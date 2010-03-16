Carmelo’s 45 not enough; Lakers battle vs. D-League Warriors

Carmelo Anthony did everything he was supposed to do against the Rockets on Monday, except win the game. All night long ‘Melo was proving why Clyde Drexler called him “probably the best — no, he IS the best offensive player in the game,” scoring 45 points on 18-of-35 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and only one turnover … ‘Melo was clutch in the fourth, dropping 15 of Denver’s 28 points and putting the Nuggets up double-digits. But next thing you know, Houston hit a few threes and suddenly it was a one-possession game. And every time ‘Melo seemed to stick the dagger, somebody would respond on the other end. With less than a minute to go, Aaron Brooks (31 pts, 9 asts) found Luis Scola (23 pts, 11 rebs) in transition for a game-tying layup plus the foul, and the free throw put the Rockets on top. After Brooks added another free throw, Denver needed a bucket, and ‘Melo delivered: He put his head down and used the Madden truck-stick on Shane Battier, getting away with a travel before dropping in a layup that was as easy as putting a dish in the sink … Rockets ball with 20 seconds left, Brooks let the clock run down before putting Anthony Carter on ice skates and hitting the game-winner on a pull-up jumper. Hopefully you were spared hearing Mark Jones call the highlight on ESPN: “They call him AB, and he will ‘C’ you later!” Corny ain’t even the word … Isn’t Kevin Martin (29 pts, 10-13 FT) the anti-J.R. Smith in every way? K-Mart has zero tats versus J.R.’s 128, he’s got the unorthodox stroke versus J.R.’s textbook form, he’s efficient versus J.R.’s recklessness, he gets by on stamina and technique while J.R. thrives on athleticism in short bursts, and he’s a noted student of the game whereas J.R. sometimes plays like he isn’t aware of the scoreboard … Unintentional (or maybe intentional) hilarious moment: Houston’s announcers were talking about Kyle Lowry trying to work his way back in shape, and as soon as one of them said Lowry was “not in great condition,” the camera cut to a chubby fan in a Ron Artest jersey … Speaking of Ron-Ron, you know when he says a game was weird, the game was weird. On paper, the Lakers should have smashed the Warriors, but first they had to come back from a double-digit halftime deficit, then they had to hold off a late G-State rally in the fourth quarter to eke out a win … Despite winning the rebounding battle 56-25, L.A.’s front line was getting ripped up by D-Leaguer Chris Hunter (22 pts), whose career night was almost overshadowed by one play where he airballed a 4-foot hook shot. But Hunter was able to cover for Monta Ellis, who couldn’t buy a bucket (5-23 FG) and yet he wasn’t shy about gunning down the stretch. Monta’s last three-pointer would have forced overtime at the buzzer, but it hit every part of the rim and fell out. “It looked like the invisible man tipped it away at the last second,” Hunter said … Is Kobe (29 pts) still one of the NBA’s top in-game dunkers? He had one yesterday where he spun off Monta on the baseline and threw down a two-hander that was pretty nice … One dunker whose credentials can never be questioned is Dominique Wilkins. We did question ‘Nique for our newest episode of DimeTV, though, getting his thoughts on how to fix the dunk contest, his legacy beyond dunking, and Nate Robinson‘s place among the best high-flyers in NBA history … The Celtics defense will never be what it was in ’08 with this current roster, but their ball movement and execution can still carry them pretty far. That was the theme of Boston’s destruction of the Pistons â€“- 34 of their 46 field goals were assisted and seven Celtics scored in double figures as they whipped the ball around and always seemed to find the right guy for the right shot. Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Mike Finley were the high scorers with 15 apiece … Other stat lines from Monday: Darren Collison put up 18 points and 14 assists to lead the Hornets past the Clippers, while Baron Davis had 18 and 17 in the loss; Toney Douglas put up 20 points, 7 assists and 3 steals as New York beat Philly in a rivalry that used to matter; and Carlos Boozer had 23 points and 9 rebounds to lead Utah past Washington … We’re just getting started with Dime’s all-out coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Yesterday we had Players to Watch in the Midwest and South regions, plus a rundown of potential upsets that will swing your office pool. Keep checking DimeMag.com from now until the start of the Big Dance for tons of preview content, and when Round One tips off, we’ll be all over it as it happens … One more thing you have to see: We got our hands on the first trailer for EA Sports’ new NBA Jam title … We’re out like Mark Jones …
if you are 18-35 from the field, are you the best offensive player in the game? or the biggest jacker in the game?
This year’s Lakers may play mean D, but they will not be champs if they don’t run their offense properly, which they have not done with any consistency all year long. Letting Ariza go hurt the ball movement, and Gasol needs more touches.
I think the Magic will beat the Cavs and then the Lakers to win the title this year. They are clicking on O and on D, although they may peaking too soon.
I also like the Mavs and Nuggets, but I have to think Coach Jackson will be able to get his crew through a couple of tough series at least.
@1
yeah, I guess shooting 18-35 (and dropping 45 points) against guys like Battier and Ariza, whose only role is to slow you down, makes you just another run of the mill jacker.
@thats what’s up
he may have jacked some shots but he made over 50%, so its fine in my book
and last time i heard shooting over 50 percent with 35 shots is pretty damn good
Celtics offense was a thing of beauty, no one took more than 10 shots each.
@Bill: Celtics offense was a thing of beauty- really? It was the Pistons they where playing. If this was a game they needed to get their arse in gear, than so be it. But I dont put much into this win. Just a lesser team, with not much to play for.
so 17 missed shots = anywhere from 34-51 points, and your team loses by 2.
whatever.
jacked up shots are just as bad as turnovers, which is what you young punks don’t understand.
Peace, love and gargle my nutz
….which is why the Nuggets may be entertaining, but they won’t win shit
Melo makes the toughest moves in the post look so damn easy! Beasting power forwards and centers double teaming him and still getting buckets with fouls. His jumper is a nightmare for anyone guarding him in the wing. This guy has style and skill when it comes to scoring. Clyde the glide is right!
@that’s what’s up
50 percent shooting is what you want. it doesnt matter if one person takes it or the whole time is splitting those 35 shots. if you’re making over 50%, you should be shooting. it’s his role and he’s doing it well.
those shots are not turnovers, because turnovers have no chance of being points. those missed shots had a 1 in 2 chance of being points which equates to all of his shots that he threw up equaling 1 point each.
so for you old folks, 1 point each shot is great shooting. which is why 50% 2pters and 33% 3pters are the standard.
I’m all for hating on a ‘jacker’ because That’s what up is right, jacking a shot IS a turn over. Shooting over 50% can’t be hated on though, I think most teams average about 45-47 fg%.
Melo usually ain’t a jacker, he’s a scorer, and a good one (ain’t best offensive player in the game though).
Jackers deserve to be hated on, they hurt the team and they hurt the sport.
For some reason Jazz had SEVEN players with double figures.
Nice!!
For some reason Livingston had ZERO assists.
Not Nice!!
(he was ‘posed to be the rebirth of Magic, ‘member?)
Apparently 3 players with double-doubles aint enough for the Nuggets.
On 2nd thought, 3!!?!!?!! I’m thinking coitus interruptus…’cause they shoulda pulled that one out.
Without AB, K-Mart, and Scola the Rockets would get blown out all day every day…like Lexi.
I’m at the point where I want to see LO run point…even if its only one time…I just want to see LO, AB, Ron, 24, and Pau go nuts on a squad.
Steph Curry’s Stat Line :: 29pt, 5rb, 9 dimes and a steal…and get this — NO TURNOVERS. Has he been here before?
And remind me again why Kaman was an All Star?
by the way…Melo shot the Nuggets back in the game.
They was down 63-48 in the SECOND QUARTER.
After the timeout, Melo poured it on even more.
And 18/35 —}}} that’s EXCELLENT.
If he’s hittin’ ’em like that all I gotta say is:
KEEP JACKIN’ MY MAN
Launching 35 shots will always make you a jacker…
Well, the Lakers only “eked” out a win against a “lesser team, with not much to play for…”
“”They call him AB, and he will ‘C’ you later!” Corny ain’t even the word …” LOL. Just because somebody didn’t think of it first doesn’t mean it’s not lame…
Kaman may have to be cause he was averaging like 20 and 10 before the all star break
1) Kaman’s been Milicician since the all-star break
2) Perspective is lovely. If Kobe had taken 35 shots and lost the game, haters would be swarmin like big girls at a buffet
3) Monta’s a fool. He rebounded Curry’s miss and had Curry and Anthony “I never miss an open 3” Morrow WIDE OPEN for the kick out and would rather take a one legged fallaway cuz he tryin to outkobe Kobe? Fool…
if I had to choose between Melo, DWade, LeBron, Kobe, and Durrant to score the ball or get to the line to tie or win the game I don’t know how you say any of these would be better than the next…..BUT, I’d go with Melo, Kobe, DWade, Durrant, and LeBron in that order.
To win a series, I’d put Kobe first then DWade.
To beat the Clippers, I’d even throw Boozer in the mix.
Steph Curry is such a beast..
Im man crushin hard..
Who said he cant play PG?? No look left handed passes OFF the dribble?? i mean DAMN..
and hes tenacious, cant teach that..
I think all these all star players lebron, melo, d wade etc are no where near KObe evryone hates on kobe including the media why is this ? whyy !
Leave Kobe bryant alone he is the best !
^^^ Must be Kobe lol ^^^
Shaddup and quit trippin off all the calls man.. ur killin me lol
ey am i the only one that noticed kobe say “that mo’fucka nice” to sasha vuijic after stephen curry bamked in that one shot?
my bad i meant banked