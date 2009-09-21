Cavaliers Don’t Know How to Deal With Delonte West

On Friday when the news broke that Delonte West had been arrested after reportedly being found with a militia’s-worth or ammunition after he was pulled over for cutting off a police a cruiser in the D.C. area, we admittedly all had a laugh in the office. The whole thing seemed so ridiculous that we even tweeted that Delonte was “strapped like John McClain.”
The reality is though that Delonte – who has always been great to Dime – has some very real, very serious issues. And it appears as though the Cleveland Cavaliers are at a loss on how to best deal with this latest development.
Over the weekend, Brian Windhorst of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer detailed much of the Cavs’ dealing with West:
Though they would never talk about these issues publicly and discuss it very little privately, it has been a challenge for the team on how to handle West.
Last August, West was charged with marijuana possession in Prince George’s County, Md., while he was a restricted free agent and the Cavs were in a contract stalemate with him. The team had a difficult decision because it places a high value on character within the locker room. Usually this would be a red flag on any free agent.
So they had several long talks with him and then did some checking on the facts. Ultimately, they decided to trust him and gave him a three-year contract worth $12.6 million. It turned out to be fair — after investigation the district attorney dropped the charges against West a few weeks after he signed the contract.
During a training camp practice last season West exploded at a referee and then teammates and coaches who tried to break it up. It was a stunning mood switch for a player who is often easygoing, never seems to budge under pressure on the floor and usually is cracking jokes.
Shortly after that, West left the team to get treatment for a mood disorder that he said he’s battled his whole life. His teammates were quite supportive. The team wanted to do whatever it could to help him from time off to treatment to simple positive re-enforcement.
When he returned, West opened himself up to the fans by talking about his struggle with bipolar disorder. It not only endeared him even more to the fan base that was attracted to his style of play and personality, but also to people who have battled mood disorders and depression. Mail poured into the Cavs from people who West had inspired.
And then this:
Whatever the circumstances, the image couldn’t have made the team happy even as they continued to try to be supportive of West’s issues.
Which leads to this current situation. It likely will come out in time just what West’s state of mind was as he traveled down the highway with the guns. His father told The Washington Post, “all I can say is Delonte was looking behind his back and protecting himself” and hinted he was concerned for his safety for some reason.
No matter what, it isn’t going to be as simple as West did something wrong and then he’ll be punished. There are gray areas and decisions the Cavs may have to make about how to deal with West. How they can continue to try to help him, how to understand him. Or perhaps even where they should draw the line.
At what point do the Cavs just simply cut ties with Delonte? Or do they have an obligation to help him get better?
Living with bi-polar is nothing to joke about even if the scenario in question does conjure up a funny image…. The Cavs should stick by West as this could be to his condition. Maybe he went off his meds…? Whatever the reasoning behind his actions, cutting him loose wouldn’t be the responsible thing to do.
I don’t think they have any responsibility to him; personal health is down to the individual. However, I don’t see why they’d want to punish him in any way other than financially.
@Seany T –
You’re right that his condition is nothing to joke about, but the reality is that they’re paying him to play basketball. You could argue that his personal issues aren’t part of the deal. There aren’t many businesses out there that would see it as part of their responsibility to take care of an employee whose personal problems are destroying his/her job performance. If there was someone in the Cavs front office dealing with the same stuff, would that person still have a job? I’m not sure that they would.
I’m not saying that’s right or wrong, but it’s the reality of the situation.
Buy him out. If the Cavs chooses to do so, then still try and help him out as a person, not as a Cav. This will speak more in volume with regards to the locker room and society.
I think if they bought him out they would be washing their hands of him. You can argue that people should keep there personal shiiit personal but mental health problems don’t work like that. You can bet if this was a “Superstar” in the league the owners/organisation would do everything in there power to help the guy out. I think if they don’t help him out it’s a bad PR move and poor form given his documented mental health history. Just because you pay someone millions of dollars it doesn’t mean your absolved of any responsibility to them when they are in a fix.
They should probably have another sit down with him, find out all the facts, and proceed accordingly.
I think this happening in the offseason as opposed to during the season also should play a factor in how they handle it. In season would have been far more interfering and detrimental to the team.
At this stage they could get him more serious help, let him deal with the legal aftermath himself, and simply stand by him until he’s ready to suit up for them again.
It’s easy to say that the should just cut ties and buy him out. But they’ve made a considerable investment in him already, in many areas (basketball, bi-polar treatment, etc). And Delonte could, with the proper help, be a worthwhile investment in the future.
Larger companies who’ve invested a lot of time/money into employee’s are usually more willing to work with an individual to see if they can help them. Usually if the employee holds a ‘status’ position or is higher up.
And while it may not help directly, sticking by Delonte would show a ton of character on the Cavs front, as an organization, which I believe would only help their rep as being an organization that is about more than just dollars and cents.
isn’t that what T.I. went to jail for? carrying guns because he was afraid for his safety?
Indeed, life is more than baasketball. Buy him out, pay for his treatment and set aside 3 million in an mental health trust fund in case he has to be admitted into a mental hospital. This should cover his expenses and hopefully cover his personal debts.
I pray for complete healing in Jesus’ Name!
suspended without pay pending results of the investigation. if he is facing jail time then his contract should be voided or bought out. same deal as with plaxico burress. professional athletes need to realize they are paid to be professional athletes…not to go out, buy guns and act like thugs.
@ scotsman
What part of having a mental disorder did you not get?
As an employer you do not punish somebody of their actions are the result of mental health issues. As an employer the cavs have an obligation to ensure that he gets better. It’s the same way in the regular worforce you cannot fire somebody due to mental health issues it is considered a form of discrimination. But besides the legal obligation there is in many ways a moral obligation to ensure that you are being supportive of your members as they go through trying periods. That being said if after the truth comes out and it was found that he was headed to go on a killing spree of some sort then all bets are off and he needs to be punished.
bipolar? so there’s a delonte west and a delonte east?
Yeah get rid of him that cat’s a scrub anyway.
Wild Wild West needs some meds that you don’t have to smoke
@ muwu
being bipolar is not an excuse for illegally carrying guns. It wouldnt stand up legally so there is no reason why it should be an excepted excuse for illegal possession of firearms anywhere else.
being bipolar is an excuse for moodswings, outbursts etc so all that aspect of it i totally understand. it doesnt change the fact that he was stupid enough to be riding around strapped to the teeth and at the same time decide to cut off a cop. Thats just plain arrogance imo.
If he was honestly fearing for his life then he has the means to hire body guards, get a bullet proof car if he really wanted to. Having a mood disorder does not negate the fact that he chose to do none of this and instead armed himself to the teeth, taking matters into his own hands.
@ 7: Naw, TI got arrested basically for buying machine guns our of someone’s car trunk at a CVS parking lot one afternoon in Midtown Atlanta. He also had a slew of guns at his house, but I don’t think that was as much the big problem.
Cavs got to do something to help West. Seriously, what if this guy slips a gear, gets pissed at a practice, runs out to his 3-wheeler for a weapon and goes postal on his teammate(s)?
I have to think from an NBA front office standpoint, the Cavaliers would really like Delonte to “make up his minds” and stay out of the KFC drive-thru when he’s ripped out of his mind and asking for more hot sauce in his baaaaaaaggggg
Being bi-polar is no excuse for driving around with a bunch of illegal firearms. I agree the Cavs should help him with his mental issues, but the guns are a completely separate issue. Being bi-polar doesn’t give you the right to completely disregard the law.
Maybe he’s not getting enough shots up while lebron ballhogs the ball.
If Lebron love him he aint going nowhere.Thats all that matter to the Cavs.
dude, mental disorder or not, it sounds like some poor excuses. Dude makes millions of dollars a year to play hoops. I pay for a gym membership to hoop. LOL. No sympathy. Either get your head right, or go overdose on drugs and kurt cobain yourself in your mansion with a room full of beautiful prostitutes.
On to the next one!
muwu, you a stupid motherfucka!
12 – ha ha.
Please dime, is this an excuse to keep running topless Delonte dime pieces for your female readership. I appreciate the coverage but perhaps a new picture for Delonte?
I mean at least this one he has a shirt on:
[www.basketball247.co.uk]
Anyway, the guy gets PAID MILLIONS OF DOLLARS. Everyone else has to be responsible for themselves, why not Delonte. Mental illness is sad as is poverty, drug abuse and millions of other problems but last I checked it was the N.B.A not U.N.I.C.E.F.
It is harsh, but it is a harsh world. If I had my way, everyone would live well and be healthy but I don’t.
So in this harsh world, the cushion is much softer for someone earning enormous amounts compared to others much more restricted financially.
“There aren’t many businesses out there that would see it as part of their responsibility to take care of an employee whose personal problems are destroying his/her job performance.”
Wow. Are you serious? Then they are crappy businesses. I know it’s the US but this is an NBA team we’re talking about.
As a Cavs fan, Delonte is the only player than Lebron to show up for big games. He is feisty, fearless, and all heart. And faux reel, athletes get jacked a lot nowadays, with a lot of them getting shot. If I was worth millions in the hood without a body guard, I’d be strapped too. Maybe not like that, but I’d be strapped. Most likely, legally with a conceal to carry permit–and if you have one anywhere, now you have one everywhere, but in Delonte’s shoes I’d carry a weapon most days.
Same with Plaxico Burress. Shit’s wrong what happens to good people by fucked up laws. Americans have rights that are infringed upon.
No second amendment for brothers huh =
The guns could very well be related to his particular case of being bi-polar.
I knew someone who dealt with being bi-polar and the shit was like night and day with this dude. It’s a humorous situation but at the same time he needs serious help.
He wasn’t just carrying a gun, this cat was armed to the teeth. Not to mention he cut off the police while carrying these weapons speak to his lack of knowledge of what he was doing
Waive West and make sure he gets his medicine fix. Cavs are not going anywhere but Lebron is.
Another reason for pharama companies to rejoice: They have their bipolar-xanax poster boy
Give this dude some sweet chiba and I doubt he pops off like this. Chris Rock was right: “The money’s in the comeback. The government doesn’t want you to use your drugs, the government wants you to use their drugs.”
Not much they can do.
He’ll be suspended by the league, and jailed by the police.
They can support him personally, but what they really have to do now is try to find a way to replace him.
Huge blow for their championship hopes imo.
at some point this is still about a team sport. when you’re on the road half your life in a machinery that probably isn’t very supportive for social relationships you have responsibility over your team just like that team has over you.
keep in mind that not only delonte west makes a few bucks but his team and the nba do as well because of him and others like him.