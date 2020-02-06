The Cavaliers Are Reportedly Trading For Pistons Center Andre Drummond

With Andre Iguodala headed to Miami and Robert Covington shipped off to Houston, who sent Clint Capela to Atlanta, the expectations for Thursday’s trade deadline were relatively tame. There was the impending Marcus Morris trade to one of the L.A. teams — which appears to be the Clippers, now — and some fringe deals to be had, but as far as star level players being moved, there weren’t a lot of expectations.

However, despite talks cooling between Detroit and Atlanta earlier in the month on an Andre Drummond trade, the Pistons were still working the phones to find a new home for their former All-Star center and managed to do so with 40 minutes to go to the deadline. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they were sending Drummond to the Cavs, keeping him in the division, which was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit's Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Pistons trading Andre Drummond to Cavaliers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the Pistons, who weren’t able to secure a first round pick from the Hawks, wouldn’t be getting one from the Cavs either, as they will apparently take back John Henson, Brandon Knight, and a second round pick. That package was confirmed by The Athletic’s David Aldridge, with Wojnarowski sprinkling in a detail about the future pick.

Pistons will receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick form the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond, per sources. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

Source confirms @KevinOConnorNBA report: Cleveland to send John Henson, Brandon Knight, second-round pick to Pistons for Andre Drummond. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020

Future second-round pick to the Pistons — lesser of Golden State or Cleveland's 2023 pick, source tells ESPN. Knight and Henson too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

It’s a bizarre trade, especially if the Cavs are not going to move Tristan Thompson, but it might signal that they have found a partner for trading their long-time center. Drummond will be a free agent this summer if he opts out of his player option and Cleveland will have his Bird rights, allowing them to go over the cap to sign him if they so choose.

It’s a fascinating, even if mildly confusing trade, but clearly Detroit realized they weren’t bringing Drummond back and needed to get something for him.