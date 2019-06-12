The Cavs Will Reportedly Hire Cal Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb As An Assistant

Associate Editor
06.12.19

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in line to make history with their latest addition to new coach John Beilein’s staff. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavs are set to hire Lindsay Gottlieb — who has been at the helm of the women’s program at the University of California, Berkeley since 2011 — as an assistant coach.

Gottlieb being hired for a role on the Cavs’ bench is unprecedented. When her hiring becomes official, Gottlieb will become the first head coach of a woman’s program to make the leap to the NBA.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLindsay Gottlieb
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP