Cavaliers Unveil New Uniforms

With the dramatic change to the face of the franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to make even more adjustments to their image. In the spirit of turning the page, the Cavs have altered the design of their uniforms. After receiving a lot of positive feedback from fans about their throwback uniforms and merchandise, the franchise had those comments in mind with this transition.

The Cavs have decided to brand themselves with the “wine and gold” team colors. As you can see, the new expression of wine and gold has a real throwback feel to it. Reminiscent of the original 1970 uniforms, home whites contain a basic “Cavaliers” across the chest in their wine color. While the road wine jerseys have “Cleveland” printed in gold in the same location. Printing along the back of the inner-collar is the phrase, “All for One. One for All.” The shorts consist of the Cavs’ “C-sword” logo on each side on both the home and away uniforms.

The uniforms will debut on October 5th in their preseason game against the Bobcats. Now Cavs fans are guaranteed to have something entertaining to look at this season.

What do you think?

