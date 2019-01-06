Getty Image

Quietly, one of the stranger stories of this NBA season (and offseason) was the decision of Patrick McCaw to play hardball with the Golden State Warriors as a restricted free agent.

Until December 28, McCaw was unsigned, with reports coming out of the Bay indicating many, including some Warriors players, felt he was overplaying his hand with his demands. A week ago, McCaw finally agreed to an offer sheet on a non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two years, $6 million and the Warriors allowed him to go on his way to Cleveland.

On Sunday, barely a week after finally getting him on the roster, a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania indicated the Cavs would be waiving McCaw before Monday’s deadline for non-guaranteed deals to become guaranteed.