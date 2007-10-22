What does Adam Morrison‘s season-ending ACL tear mean for the Bobcats? For starters, it means they just lost their most talented scorer off the bench (although Matt Carroll‘s still gonna drop buckets this year). Second, it means another piece of that “young talent” puzzle Charlotte had been compiling is down for the count (Sean May being the other casualty). But the J-Rich trade is looking better every day now, since Charlotte at least still has some versatility on the wings between J-Rich, Gerald Wallace, Carroll, Jared Dudley, Walter Hermann and Derek Anderson if he sticks around … Meanwhile, the ‘Cats dropped one to the Suns last night despite 23 points from Richardson and a 17-12 line from Okafor … How far apart are the Cavs and Anderson Varejao‘s camp? Reportedly AV’s people want $9 million a year, while the Cavs don’t want to pay him more than the $6.4 million they’re paying Drew Gooden. OK, we know Varejao was an important part of a Finals team, but $9 million? Come on, now … So with that situation looking far from settled, LeBron was talking positively about Charles Oakley to the Cleveland papers this weekend. (How fitting would it be for LeBron to get one of Mike‘s closest buddies/enforcers on his side? It’d be like MJ personally passing the torch down to ‘Bron.) We recently sat down with Ben Wallace, a mentee of Oakley’s, and asked him about Oak’s potential comeback. Big Ben said, “Oak is one of those guys where, 5-6 years from now, you’ll look at him and still think he could play. He takes care of his body and is always in shape. If he thinks he can still come out and contribute, I have to assume he can do it.” … Some details were released about the detrimental conduct that likely got J.R. Smith suspended by the Nuggets. A summons was issued to J.R. in Denver on charges of assault, disturbing the peace and destruction of private property stemming from a nightclub incident a couple weeks ago. He’s due in court the day before the season opens. The Nuggets still haven’t officially said why they suspended J.R. … The Mavs hung 103 points on the Hornets without Jason Terry, so maybe the whole concept of bringing him off the bench this year might not be so bad. But Devin Harris (19 pts) will have to step up his scoring, which basically means he needs to hit jumpers when he’s got open looks … After looking fantastic in one game against Sacto over the weekend, Travis Outlaw looked like a high school kid last night, going 2-for-10 from the field and turning it over SEVEN times … If you read Smack over the weekend, you know Bounce is giving away free sneakers every day for the rest of this month. Today’s kicks are a pair of Rasheed Wallace hi-top Air Force 1s (size-9). Click here and see how you can win them … NBA.com’s “Block of the Night” for Saturday was David Harrison swatting Kirk Hinrich. But for whatever reason — and it hadn’t been fixed last time we checked — the headline said it was George Muresan with the rejection. Either someone over there is being funny, or someone’s asleep at the wheel … Dan Marino on CBS’ pre-game show yesterday: “It takes him an hour and a half to watch ’60 Minutes.'” Someone tell Dan to get some jokes that came out after 1991 … We’re out like Morrison …
Oakley is fishin
Bobcats aren’t making the playoffs without May and Morrison. One thing they had going for them was depth and a lot of weapons. Now they lost two of their best inside and outside scorers.
9M for VarejÃ£o ??? Them the Cavs should give Lebron 50M ,,, Crazy ,,,
Morrison has been overrated for a minute now, and this honestly might be the end of his career. He had a terrible year last year, could never find his shot, and shooting was basically all he could do at the NBA level. Now he’s out for this year, if he can’t come back in a big way for the 2009-10 season he’ll be another NBA washout in the Euroleague.
morrison was slow before ACL tear – and after? leo rautins redux.
It’s tough to really kill Morrison for last season. he was a rookie on a bad team and he was forced to play a big role right from the jump.
but, but, Michael Jordan picked Morrison. he can’t be wrong can he?!
/sarcasm
morrison is ass…not bein racist but who was the last white guy with that type of game to make an impact(picked top 5 and play like a top 5)..larry bird?i honestly cant think of n e other..some1 get on the research tip
Is it safe to say that Justin Williams’ new nickname should be “3-Way”?
Let’s just call him “Trois”
“LeBron was talking positively about Charles Oakley to the Cleveland papers this weekend. (How fitting would it be for LeBron to get one of Mike’s closest buddies/enforcers on his side? It’d be like MJ personally passing the torch down to ‘Bron.)”
NO.
Wow is Anderson serious? 9mil dude? I dont mean to be disrespectful but what makes him better than Gooden. Gooden actually helps out Varejo’s cause by bein as good as he is. Not that Im gassin Gooden but hes a very good rebounder in his own right and he can score waaaay more than varejo. Plus he gets more blocks. I say get an old dude lookin to prove himself, its not like Bron isnt gonna carry this team anyway, sign Oak but dont stop there, go find Jayson Williams and LJ and for the hell of it go dig up big dog too. There are some others but Im too busy tryin not to pass out from laughin. THis ish is ridiculous
common people everyone knows Anderson deserves the 9MIL after the “tip in dunk of the year” award he received. u know, that same one where he came in over Chris Bosh, grabbed CB4 with his left hand and catapulted over him in order to tip that ball in. haha NOT. i love it, dudes acting like he actually appeared in any other highlights during the season. where was the 9mil-worthy man during the playoffs??? thats right, not there. please, if he wants to do something, get a 1 year deal for 3mil and have a breakout year like his countrymate NENE did last year, then you can negotiate. until then, your out of a job Anderson
av needs to do more then flop when playing defense and rebound to deserve 9m. if had a jumpshot it might be a different story.
Paying Anderson 9 million is like the Lakers trading Kobe for Shaq right now…dumb
Anderson deserves his cake, the man puts in the work each and every time he steps on the court. He’s by far the best big man on his team. Pay the man already, I mean come on, the guys is a crowded favorite and is likely to have a break out season. I see him averaging a solid 15ppg, 10rpg, 2bpg. HAHAHA, all jokes aside, Anderson is not worth that much money, he should take that $6 million and shut up.
I thought you were serious until the 15-10-2 part. Good one.