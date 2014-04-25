Carmelo’s Son Receives 1-Of-1 Custom Air Jordan 11s From MJ

It must be nice being Carmelo Anthony‘s son. Recently, “Uncle MJ” got in lil’ Kiyan’s good graces with a gift any of us would die for: some custom, one-of-one Air Jordan 11s.

Anthony’s wife LaLa posted this photo on Instagram, featuring an all-royal blue pair of the patent leather classics. These will definitely have the seven-year-old stunting in school. Top that, Dad.

H/T SneakerFiles

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.