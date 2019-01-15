The NBA is taking basketball abroad this week, as hoops fans in England will get the opportunity to watch the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards square off in London on Thursday. It’s a really cool opportunity, not just for fans to get to watch two NBA teams face off, but also for those who make the trip across the pond who get to experience English culture.

For example, retired NBA-ers Caron Butler and Shawn Marion, who both traveled abroad, could have theoretically witnessed the most powerful piece of English culture that has been shared with Americans: Getting yelled at by Gordon Ramsay because you didn’t cook a dang steak the right way. That’s because the pair participated in a cooking contest, one which was judged by former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and the guy who once had to eat chicken wrapped shrimp at a failing restaurant on Long Island for his hit television show Kitchen Nightmares.

The downside for those of us who like to watch Ramsay lose his mind is that both Butler and Marion are pretty good in the kitchen, as the pair had a steak cookoff in which Ramsay was rather impressed.