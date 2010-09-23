Casio Baby-G x Hellz Bellz Collection

With Fall upon us, there’s one accessory that everyone’s fiending for: watches. And last night at NYC’s 1Oak, I was able to check out the new collaboration between Casio Baby-G and streetwear brand Hellz Bellz. Check out the two new special edition models after the jump.
“Hellz Bellz is proud to collaborate with Casio on the special edition Baby-G styles,” says Lanie Alabanza, founder and creative director of Hellz Bellz. “When I was a teenager, I spent my first paycheck on a Baby-G watch and became a genuine fan of the brand. Now it is coming full circle as I am honored to put a Hellz Bellz spin on a watch I have grown up with.”
The BG5600HZ-7 “polka dot watch” stems from Alabanza’s love of the 80’s. The polka dot was a universal pattern that everyone used to wear growing up.
The BG5600HZ-9 “taxi cab watch” pays respect to the great streets of New York City, the birthplace of Hellz Bellz, as yellow cabs have been the lifeline of the company since its early stages.
Both models are now available for $89.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
gay
i just can’t see anyone besides a grade school kid wearing one of these things. uggghhh. go get a real watch people
I apologize for the triple posting but scratch my last comment. I can totally see that deaf mute Jurg from Denmark or that racist BRUCE wearing these.
@DizzyDutch
Baby-G is for your girl.
These look like one of those watches you can get by redeeming 100 box tops from your fav cereal. My dad has a better one he got from a smerinov gift pack.
The cheap designer bags became a popular event in the early 1900s, coinciding with the louis vuitton bags increasing popularity of the league itself. When huge collegiate stars louis vuitton handbags Shaquille.Alonzo Mourning and Christian Laettner were all drafted,there was not just a big national audience for the miu miu bags draft; players were also taking out expensive chanel bags predraft insurance policies that effectively made them rich before they were even drafted. So the miu miu handbags JC Penney specials that tailored threads. Soon, this miu miu bag gave way to dressing like.They stopped rocking only throwback length white chanel 2.55 down to their ankles and started throwing on suits every now and then. Athletes prada bags online, like a lot of American youths for the past 30 years, have taken most of their fashion cheap louis vuitton bags cues from hip hop and they now had chic examples to imitate when it came to miu miu bags on sale, not just pimps, hustlers or countrified comedians. [www.GoTradeMe.com]