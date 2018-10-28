Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to fire its head coach this NBA season when they dismissed Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 campaign. It’s a swift exit for a coach who led the Cavaliers to their first and only NBA title, but in a post-LeBron era in Cleveland things seem very much in flux.

Lue was told he was let go Sunday morning, shortly after the team was notified it was going in a different direction with its bench. And as the news reached the public so, too, did reports that the Cavaliers players were not happy with Dan Gilbert’s decision to let Lue go.

Shortly after the players were told and news was made public, several Cavaliers players posted on social media about Lue’s departure. J.R. Smith was thankful to Lue for getting the team to three straight NBA Finals, and implied with the text of his Instagram post that the swift departure this season didn’t match the success the team experienced with Lue in charge.