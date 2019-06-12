Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in line to make history with their latest addition to new coach John Beilein’s staff. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavs are set to hire Lindsay Gottlieb — who has been at the helm of the women’s program at the University of California, Berkeley since 2011 — as an assistant coach.

In a landmark appointment for the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring University of California-Berkeley women’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb to be an assistant coach on John Beilein’s staff, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

Gottlieb being hired for a role on the Cavs’ bench is unprecedented. When her hiring becomes official, Gottlieb will become the first head coach of a woman’s program to make the leap to the NBA.