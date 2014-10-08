Cleveland’s 2014 Intro Video Is Sure To Thrill Fans

10.08.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

It’s been a tough four years for Cavs fans ever since LeBron James broke rank and joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh for an Eastern Conference dynasty in Miami. This summer James came back, Kyrie Irving signed a max extension and the team traded for Kevin Love to form a new Big Three. That’s why a solid preseason introductory video is so important this year. The Cavs haven’t disappointed.

To be fair, they probably could have thrown an up-tempo beat over the photograph above and it would have sufficed, but then we wouldn’t have gotten a James Jones appearance! Joking aside, this is a good time to be a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, which isn’t something we ever thought we’d be writing again after the summer of 2010. Enjoy Clevelanders.

#Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
