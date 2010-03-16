Carmelo’s 45 not enough; Lakers battle vs. D-League Warriors

Carmelo Anthony did everything he was supposed to do against the Rockets on Monday, except win the game. All night long ‘Melo was proving why Clyde Drexler called him “probably the best — no, he IS the best offensive player in the game,” scoring 45 points on 18-of-35 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and only one turnover … ‘Melo was clutch in the fourth, dropping 15 of Denver’s 28 points and putting the Nuggets up double-digits. But next thing you know, Houston hit a few threes and suddenly it was a one-possession game. And every time ‘Melo seemed to stick the dagger, somebody would respond on the other end. With less than a minute to go, Aaron Brooks (31 pts, 9 asts) found Luis Scola (23 pts, 11 rebs) in transition for a game-tying layup plus the foul, and the free throw put the Rockets on top. After Brooks added another free throw, Denver needed a bucket, and ‘Melo delivered: He put his head down and used the Madden truck-stick on Shane Battier, getting away with a travel before dropping in a layup that was as easy as putting a dish in the sink … Rockets ball with 20 seconds left, Brooks let the clock run down before putting Anthony Carter on ice skates and hitting the game-winner on a pull-up jumper. Hopefully you were spared hearing Mark Jones call the highlight on ESPN: “They call him AB, and he will ‘C’ you later!” Corny ain’t even the word … Isn’t Kevin Martin (29 pts, 10-13 FT) the anti-J.R. Smith in every way? K-Mart has zero tats versus J.R.’s 128, he’s got the unorthodox stroke versus J.R.’s textbook form, he’s efficient versus J.R.’s recklessness, he gets by on stamina and technique while J.R. thrives on athleticism in short bursts, and he’s a noted student of the game whereas J.R. sometimes plays like he isn’t aware of the scoreboard … Unintentional (or maybe intentional) hilarious moment: Houston’s announcers were talking about Kyle Lowry trying to work his way back in shape, and as soon as one of them said Lowry was “not in great condition,” the camera cut to a chubby fan in a Ron Artest jersey … Speaking of Ron-Ron, you know when he says a game was weird, the game was weird. On paper, the Lakers should have smashed the Warriors, but first they had to come back from a double-digit halftime deficit, then they had to hold off a late G-State rally in the fourth quarter to eke out a win … Despite winning the rebounding battle 56-25, L.A.’s front line was getting ripped up by D-Leaguer Chris Hunter (22 pts), whose career night was almost overshadowed by one play where he airballed a 4-foot hook shot. But Hunter was able to cover for Monta Ellis, who couldn’t buy a bucket (5-23 FG) and yet he wasn’t shy about gunning down the stretch. Monta’s last three-pointer would have forced overtime at the buzzer, but it hit every part of the rim and fell out. “It looked like the invisible man tipped it away at the last second,” Hunter said … Is Kobe (29 pts) still one of the NBA’s top in-game dunkers? He had one yesterday where he spun off Monta on the baseline and threw down a two-hander that was pretty nice … One dunker whose credentials can never be questioned is Dominique Wilkins. We did question ‘Nique for our newest episode of DimeTV, though, getting his thoughts on how to fix the dunk contest, his legacy beyond dunking, and Nate Robinson‘s place among the best high-flyers in NBA history … The Celtics defense will never be what it was in ’08 with this current roster, but their ball movement and execution can still carry them pretty far. That was the theme of Boston’s destruction of the Pistons â€“- 34 of their 46 field goals were assisted and seven Celtics scored in double figures as they whipped the ball around and always seemed to find the right guy for the right shot. Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Mike Finley were the high scorers with 15 apiece … Other stat lines from Monday: Darren Collison put up 18 points and 14 assists to lead the Hornets past the Clippers, while Baron Davis had 18 and 17 in the loss; Toney Douglas put up 20 points, 7 assists and 3 steals as New York beat Philly in a rivalry that used to matter; and Carlos Boozer had 23 points and 9 rebounds to lead Utah past Washington … We’re just getting started with Dime’s all-out coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Yesterday we had Players to Watch in the Midwest and South regions, plus a rundown of potential upsets that will swing your office pool. Keep checking DimeMag.com from now until the start of the Big Dance for tons of preview content, and when Round One tips off, we’ll be all over it as it happens … One more thing you have to see: We got our hands on the first trailer for EA Sports’ new NBA Jam title … We’re out like Mark Jones …