense, Brandon Rush and rookie Paul George offered feeble attempts to disrupt his rhythm that made it look like they were scared of upsetting Mr. Anthony … As for Denver’s defense, they did what good teams do and took away the opposition’s top options. Danny Granger and Darren Collison combined for 13 points on 4-for-20 shooting … For the record, Denver fans are back to cheering ‘Melo. And that’s why no pro athlete — from LeBron James to Jerome James to JamesOn Curry — will ever let fans influence his decision on where to play. Every player knows fans are fickle and always/only love you when you’re winning … Now if you want to see ‘Melo get booed, just wait until next week. The Nuggets begin a five-game Eastern road trip tomorrow that includes a stop in New Jersey on Jan. 31 … Tyler Hansbrough (27 pts, 10 rebs) is one of those guys who needs to be on a good team. But he has to get in line behind Ryan Gomes, who has been toiling on Lottery squads his entire career and deserves his break first … When Nene wants it, he plays like an All-Star. Despite being limited to 26 minutes due to foul trouble, Nene still posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Why isn’t he consistently that good? Maybe it’s because he needs a change of scenery. Yesterday it was reported that Nene — who can also become a free agent next summer — wants a trade, and he listed Miami as one of his preferred teams … Have the Heat already become the NBA’s Yankees? We’ve also heard that Ricky Rubio‘s people are interested in engineering a trade to get Rubio in Miami. Say what you want about Rubio’s overall game, but the kid can pass the rock, and would make music with D-Wade and LeBron even if he was just the backup point guard … Remember Kirk Snyder? The Nevada product and NBA vet was in jail last we heard, having been sentenced to three years for a burglary/assault case from 2009. Snyder is out now, and just signed with a Canadian pro basketball team. Check out the story HERE … Speaking of Nevada, anybody know whatever happened to Nick Fazekas? That guy was like Mid-Major Christian Laettner but disappeared from the NBA. Although no one has ever truly confirmed that Fazekas and Steve Novak aren’t the same person … Steelers vs. Packers. Who’s your pick? … We’re out like Rubio in a Wolves uniform …
Rubio has a legitimate reason for Miami– its a Spanish speaking city
I gave up on Rubio last year. However, I would love to see the damage he could do with the Heat. That would be dope. I also heard something about him wanting to go to Boston…uhm dude thats Rondo county…dream big i suppose
Does the heat point guard have
to be able to shoot a little. Notice Mario replacing Carlos recently.
I think rubio should just go to the wolves and start a a new big 3. Surely kahns maddness must make sense sooner or later……
Yeah, Rubio in Miami would be problem for other teams. Defending that fast break is a no win situation.
I think Fazekas is playing international ball in Greece (correct me if im wrong).
Oh and my predication at the start of the NFL season of Green Bay being in the Super Bowl did not disappoint me
i hate when players who already is on a team start talking that want to go for an other
play in boston, miami, la, its easy
i wanna see these cats playing in minnesota, sacramento, cleveland…
If you want some per game player stat projections for scoring period 14: [wp.me]
I’m surprised that there was no mention of Danny Granger suffering a “mild” ankle sprain. Hopefully it’s nothing serious… If it is maybe Psycho T will continue to get some extra run.
Bahahahahahahahaha
Rubio is gonna be a joke. He is as slow as Kidd, but no where near is strong. He is gonna get burnt and out muscled
He has NO CHANCE!
Min should trade him to New York for
Chandler
@Chrisballz
You’re out of touch homie. You need to actually watch Rubio play before you say anything about him. By your post, it’s obvious that you haven’t watch the kid in a while.
Slow?? Are you kidding? He might not have Jennings-type speed but the kid isn’t slow. Rubio is great at changing speeds, making him difficult to stay in front of. He’s very shifty.
And he’s much stronger than he was when he was drafted and is an absolute terror on defense. Rubio, Wade and Lebron defending out on the perimeter is a scary thing to think about. I hope he doesn’t end up on Miami… they would be too good for too long.
People who say Rubio is garbage, or a “joke”, are hilarious. Not realizing the 20yr old has been the starting point guard on Europes’ best basketball teams. His teams win championships… Plain and simple.
Rubio’s jumper did not improve. But he’s not slow.
Why should he go to Minnesota if he can stay in Barcelona (good food, decent salary, winning team) ?
I think FIBA showed us that Rubio was a little over hyped, I mean kid can play but honestly, he’s not gonna fit in with the NBA.
Still a bitch for refusing to play for the team that drafted him, I hate people that pull an Eli
@Arno,
Because Barcelona doesn’t have an NBA team. The best players want to play against the best competition. The best basketball league in the world is the NBA. Some international players can make an impact in the NBA because they are good enough. While others can’t even compete with the likes of Brian Scalabrine.
Players have a limited window to make NBA money and often don’t have the tools to make money after their playing career is over. Get the $ now… even if it’s cold as all hell in Minnesota.
The NBA is a joke. Players are running the show. When a kid can get drafted and say, “Forget it, I’m not playing there”, is a disgrace to the sport. I don’t put all the blame on the kids… it’s not their fault. It’s these fukkin agents trying to squeeze as much out of their clients as possible. Stern needs to do something.
I’m not sure Rubio will make more money with a rookie contract than in Barcelona. And remember, those contracts will probably look even worse when the new CBA gets done.
Fazekas started the year playing for the NBADL Reno Bighorns. He is currently hurt and off of the roster.
Rubio can play I will admit bit I’m not sure if he is at the NBA level. Its a lot faster and tougher in the US. I don’t think he is ready for the speed of the game and the physicality of our pgs (rose, felton, kidd, westbrook, wall, miller, d-will, evans) he will be thoroughly embarrased his first couple of years in the L
It’s hard to go against the Steelers because they are proven, and vegas knows that (opening the Pack as a 2.5 point favorite).
But seeing Aaron Rogers on turf against the falcons leads me to believe he may put the Steelers in the oubliette and bring the Lombardi trophy back to Green Bay
@sean
Who cares if Barcelona doesn’t have an NBA team? That’s a world class city!! Even NBA players have said it before… why would I want to play in small cities like Minnesota and Milwuakee, if you have a chance to play in world class cities like Barcelona and Madrid.
“Players have a limited window to make NBA money and often don’t have the tools to make money after their playing career is over.”
The money works out to be the same, and in some cases players can even make much more in Europe. Childress made $10Mill per when he played there. No way in hell he’ll ever earn that in the NBA. and when Euro players go to the NBA, the majority of them take a pay-cut. There are countless stories about former US college standouts making good money in Europe but still want to play in the NBA, but have to decide whether agreeing to a low non-guaranteed contract is worth it.
If you were Rubio, you would honestly just play in Minnesota, instead of Barcelona?!?!? Just think about that for a couple of minutes… Lol. IMO, that’s crazy!! Lol. The food, history, the women, the money, the women, the lighter schedule, the women, the history…. did I mention the spanish women??
Unless Minnesota has VASTLY changed since 2 years ago when i drove through it, Minnesota is dull as shit. I wouldn’t want to live there either.
Fazekas is back in Reno, currently riding the pine with injuries for the D-League Bighorns. He never really had an NBA body/athletiscm, just NBA skill.
And good for Snyder, he has battled through a lot of mental health issues. I hope he makes it back to the league cause he had serious game!
That pic of Synder in the link looks like an overweight grimey version of Lebron haha!
Barcelona is an awesome city – great weather, food, culture and wall to wall sun-kissed senoritas. Can’t hate on wanting to stay there over Minnesota
I will say IF he finally does join the NBA he should stick with the team that drafted him. I can’t speak on Minnesora as a city as I’ve never been there but the team has one of the brighter futures of the league’s bottom feeders. Kevin Love is already established, Michael Beasely is vastly improved and has already come out and stated that he wants to sign an extention with the Wolves, Wesley Johnson has shown flashes of what a good player he can be, and Darko is a steady defensive force in the middle. They only thing their missing is a great floor leader at the PG position and Rubio could be that guy
P.S. Go Green Bay!! Aaron Rodgers is one of three fav QBs in the NFL (the other two being Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers). Really want to see him lead his team and that city to his first championship as The Guy
I’m sure that Barcelona is a great city and I’m certain the women are fantastic. My whole point was that guys with NBA talent want to play against NBA competition… aka the best in the world.
If he doesn’t want to play in Minnesota (which I have no interest in ever going to in the winter) he can still play there during his rookie contract and get to a big market when his contract expires. The endorsement $ he could earn will make up for any difference in pay that he would initially lose by coming to the states. Companies were clamoring to sign Rubio to endorsements when it looked like he was going to be playing in the league 2 years ago.
Again, I’m not putting down Barcelona.
u gotta look at it from rubios angle too..hes a 18 yr old kid commin from barcelona..do you really think he’ll be happy in minnesota??city wise, food wise, girl wise…all the little things outside work that comprise ur life..it wood all suck for him in minny (no offense to any1 from there..im jus sayin for an 18 yr old to go from spain to there might not appreciate it too much)..and also on the court wasn’t the best situation for him..he told them he wasn’t gunna b happy their in first place..so they draft another PG??and another 1??and another 1??he was being set up for a failure and although I don’t really agree wit what he did, he was smart not to go there.
Jaja Nick Fazekas. You guys at Dimemag should make an article on players who enter the NBA but are never seen or heard from again. The “MIA’s” of the NBA …jaja.
@Sean: “If he doesn’t want to play in Minnesota (which I have no interest in ever going to in the winter) he can still play there during his rookie contract and get to a big market when his contract expires. ”
…OR…
He could continue to do what he’s doing. Play in Barcelona until they Minny trades his rights. I’m sure he’s loving it where he is, and he’s not in a rush to play here. Although I agree that every European player wants to play in the NBA, as we’ve seen in the past, they come here on their own terms.
Why would Rubio want to play for a team who treated their only gold medallist like he wasn’t any good? K-Love has been worthy of heavy minutes on the team since midway through his rookie year and only now is he getting what he deserves. It’s one thing to get limited minutes…. it’s another thing to get limited minutes on a cellar-dwelling team. EVERYONE knew K-Love was one of the leagues best rebounders, and their smartest player… everyone except for the Minnesota coaching staff. If there was any chance for Rubio to play in Minny, it was gone after they shafted Love.
@Jay
I fully expect Rubio’s right to get traded at some point and I don’t blame him for staying away to this point. I’m just anxious for him to come to the league (for any team) so that we, the fans, can see him against NBA competition.
Hey, guys, by the way, Minnesota is not a city (just as New Jersey and Golden State are not cities). I have nothing bad to say about Barcelona, but I will tell you, I’ve been to Minneapolis (and its quite different neighbor twin city St. Paul) a couple of times, and the actually are quite nice–just damn cold in the winter.
Minneapolis in not some non-diverse, podunk town. It is actually quite nice. I got a feeling some of you guys’ view of Minneapolis is from watching the movie Fargo or something. (And I know Fargo isn’t in Minnesota.)
If the Heat get Nene forget about it.