Casio Baby-G x Hellz Bellz Collection

With Fall upon us, there’s one accessory that everyone’s fiending for: watches. And last night at NYC’s 1Oak, I was able to check out the new collaboration between Casio Baby-G and streetwear brand Hellz Bellz. Check out the two new special edition models after the jump.

“Hellz Bellz is proud to collaborate with Casio on the special edition Baby-G styles,” says Lanie Alabanza, founder and creative director of Hellz Bellz. “When I was a teenager, I spent my first paycheck on a Baby-G watch and became a genuine fan of the brand. Now it is coming full circle as I am honored to put a Hellz Bellz spin on a watch I have grown up with.”

The BG5600HZ-7 “polka dot watch” stems from Alabanza’s love of the 80’s. The polka dot was a universal pattern that everyone used to wear growing up.

The BG5600HZ-9 “taxi cab watch” pays respect to the great streets of New York City, the birthplace of Hellz Bellz, as yellow cabs have been the lifeline of the company since its early stages.

Both models are now available for $89.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.