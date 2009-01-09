Cavs Owner Is Standing Up to the Blazers’ Threat

First, the Blazers threatened to sue anyone who signed Darius Miles, as his status on an NBA roster for another two games would force Portland to take on $9 million on their cap.

But that didn’t just fall on deaf ears. In fact, Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert is rolling up his sleeves and telling the Blazers just how he feels about that threat.



“With all due respect…although the Cleveland Cavaliers have no interest in signing Darius Miles and will not be signing Darius Miles,” Gilbert wrote, “I find your email quite peculiar from two standpoints: “1. It’s dead wrong. I believe that all 30 NBA teams were and are fully aware of the terms and provisions of the collective bargaining agreement as to which all teams and the NBA are a party to, including the Portland Trailblazers. “2. Are legal threats through a mass email the best way to circumvent the known potential consequences that could result from the Trailblazers decisions and actions they took with respect to Darius Miles? “I fully understand the frustration you and your team’s ownership must be feeling in regards to this situation, but a preemptive threat of ‘litigation’ directed at all of your partners through a group email does not sit well with me and seems to be incongruent with the spirit of keeping a ‘fiduciary duty’ and good ‘partner-like duty’ to your ‘NBA joint venturers.’ “I would think there has got to be a better tactic than this one.”

Nothing like a little front office drama.

Source: Yahoo! Sports