Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers had put forth rather pitiful efforts in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. After getting blown out in Game 1 and losing Game 2 despite a 42-point triple-double from LeBron James, the Cavs entered the dreaded “must-win” territory back at home for Game 3.

The result was a dominant 116-86 performance from Cleveland led by LeBron, who got some tremendous support from the role players around him. LeBron was able to be a playmaker in Game 3 rather than a brutalizing scorer, which suits him better and leads to wildly efficient nights like what he had on Saturday.

James had 27 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds in a light (for him) 38 minutes of work. He had some of those moments where he physically dominated the Celtics, but most of the game he worked in harmony with his teammates, which was a dramatic departure from the first two games in Boston. No play was more evident of that change than his ridiculous reverse dunk off a beautiful pass from Kevin Love (and, later, another alley-oop from Love).