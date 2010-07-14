Cavs Replace LeBron James (Or At Least His Roster Spot)

#Cleveland Cavaliers
07.14.10 8 years ago 29 Comments

You knew they were going to have to make a move sooner or later, but I’m sure Cavs fans were hoping for something a little more substantial. According to numerous reports, Cleveland has signed Kyle Lowry (a restricted free agent) to a 4-year, $24 million dollar offer sheet. At this time, there’s no indication whether or not the Rockets will try to retain him.

Does this mean Mo Williams is on his way out of town? Potentially. Either way, Lowry is only 24 and looking to have a breakout season. Last year with the Rockets, he averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

What do you think? Is this a good signing? Will the Rockets match?

