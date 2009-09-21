Cavaliers Don’t Know How to Deal With Delonte West

On Friday when the news broke that Delonte West had been arrested after reportedly being found with a militia’s-worth or ammunition after he was pulled over for cutting off a police a cruiser in the D.C. area, we admittedly all had a laugh in the office. The whole thing seemed so ridiculous that we even tweeted that Delonte was “strapped like John McClain.”

The reality is though that Delonte – who has always been great to Dime – has some very real, very serious issues. And it appears as though the Cleveland Cavaliers are at a loss on how to best deal with this latest development.

Over the weekend, Brian Windhorst of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer detailed much of the Cavs’ dealing with West:



Though they would never talk about these issues publicly and discuss it very little privately, it has been a challenge for the team on how to handle West. Last August, West was charged with marijuana possession in Prince George’s County, Md., while he was a restricted free agent and the Cavs were in a contract stalemate with him. The team had a difficult decision because it places a high value on character within the locker room. Usually this would be a red flag on any free agent. So they had several long talks with him and then did some checking on the facts. Ultimately, they decided to trust him and gave him a three-year contract worth $12.6 million. It turned out to be fair — after investigation the district attorney dropped the charges against West a few weeks after he signed the contract. During a training camp practice last season West exploded at a referee and then teammates and coaches who tried to break it up. It was a stunning mood switch for a player who is often easygoing, never seems to budge under pressure on the floor and usually is cracking jokes. Shortly after that, West left the team to get treatment for a mood disorder that he said he’s battled his whole life. His teammates were quite supportive. The team wanted to do whatever it could to help him from time off to treatment to simple positive re-enforcement. When he returned, West opened himself up to the fans by talking about his struggle with bipolar disorder. It not only endeared him even more to the fan base that was attracted to his style of play and personality, but also to people who have battled mood disorders and depression. Mail poured into the Cavs from people who West had inspired.

And then this:

Whatever the circumstances, the image couldn’t have made the team happy even as they continued to try to be supportive of West’s issues. Which leads to this current situation. It likely will come out in time just what West’s state of mind was as he traveled down the highway with the guns. His father told The Washington Post, “all I can say is Delonte was looking behind his back and protecting himself” and hinted he was concerned for his safety for some reason. No matter what, it isn’t going to be as simple as West did something wrong and then he’ll be punished. There are gray areas and decisions the Cavs may have to make about how to deal with West. How they can continue to try to help him, how to understand him. Or perhaps even where they should draw the line.

At what point do the Cavs just simply cut ties with Delonte? Or do they have an obligation to help him get better?

