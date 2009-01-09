Cavs Owner Is Standing Up to the Blazers’ Threat

First, the Blazers threatened to sue anyone who signed Darius Miles, as his status on an NBA roster for another two games would force Portland to take on $9 million on their cap.
But that didn’t just fall on deaf ears. In fact, Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert is rolling up his sleeves and telling the Blazers just how he feels about that threat.
“With all due respect…although the Cleveland Cavaliers have no interest in signing Darius Miles and will not be signing Darius Miles,” Gilbert wrote, “I find your email quite peculiar from two standpoints:
“1. It’s dead wrong. I believe that all 30 NBA teams were and are fully aware of the terms and provisions of the collective bargaining agreement as to which all teams and the NBA are a party to, including the Portland Trailblazers.
“2. Are legal threats through a mass email the best way to circumvent the known potential consequences that could result from the Trailblazers decisions and actions they took with respect to Darius Miles?
“I fully understand the frustration you and your team’s ownership must be feeling in regards to this situation, but a preemptive threat of ‘litigation’ directed at all of your partners through a group email does not sit well with me and seems to be incongruent with the spirit of keeping a ‘fiduciary duty’ and good ‘partner-like duty’ to your ‘NBA joint venturers.’
“I would think there has got to be a better tactic than this one.”
Nothing like a little front office drama.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
i can only see this turning out badly for the blazers.
Good for him. Portland looks like punks. It’s almost like their owner made a fortune in part through bullying opponents through the courts…
Well I agree 100%. Everyone in the league knows about Portland’s situation, so sending an e-mail like this out would make teams want to screw them even more.
If anything, it just gives D-Miles and the players union grounds for a collusion argument.
this really only benefits the teams that are under the cap, and have a roster spot to burn. the jazz currently do not, but i’d fully support some other team signing him to a 10 day contract so he can play in two games.
seriously, portland’s brass look like asses with how they’ve handled this. obviously miles is physically able to play (even if no one wants him), thus, the medical termination of his contract was just so they could get out of paying him . . . not because he is really physically incapable of playing ball again. that’s weak.
Good response. I hope someone picks up Miles, not just to f with portland’s cap (a bonus though), but to see if he can turn his career around. I’m sure he can help off the bench on some team. The whole shadiness of how he was put on injury retirement was pretty messed up. Its about time Portland had some bad luck. Well besides Oden being Oden.
Yeah, I hope this whole thing keeps playing out. Somethning is really screwy here to begin with. Did the Trailblazes strong-arm Miles to take medical disability? Or did Miles pull a fast one on Portland by retiring via medical disability and then reneging? Miles is not that old. If we are not dealing with the second scenario, then Miles is getting unfairly burned by teams. I’d guess he can still play.
Screw Portland! The Hawks should place a call to them and say, hey, trade us for Speedy Claxton or we’ll sign D. Miles, punks!
Considering Darius got paid all his money from insurance and the team, do they get any of that back since he’s obviously trying to get work? Or is that just lost money?
Someone should sign Miles out of spite, and give him the number 9. Screw the Blazers and their immature ranting. Any team has the right to sign a player and NOT give them PT. This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen.
what the hell is portland doing?!!?
an email threat “we will sue you if you try to sign darius miles?”
hahahaha. laughable. sue for what?…$18 million over the next two years.
i dont understand this….
@diego
I think they put him on medical disability. Their team doctors said he had a career ending injury and wasnt fit to play. I remember they also “anonymously” released information regarding his drug suspension that wasnt supposed to be released. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong (dont feel like googling it)
I wouldn’t be surprised if the OKC Thunder picked him up. After all, Bennett loves screwing people over.
Portland made themselves so vulnerable.
ANY/EVERY team looking to dump a fat bad contract should be contacting Portland and telling them:
“take this player contract off our hands or we will sign darius miles!”
now that would be funny!!
Is anyone else curious as to why Miles was waived by Memphis???? I mean if he can’t stick on that squad, who’s left OKC?
But ya, the Blazers should’ve kept quiet, its looking A LOT like they tried to get rid of Miles via a loophole aka the medical retirement. Its no secret they wanted him gone desperately, and they acted desperate in the way they rid themselves of him.
Considering it was the Blazers Pres that sent this, I’d be interested to see what Pritchard’s stance/take/involvement in it all is. As he was getting the golden boy treatment for assembling that team, I wonder how much this hurts his rep and the Blazers.
Did the jailblazers players change into a family friendly squad while the front office kept in that mode??
Just wondering. But glad that Gilbert sent this out and it was made public.
Wow! And I really thought the Portland front office was trying to get rid of the “Jailblazers” image, then they go and pull this shit with Darius. I guess if you wear a tie and a starched collar it’s okay to operate outside the law. Darius’s lawyer must be salivating.
D-Miles can’t play and never could play. Running and jumping like a gazelle doesn’t mean you can play basketball; fool has already stolen Millions from the NBA, he should just go home and lite a fatty.
If i was an opposing team I’d pick up D-Miles and demand a first round pick from Portland if they don’t want him to play, hell maybe 2 first rounders. 18 mil is a lot of dough
does anybody think this might help miles turn his career around? make him play with a chip on his shoulder?
…nah, i didn’t think so!
but yeah, f the blazers!! larry miller only sent the e-mail because his shady ass would’ve done something like that!
I thought Miles needed to play a total of 10 games to get his money. Has it changed to two games now? Someone please bring me up to date.
Ok, time for me to chime in because I’m seriously pissed at a lot of ignorant fans and even the real punk-like Blazers. I gotta put everyone in their place:
FIRST of all, prior to the injury D-Miles was developing into a very good 3rd option like player similar to Marvin Williams. For everyone who said he wasn’t working hard etc, if you were watching him, he went from an athletic catch and dunk run and gun type player into someone who actually was being productive in a system and developing a solid midrange game.
He got hurt, if memory serves me right, had microfracture surgery. Many players have come back from this but it takes about a year. The doctors felt that he wouldn’t be able to play at the same level as prior. It really seemed as if *assumption* the blazers convinced Miles that he would be unable to play. Miles if you recall had gotten several different opinions and only 1 doctor said he couldnt. In fact, Antonio McDysse has worse damage to his knee that Miles when you think about it.
So Miles clearly is capable of playing. Even Boston stated the only reason they cut him loose was because they didn’t have an open roster spot that they could designate to him. Memphis picked him up and clearly he is capable of playing in practice, it’s just a matter of him being able to play his way into a rotation at this point.
Plenty of players are on squads for practice purposes only and hardly if ever get into a game unless it’s garbage time. Nobody is claiming he is ready for major minutes, however he definitely is capable of practice.
There are plenty of teams that will be able to sign him and they will do so and I can’t wait because Portland is in the wrong regardless. To me it’s real dirty tactics and Miles does have grounds to sue if he is unable to find work because clearly twice teams felt he was an asset to his team and if nobody signs him by end of year, he would have grounds for lawsuit.
I hope once the Knicks get their roster exemption for Cuttino Mobley (funny, same could happen to him in theory) they pick up Miles.
can someone sign miles . . . he’s still a legit player who can at least contribute in practice!
Practice!…we’re talkin’ about practice!
Thought the Blazers handled it with class when they kept mum about those 6 exhibition games with Boston being counted as part of the 10 games Miles was required to play… But then they do the threatening email shit…? What a waste…
Don’t the Blazers get hit twice if he plays 2 more games?
Once for the Luxury Tax. The other from the insurance company not paying Miles’ salary (because he isn’t actually medically retired). Seems like Paul Allen is on the hook for the salary AND the tax.
Could there be an insurance fraud issue too? Obviously, Miles isn’t too hurt to play like Portland claimed.
Shouldn’t D’Antoni try to get Donnie to sign him? He and Q used to love to play together. It’s worth a flier, surely.
All that ‘fiduciary duty’ and good ‘partner-like duty’ to your ‘NBA joint venturers’ makes me think the NBA is rigged
Pao Gasol for a sack of bricks
KG trade from a former Celtic
Artest for nothing
@ Big Sia
At least KG was traded for a whole squad. Not as rigged as Pau and Artest or even Camby
GO GILBERT
Eloquent, articulate, and above all, CORRECT
thank god someone had the balls to stand up to that idiot Larry Miller. Did he really think they were gonna get away with this?????
i can see mark cuban taking a shot at this one LOL
he needs to just chill out
thanks dime.
what portland is doing is just so wrong. ignoring all the bad stuff associated with darius miles, they received a benefit by declaring him medically retired without his consent. Now that he appears to be medically able to play, they threaten to use litigation if he was signed, just to protect the benefit they weren’t suppose to receive in the first place. I hope david stern would look at that email and impose some major punishment. Insurance fraud, cheating, black mail, selective employment in a trust/monopoly, the blazers are breaking all kinds of laws and it only stands to hurt the nba.
Just when they thought they turned the corner by fielding a .500 team with robert parish and brandon roy, this happens. The blazers organization needs to stop trying to take shortcuts and stop embarrassing their great fans.
@ rob stewart
D. Miles was active in the preseason, this also counts towards the 10 games.
jesus what a bunch of uninformed horseshit. you people shouldnt comment on this if you dont know the simple facts
The Nuggets should get on the phone and try and trade Anthony Carter, Kleiza, and like Dahntay Jones for Brandon Roy…and if the Blazers refuse then they should sign Miles and cite Melo’s injury as the reason…
Win win for Denver…
This is what us computer nerds call a microsoft style punk out. It’s a Paul Allen special.
Out of spite I’d sign Darius. The PTI guys said it best…the Lakers should sign Darius and play him for 1 minute during 1 game, and 1 minute for another….then release him the next day. Just to stick it to a division rival. haha
He has pretty much been let go or traded by everyone he ended up with this season.
This mass email is not helping them at all, stupid idea. He probably isn’t healthy enough for anyone to pick up anyways.
If I was the thunder or even the Clips with all their injuries, i’d pick him up just as Fuck You response
This is just somebody screwing with Miles. I believe that Portland did him “Pornstar Dirty”! Everyone knows they were trying to get rid of him and then convinced a doctor to tell him he was no longer capable of playing. No in my opinion he does not belong in the L, but somewhere in basketball, he does belong. So the Blazers leak out that his suspension is for drugs and then send out this email. Something smells fishy!
I hope Mark Cuban signs him…
The dude is fine, personel in both Memphis and Boston stated such. Their roster situations dictated that they needed to address another need etc. SF/PF tweeners are a dime a dozen. Regardless, he’s getting picked up, no doubt about that.
I hope Stern throws the BOOK at the Blazers. How is this not just as bad as the Joe Smith Minn scandal.
did you just say Robert Parish…. jajajajajajjaja
I don’t know, I’m going to say that Paul Allen and his team of brainiacs know what they’re talking about. I would just not bother with it…
Hey DIME. don’t you have a hook up with Lawyers who understand this ish… Did NBA doctors say he can’t play or Portland doctors… What if NBA doctors find him fit to play… I see Portland getting a nice slap for this… send Rudy to the KNICKS!!!
Just because the title mentions Cavs. (Dime, yer slackin’!)
My thoughts on BOS @ CLE: 1 of 2 possible scenarios.
1) Boston snaps out of thier funk and starts playing defense. The big 3 do what they do, but Rondo gets out of his funk and goes off. Boston wins close. And this could go to overtime.
2) Cleveland keeps on this juggernaut run at home. Boston stays in it’s funk and it has officially become PANIC time for Ainge. Bron goes bananas. Cleveland rolls big at home, by at least 10.
3) I’m a moron and should stop making predictions. heh
Without the silly scenarios….I think Boston pulls of the W.
If I recall, the Blazers kept asking Miles to retire, he refused, they sent him to multiple doctors until one of them finally said he was physically unable to play, then they got him off their books.
I like how Portland is the one who signed him to (or at least took on) his contract, now they’re trying to avoid it like someone did them wrong.
Fallinup, lol, you’re safe with 1 and 2! No need for the 3
just so everyone is clear, it was not just a blazers doctor who declared miles’ injuries to be career ending. This was confirmed by a second opinion from a nba appointed physician. No rules were broken, they were all followed in the move to force medical retirement upon miles. And everyone who is simply saying the email said portland would sue anyone who signed miles, is grossly oversimplifying what the letter said. It clearly said any team signing miles with only the intention of screwing portland financially, and not having any intent to give miles a chance to resurrect his career could be threatened with a law suit. I am a blazer fan. I wish that this would have been handled differently. However I don’t think that the blazers are colluding to destroy miles career. He has or will have done that to himself, either with his being a headcase or having a wrecked body. And the blazers haven’t violated any rule with this although they have potentially damaged their reps with the rest of the league.
haha..Tbone.
I cover all bases.
Except when it comes to changing back my display name. Back to the game…Celtics are looking like shit.
d-miles should have always been playing on the AND1 Tour…d-mizzle!!
@specialguydurr! — What makes the Blazers look childish in this situation is that they’re making threats they can never follow up on. If a team did sign Miles just to mess up Portland’s cap space, how would the Blazers ever prove it? The team isn’t going to tell them that’s why they signed Miles. Even if Miles doesn’t play but a minute here and a minute there and then gets cut, it is that team’s prerogative to sign a guy and play him however they want; just like the Blazers can sign guys and give them minimal playing time.
to me, Gilbert only “stands up” to the Trailblazer’s owners’ threat if he signs Miles his damn self-otherwise it’s still just “talk”….