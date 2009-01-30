Cavs Livid About All-Star Selection ‘Fraud’

Mo Williams‘ name definitely belongs on the All-Star snub list. But was he so deserving of a spot that his teammates are justified in going berserk over it?

* Ben Wallace:

It’s a tragedy. I think it’s an injustice. It’s a fraud. We’ve got the best record in the league, and we’ve only got one guy going. You always make it the next year, after the year you were supposed to make it. It’s a travesty and a sham and a mockery. It’s a shamockery.”

* LeBron James:

“It just shows the disrespect that basketball in Cleveland continues to get. I haven’t seen the All-Star list yet, so I can’t comment on who’s in it. But it’s definitely disrespectful that we continue to do work every year with nothing to show for it. They always say when you win, individual accolades will take care of itself. But sometimes it doesn’t happen.

Those are some strong words, none of which are more forceful than Wallace’s “shamockery.” If only he could have worked “travesty” in there too.

Source: Cleveland.com