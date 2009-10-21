Cavs get healthy, smash short-handed Mavs; Oden, Raja injured

With most of their guys back healthy from the flu and various other injuries, the Cavs smashed the Mavs by 30 last night at the University of Pittsburgh gym. (Since when do Cleveland teams get love in Pittsburgh?) Mo Williams had 16 points and 11 assists, LeBron put up 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting and seven dimes, and Big Z scored 16 off the bench … Dallas was the team playing short-handed, as Dirk, J-Kidd and Jason Terry were given the night off, and Josh Howard and Shawn Marion are still banged up. So the starting five looked like this: J.J. Barea, Matt Carroll, Quinton Ross, Drew Gooden and Erick Dampier. Pretty sure the Pitt Panthers squad would be able to give that lineup at least a decent run. Hell, put Sam Young and DeJuan Blair back on the squad and they might pull off a W … Spurs/Thunder also took place in a college gym — Kevin Durant‘s old stomping grounds at the U of Texas. Durant posted 23 points, nine boards and three steals, Jeff Green scored 24 and James Harden added 17, but OKC got routed. Mike Finley hit five threes on his way to 20 points, and Blair put up 17 and 10 boards … In Ontario, Calif., Kobe dropped 21 points on the Warriors in a win, while Andrew Bynum continued his solid preseason with 20 points and nine boards and Ron Artest had six points and eight assists. Anthony Morrow led GS with 24 points off the bench, and Stephen Jackson had 15 and 10 assists. Bad night for Anthony Randolph, who picked up five fouls in 20 minutes and finished with one point and one rebound … With Raja Bell and Flip Murray sidelined, Larry Brown started the smallest backcourt in the League: Ray Felton and D.J. Augustin. It worked for at least one night, as Augustin put up 15 points and four steals and Felton had nine points, six dimes and four steals in last night’s win over the Bucks. Tyson Chandler made his preseason debut for the ‘Cats, finishing with four points and two rebounds in 15 minutes … Raja’s injury was revealed to be a torn ligament in his wrist. If he decides to have surgery he’ll be out for up to four months, a huge blow to Charlotte’s playoff hopes … Randy Foye scored 17 and Caron Butler added 16 in the Wizards’ win over Philly, which Gilbert Arenas sat out again with the flu. Andre Iguodala put up 19 points in the loss … Did you see how the Sixers lost, though? They were up by one with one second left following a Willie Green free throw, but on the Wizards’ last chance, Willie fouled Mike James with 0.3 on the clock as he threw up a three. James then made two of three FT’s to win it … Of course Willie can always blame his mistake on the replacement refs and get something of a free pass. It’s funny how everyone right now is acting like the bad calls we’ve seen in preseason games are a direct result of replacement refs — as if the full-time refs were getting glowing reviews when they were on the job … Deron Williams put up 27 points in Utah’s win over Portland, but the bigger news (at least for Blazers fans) is that Greg Oden sat this one out with a bruised thigh. It’s not believed to be serious, but anytime an injury is involved with G.O., people are going to be nervous … Carmelo scored 24 points in 22 minutes as the Nuggets almost 30-pieced the Wolves, and Arron Afflalo added 20 points off the bench. Corey Brewer led Minnesota with 23 points … Defense was nonexistent on both sides for Suns/Kings, which Phoenix won 143-127. Channing Frye led the way with 29 points (4-5 3PA), Amar’e scored 27 points (17-21 FT), and Goran Dragic scored 21; for Sacramento, Omri Casspi dropped 22 points, Tyreke Evans had 21 and eight dimes, and Kevin Martin scored 20. And then there’s poor Jason Richardson, who in this Dave & Buster’s Pop-A-Shot atmosphere, still went 0-for-8 and had just six points on free throws … Nate Robinson had 21 points and five steals, Al Harrington scored 20, and David Lee posted 19 points and 16 boards in the Knicks’ win over Boston. Rajon Rondo had 20 points, seven assists and two steals for the Celtics … One of our boys who was at the NY/Boston game sent this e-mail during: “Jared Jeffries is the WORST player in the NBA. Over/under for Knicks wins this season is 25.” A few moments later came the reply: “The sad part is you could’ve sent that three years ago. Nothing’s changed.” … We’re out like Raja …