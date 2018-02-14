Cavs GM Koby Altman Had Ownership Approval For A DeAndre Jordan Trade With The Clippers

Adrian Wojnarowski’s fascinating look at the NBA trade deadline and how the Cleveland Cavaliers reshaped their roster is full of small details that give us a clearer picture of what happened last week.

Included in that picture is a bit more detail about one big trade that didn’t happen. DeAndre Jordan stayed in Los Angeles with the Clippers despite months of trade rumors indicating otherwise. Those rumors seemed even more certain to be true when the franchise let go of Blake Griffin last month, indicating that the team would possibly hit the full reset button and rebuild top to bottom.

But the Clips were unable to unload Jordan and will now look to the offseason to either re-sign the forward or work a sign-and-trade. And they even signed Lou Williams to a contract extension, indicating that the team might try to keep its assets around and build on what they got in return for Griffin.

