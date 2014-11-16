The Cavaliers Set An NBA Record For Three-Pointers Last Night (Video)

The Cavs hit nine in a row to start their game against visiting Atlanta last night. They ended up hitting 11 in a row and 13-for-17 in the first half of their 127-94 cakewalk at home. LeBron James had three of them, Kevin Love and Joe Harris had two apiece with Shawn Marion and Dion Waiter each hitting one. They’re the first team in NBA history to go 9 for 9 or better from deep in a quarter, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Cavs finished 19-for-31 (61 percent), but they were perfect in the first session:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the game, only Love (3/7) shot worse than 50 percent from beyond the arc in a stunning passing and shooting display:

(GIF via reddit)

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.