Cavs Livid About All-Star Selection ‘Fraud’

Mo Williams‘ name definitely belongs on the All-Star snub list. But was he so deserving of a spot that his teammates are justified in going berserk over it?
* Ben Wallace:
It’s a tragedy. I think it’s an injustice. It’s a fraud. We’ve got the best record in the league, and we’ve only got one guy going. You always make it the next year, after the year you were supposed to make it. It’s a travesty and a sham and a mockery. It’s a shamockery.”
* LeBron James:
“It just shows the disrespect that basketball in Cleveland continues to get. I haven’t seen the All-Star list yet, so I can’t comment on who’s in it. But it’s definitely disrespectful that we continue to do work every year with nothing to show for it. They always say when you win, individual accolades will take care of itself. But sometimes it doesn’t happen.
Those are some strong words, none of which are more forceful than Wallace’s “shamockery.” If only he could have worked “travesty” in there too.
Source: Cleveland.com
Travishamockery is the correct term.
But uh…yeah, I hope Ben and Bron are friggin kidding.
i dont think MO should be in there so I dont see the big deal …
shamockesty
or
shamockeravesty
Get over it, Once lebron leaves them, that city will cease to exist once again.
Shamockery haha thats priceless! But in reality it isn’t really that bad of a snub. No one says anything about Nash being left out, but start squealing for a guy like Mo when he don’t make it? I know Nash aint what he was but cmon now. Mo Williams: Good 2nd option yes, all star, justifiably no.
girls just wanna have funk
AND THEN…you lay a dud against the magic while lewis and nelson carve you up…hmmmm….
The fact that LeBron notices that Cleveland gets no respect might just keep him there. The idea of completely recreating the identity of the city is pretty marketable.
LL
Why should they be kidding. Not that anyone on the list doesn’t deserve it, but with a record of 35-9 they gotta get more love than just Lebron. Cleveland gets no love, hell everyone thinks their homegrown superstar will up and leave them for more attention.
Although It doesnt help that Mo and Bron put up an egg last night in the old efficiency column.
ian, mo is a way bigger snub than nash, which shows mow how much nash has fallen off than it does how good mo is doin. the suns are suddenly average just by changing coaches and trading marion (even though shaq has replaced most of what marion has done) so the brunt of that falls on nashs inability to be more than a system pg who can’t play D just like he was in dallas when they were average.
[www.youtube.com]
meanwhile mo goes to the cavs and they suddenly have the best record in the nba at the moment. I don’t think mo should be a allstar but hes more deserving than nash based on team record alone.
@LL
Or the idea that LBJ thinks Cle gets no respect might just be what makes him go to NYC. A place where he can truly be a global icon.
The reason Clev has that great record is because they have the best player in the league and a lot of good role players- not multiple all-stars.
Mo will be watching the ASG on tv- deservedly.
I think Mo did a pretty good job last night of explaining to everyone why he is not on the all-star team.
Mo is a decent role player who like many 1990’s era bulls players did with MJ, is riding Lebron’s coat tail (he is the “luke longley” of the Cavs)
Get out of here. Mo Williams is not an elite point guard, he’s a guy playing with Lebron. Lebron is doing the right thing though, pumping up his guy’s ego and confidence. Maybe Mo will go beserk for the rest of the season and they’ll win a championship behind it. But please there were more deserving guys who got snubbed. Namely Ray Allen. I would take AI rather than Mo Williams on the all star team too.
“It just shows the disrespect that basketball in Cleveland continues to get.”
Hey Bron, when is the next time you and your Nike comrades come to the Q and shower the people of Cleveland with free red basketballs, free “witness” T’s, and free hot dogs???!!!
Just wondering. Since the last time that happened, the people of CLEVELAND felt SO MUCH PRIDE and RESPECT after that.
And I would go with Shavestockery if I was Ben Wallace.
Bron42 aka Haters drink my bath water says:
Yo hate where in vegas you from? I’m right off the strip by the orleans….
I live off the 95 and jones
What they really should mad about is A.I taking a starter spot…dude is done!! Detroit got WORSE since he got there and ive can’t even get off the pine in the 4th…ahhh what a fuckin joke!!! first all star starter I have ever heard of who has been consistently benched in crunch time!!…
For all those who thought they wpuld take lebron over D Ho to start a franchise
THURSDAY’S WORST
LeBron James, Cavaliers: When he wasn’t complaining to the officials, he was busy missing shots, going 10-for-27 from the floor in a loss to Eastern Conference power Orlando.
Dwight had 22,18,2
bs…mo is not even that good as bron and ben r making… yeah i do hope that bron don’t really mean it,while i could care less bout ben, he sucks now
Ben Wallace says
We’ve got the best record in the league,
Ben Wallace is Wrong! The Lakers do cause they beat the Cavs, so homecourt would go to LA
Jason Terry. Biggest ‘snub’.
Bron Bron seemingly complains a lot for someone who’s decimating the league.
the Craboliers (as Basketbawful calls them) are the WHINIEST team in basketball. It was pretty evidence last night how Lebron whines over no-calls rather than just playing through them. Apparently his spoiled attitude is spilling over to the rest of the team. People get snubbed all of the time. get over it.
@ mark, agreed. Terry has been solid.
@Bron42
I wasn’t saying that Nash really deserved to be an all-star, but generally “system point guards” dont put up almost 10 assists per. Anyway that is a seperate arguement..
My point was i cant take these dudes bitching about Mo not being in the ASG seriously, when players SUCH AS Nash, Ray Allen etc arent there either. Mo isnt even near the top of the list of snubs. Heres my top 5:
Al Jefferson
Melo
Ray Allen
Kevin Durant
Turkoglu/Igoudala
@Kobeef, i’d say hes more bj armstrong/ randy brown? but then again mo was killin as a buck too but that gets overlooked alot..hes still not allstar worthy. Jameer only got in over ray because a) the slump the celts reactly had b)nelson has stepped up big recently as the magic who everyone said were pretenders crushed all the west teams and now the cavs.
@ post 19
Damn, hate…I wanna say it’s only one game but it’s sweet payback after like 150 posts sayin Lebron is the franchise and Howards are just walkin the streets waitin for a scout to come get em like Shaq in Blue Chips lol
I agree K Dizzle—
@Bron42
Ok..BJ Armstrong is a better player to compare to Mo Money but you get my point. Superstars make everyone around them better and Mo is currently benefitting from Lebron’s dominance.
As for Mo in Milwaukee, he was garbage there. I like some of the pieces in Milwaukee (Chuck V, Bogut, Redd) and it used to drive me insane to watch Mo put up his signature 3-17, 1 assist nights. The only difference between Mo in Milwaukee and Mo in Cleveland is that he hits more shots in Cleveland…because the other team triple teams lebron.
I think Mo was more deserving when he was averaging 17 points and 7 assists as a Buck.
Here is how it breaks down, Boston is like 80% split between the big 3, 20% role players. Therefore each of the big 3 is about 26.6% of the Celt’s production. Cleveland is 80% Lebron, 20% split between role players, meaning Mo is a decent chunk of 20% of the Cavs’ production. Mo isn’t one of the “big 2” for the Cavs, the Cavs only star is LeBron, period. It’s good that you want to stick up for your boy, but Mo “Jesus Dog” Williams isn’t an all star snub…he’s exactly what he is right now, a decent role player.
@k dizzle, lol not to mention the magic have beat the cavs 7 of the last 9 times they played.
@kobeef, i didn’t say mo was a allstar as a buck lol… just said we knew he could score if he was open and got shots..now hes just gettin the manu treatment since hes beside lebron so its more in the spotlite and people suddenly say hes a allstar(oooo gotta love the spurs snipe lol) Mo has always been a scorer who at times took dumb shots BUT he was a scorer before he got to lebrons side is what i was sayin. less efficient but he could still give you 30 on a given night.
this is what happens when everyone says that the cavs are lebron and a bunch of scrubs, of course that’s not the case. those guys are very good players. but since lebron needs his mvp, he has no complains to make and also his teammates don’t have a right to say anything.
this was made possible by all the ‘it’s lebron and no one else’
none of his teammates deserves to be in the all star game, because after all, their great record is only because of lebron, right? it doesn’t matter that they didn’t have the same record before, that they started winning a lot with mo williams on the team, right?
Honestly, Bargs on Toronto is more of an allstar snub than Mo Williams…Especially if you look at the fact he could get in as a center, and his production in January. 20ppg, 6rpg and almost 50% fg and 3p. Toronto doesn’t deserve two all stars though.
Mo isn’t doing anything special on the Cavs right now, when the other team’s defense revolves around stopping LeBron first, second and third, it makes it pretty easy to pop open Js. If Ray Allen were on the Cavs instead of Mo, he’d be averaging probably 25-28ppg on 55% 3pt. Ray Allen is a legit all star snub.
@post # 10
u got me
@#Bron42: And BJ made the allstar team (at least) one year!
Nash not getting picked was not a snub, it was justice thank goodness. I though he would slip in based on past (and on game being in Phoenix).
Biggest snub probably Al Jefferson, for M. West. (If Bosh makes it for lowly Raptors, why not Jefferson for lowly T-Wolves?)
why people keep sayin mo doesnt have a beef? his number r right there with nelson and if u go by the last three years his numbers r flatout better than nelson so he been doin his thing for awhile not a good 41games stretch if orlando got three why the cavs cant get two and three players got on with LOSIN records
@ct, cuz nelson has killed in the big games (minus the celts) meanwhile up until the celts, the cavs really handnt beaten anyone..they lost to the heat, they lost to the lakers, they lost to the magic, and they beat AND lost to the celts. Magic beat the lakers, cavs, spurs like they were kids
Mo williams is not an all star – what does Ben know about shams anyway – He used to be an all star now he is a joke
David Lee
Vince Carter
Ray Allen
Paul Millsap
Steve Nash
all deserve to be allstars before Mo
I can’t see why Wallace and Lebron is calling Mo a snub when his number is not even better than Nelson. He definitely doesn’t deserve to go over D.Harris no matter what’s the Nets record. Now Al Jefferson and Durant should complain that they was left off especially since David West made the squad.
It seems like the East coach chose their all-star’s disregarding a team’s record (picking Bosh, Harris, and Granger) and the West coaches chose only players who are in the playoff race (leaving off Durant and Jefferson).
None of you faggot ass dudes no what you talkin about but a handful…And Dime only gets it right half the time themselves. I’ve yet to hear anyone from Dime state they were wrong about thier Mo predictions. Without Mo the Cavs this year would just be another slightly above avg team. Mo didn’t get the hype guys like Al Jeff or Jameer got so he’s on the outside looking in flat out…
@39..thats exactly how Ben knows cause him going from being an all star to what he is know is a
shamockesty
or
shamockeravesty
or
Travishamockery
I honestly forgot he was still in the league and I wonder how the HELL he gets to start..
they’re thinking, “We’ve seen Mo Williams gun it his entire career and only reign it in this year for 3 months. He’s been a selfish gunner and we won’t reward him for 3 months of solid play after years of being a dbag,” and they’re right. Do it the rest of this year and maybe next year he’ll make it. Not to mention, he’s just not as good as Jameer or Devin (or Ray or Vince who also missed out.)
^^who let Clay Bennett in the Dime Blog
sometimes I wonder if anyone has seen a cavs game that wasnt against LA and Orlando when 2 starters were hurt. Mo is much more than a role player on this team. He runs the offense instead of just passing it to Lebron every play. He scores of the dribble as often as he does spotting up. He changed the entire tempo of the cavs’ offense. I’m not sure who I’d remove from the current list, but to say he doesn’t deserve it is ignorance.
Oh and “fiyaman” if you watched a cavs game you would know Ben does a hell of a job on D. If you weren’t such a stat whore you would see theres more to basketball to points.
@will, those are the only games that mattered so far…him puttin 40 on the kings isn’t worth watching lol…although i do agree, mo has helped the cavs ALOT…hes become what larry hughes was supposed to be…a gunner who can somewhat keep the cavs in the game scoring wise while lebron catches his breath. That bein said, he isn’t bigger to his team than devin and jameer have been. The cavs were expected to be a top team with or without mo.
lmao @will ..it seems like ur the one watchin stats cause i dont think in any of my posts I ever mentioned a statistic.. in fact if you go back an read all my other posts u’d see that I am against using stats as a way to determine if a player is good or not.. so it seems to me like ur the one who doesnt watch the game.. take the dick out ur mouth and u’ll see that its his ring and contract ONLY that is keeping him the L.. I’d bet my life the the cavs wish they didnt have to pay him that much and that when his contract is up he’ll be lucky to get the Vets minimum.. He’s not even as good as KURT FREAKING THOMAS…
How you like those stats groupie?
AND WHERE WAS LITTLE BEN LAST NIGHT
also u say they lost with injured players but thats when ALL-STARS step up, when their team is down. If he can only play good when he has his whole team then I think the definetly excludes him from the all star convo.. so u basically descredited ur own statement .. and u call everyone else ingorant
I know this kinda off subject but Deron Williams being left off is a bigger snub than Mo. D-Will is damn near a franchise player.
man Mo aint one of the biggest snubs: there is terry, melo, ray, jefferson and rondo to consider before mo…mo is a player that can hit shots when lebron is being double or triple teamed and he benefits greatly for that.
plus lebron whine too damn much. he is 6’9″ 270lbs and cries over touch fouls! he is BIGGER STRONGER THAN MOST POWER FOWARDS IN THE LEAGUE. D-wade and kobe and AI get hit harder and go gets after it on D. they complain yea but they dont stop and complain, they get their ass back on D to get a stop and then the bucket. lebron done got that all star treatment way too long so when things aint going his way he bitch and moan about it.
MAN UP LEBRON!