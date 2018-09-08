Getty Image

For the second time this decade, the City of Cleveland has taken down the 10-story banner of LeBron James that hung like a beacon of hope for Cavs fans everywhere. The first time around, it was with considerably more acrimony as the city and its fans were left reeling by LeBron’s shocking decision to join the Miami Heat.

It was a more solemn and bittersweet event this summer as Cavaliers fans have rather graciously come to terms with his departure to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency and the indelible legacy that he leaves behind for the long-suffering franchise for whom he won its first championship in more than 50 years.

The question now is what to do with all of that suddenly empty potential advertising space. But fret not, Clevelanders, because the city and the organization have come up with a rather novel concept that will act as a tribute to its adoring fans and will allow them to literally take part in its conception as well.