The Cavaliers Set An NBA Record For Three-Pointers Last Night (Video)

#Atlanta Hawks #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.16.14 4 years ago

The Cavs hit nine in a row to start their game against visiting Atlanta last night. They ended up hitting 11 in a row and 13-for-17 in the first half of their 127-94 cakewalk at home. LeBron James had three of them, Kevin Love and Joe Harris had two apiece with Shawn Marion and Dion Waiter each hitting one. They’re the first team in NBA history to go 9 for 9 or better from deep in a quarter, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Cavs finished 19-for-31 (61 percent), but they were perfect in the first session:

For the game, only Love (3/7) shot worse than 50 percent from beyond the arc in a stunning passing and shooting display:

(GIF via reddit)

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDion WaitersJoe HarrisKEVIN LOVELatest NewsLeBron JamesSHAWN MARION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP