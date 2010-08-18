Cavaliers Unveil New Uniforms

With the dramatic change to the face of the franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to make even more adjustments to their image. In the spirit of turning the page, the Cavs have altered the design of their uniforms. After receiving a lot of positive feedback from fans about their throwback uniforms and merchandise, the franchise had those comments in mind with this transition.
The Cavs have decided to brand themselves with the “wine and gold” team colors. As you can see, the new expression of wine and gold has a real throwback feel to it. Reminiscent of the original 1970 uniforms, home whites contain a basic “Cavaliers” across the chest in their wine color. While the road wine jerseys have “Cleveland” printed in gold in the same location. Printing along the back of the inner-collar is the phrase, “All for One. One for All.” The shorts consist of the Cavs’ “C-sword” logo on each side on both the home and away uniforms.
The uniforms will debut on October 5th in their preseason game against the Bobcats. Now Cavs fans are guaranteed to have something entertaining to look at this season.
What do you think?
Follow Casey on Twitter at @MrMack3142.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
WOW. These look like high school unis. SMALL TOWN high school unis. I bet someone got paid MAD money to “create” these. Ouch.
UGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGLY!!!!! They shouldve kept the ones they had. The Warriors are the only team whose unis got better this off-season
Dan Gilbert continues to fail… C’mon my dude… SMDH
not only high school, they look like the JV team, which unfortunately now fits them perfectly
Who forgot to tell the NBA the Throwback Era is over? Everybody tryin to go with a throwback look, it looks good only for a limited time. Keep it to a couple games per season…
ugly as sin
Why is Cleveland still being mentioned at all. They are a bunch of nobodys once again…
Who cares???
Nobody is going to buy a Mo Williams Cavs jersey.
The only person people would want a jersey is Delonte West, and on the back it will say “Daddy” but they traded that guy
Different … love it!
“OFFICIAL” said it right…the throwback fad is definitely over with.
So LeBron leaving made the Cavs a highschool team?
I’d buy Delonte’s jersey if it said “Wild Wild West”
Ehhhhh……….
every team should take a page from the Celtics,
Lakers, spurs etc. and leave their classic look. These are cool but they just have to get rid of the trim on the shorts
These are actually a pretty good look for the Cavs. they look fresh, especially the shorts
Are you kidding me? I thought they would go back to the wine colored unis like when World B Free was there and they made the playoffs with Roy Hinson.
Wine and Gold at least they didn’t go to those eighties colors with the bright orange and blue!
I should clarify my statement, that isn’t wine like they had before it was a darker almost brick color not this brighter red color wine. More like a Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill!
These should come with a brown paper bag for the head.
are you serious..now we know why bron bailed..he did not want to rock those hideous uni’s…this is 2010…not 1971 and who told dan gibert that will farrell is not making a sequel to his hoops movie on the aba…the cavs are a non factor..those jerseys are garbage and so is the team…nuff said!
trashy ketchup and mustard, throwup lookin jersey hhahahahah !!! I swear clevland cavs and dan gilbert are straight garbage lol!
dont matter what they look like – name someone on the team that you would buy the jersey of!?