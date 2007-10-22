What does Adam Morrison‘s season-ending ACL tear mean for the Bobcats? For starters, it means they just lost their most talented scorer off the bench (although Matt Carroll‘s still gonna drop buckets this year). Second, it means another piece of that “young talent” puzzle Charlotte had been compiling is down for the count (Sean May being the other casualty). But the J-Rich trade is looking better every day now, since Charlotte at least still has some versatility on the wings between J-Rich, Gerald Wallace, Carroll, Jared Dudley, Walter Hermann and Derek Anderson if he sticks around … Meanwhile, the ‘Cats dropped one to the Suns last night despite 23 points from Richardson and a 17-12 line from Okafor … How far apart are the Cavs and Anderson Varejao‘s camp? Reportedly AV’s people want $9 million a year, while the Cavs don’t want to pay him more than the $6.4 million they’re paying Drew Gooden. OK, we know Varejao was an important part of a Finals team, but $9 million? Come on, now … So with that situation looking far from settled, LeBron was talking positively about Charles Oakley to the Cleveland papers this weekend. (How fitting would it be for LeBron to get one of Mike‘s closest buddies/enforcers on his side? It’d be like MJ personally passing the torch down to ‘Bron.) We recently sat down with Ben Wallace, a mentee of Oakley’s, and asked him about Oak’s potential comeback. Big Ben said, “Oak is one of those guys where, 5-6 years from now, you’ll look at him and still think he could play. He takes care of his body and is always in shape. If he thinks he can still come out and contribute, I have to assume he can do it.” … Some details were released about the detrimental conduct that likely got J.R. Smith suspended by the Nuggets. A summons was issued to J.R. in Denver on charges of assault, disturbing the peace and destruction of private property stemming from a nightclub incident a couple weeks ago. He’s due in court the day before the season opens. The Nuggets still haven’t officially said why they suspended J.R. … The Mavs hung 103 points on the Hornets without Jason Terry, so maybe the whole concept of bringing him off the bench this year might not be so bad. But Devin Harris (19 pts) will have to step up his scoring, which basically means he needs to hit jumpers when he’s got open looks … After looking fantastic in one game against Sacto over the weekend, Travis Outlaw looked like a high school kid last night, going 2-for-10 from the field and turning it over SEVEN times … If you read Smack over the weekend, you know Bounce is giving away free sneakers every day for the rest of this month. Today’s kicks are a pair of Rasheed Wallace hi-top Air Force 1s (size-9). Click here and see how you can win them … NBA.com’s “Block of the Night” for Saturday was David Harrison swatting Kirk Hinrich. But for whatever reason — and it hadn’t been fixed last time we checked — the headline said it was George Muresan with the rejection. Either someone over there is being funny, or someone’s asleep at the wheel … Dan Marino on CBS’ pre-game show yesterday: “It takes him an hour and a half to watch ’60 Minutes.'” Someone tell Dan to get some jokes that came out after 1991 … We’re out like Morrison …