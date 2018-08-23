Where Every Piece From The Kyrie Irving Trade Is One Year Later

Getty Image

Last year was rare in that the NBA dominated headlines in the world of sports well into August thanks to the Kyrie Irving saga in Cleveland after his trade request became public knowledge in late July.

A month worth of speculation culminated in the Cavs dealing Irving to the Celtics in a blockbuster trade that began the shift in power in the East away from Cleveland, cemented by LeBron James’ departure this summer. That deal went down on August 22, 2017, and exactly one year later the two teams that executed the deal and the players and pieces involved find themselves in very different scenarios than most would have anticipated at the time.

The chief participant in the trade, Kyrie Irving, is of course still in Boston. His first season with the Celtics was going great until his persistent knee pain caused him to finally have surgery, where they found an infection and removed the pins from a previous knee operation, ending his season prematurely. The good news for Irving is that he’s expected to make a full recovery and, hopefully, no longer deal with nagging knee pain going forward. He will take the Celtics’ starting point guard role back at the start of the 2018-19 season at the helm of an Eastern Conference favorite once again, now that his old running mate LeBron has left for L.A.

Ante Zizic and Collin Sexton (the end result of the 2018 Brooklyn pick) are the two pieces of the trade that remain in Cleveland, with Sexton serving as the presumptive long-term replacement for Irving at point guard in Cleveland. The two main players involved in the deal famously didn’t pan out in Cleveland and were dealt in separate deadline deals back in February.