Cavs Sideline Reporter Says Thompson Kiss Was “Inside Joke & Not A Big Deal”

Over the weekend we wrote about Tristan Thompson kissing Cavaliers sideline reporter, Allie Clifton. It was unprofessional, even if it was ultimately harmless. The piece provoked the ire of countless readers who claimed we were overreacting, a rejoinder we actually predicted in the piece. Except, Clifton herself said in a tweet yesterday that it was an “inside joke and not a big deal.”
Here’s Clifton setting the record straight:
Meanwhile, the response to the article was overwhelmingly negative.
Breaking rank here with the editorial voice, I’d just like to thank those people who disagreed with the article for specific reasons (i.e. diction, syntax, tone) rather than ad hominem attacks on me as a person. As for that small minority who agreed with me, I truly appreciate it.
The vast majority, however, couldn’t get past their atavistic thinking and inherent need to criticize the author of the article rather than the merits of the piece. Most also failed to respond to the ethical question of whether it was OK for Thompson to kiss a reporter while she was trying to do her job.
Many readers wanted me fired, or my boss fired. My boss is the owner, so firing him would be a tad tricky. Plus, he encouraged me to write the piece because he’s a BAWSE.
I still feel the piece was an important point to make and I still don’t find Thompson’s actions professional. I’m glad Clifton wasn’t offended, but I’m not at all sorry so many readers were.
We live in a world still dominated by men, and while women in America enjoy many freedoms women are denied in other countries, I still live in a country that only gave women the right to vote less than a century ago. No woman has ever been elected President of the United States or Chief Justice of the Supreme Court — despite Aaron Sorkin‘s attempts to revise that last point. Women still make less money for doing the same jobs as men. Women still suffer the ignominy of domestic violence and rape, and often bear the brunt of the public’s nastiness if it’s ever reported. Women get a raw deal a lot of the time.
We’ve all got sisters and mothers, and I was trying to speak for those women when I wrote about Tristan Thompson and Allie Clifton. Clifton wasn’t offended in the slightest by Thompson’s actions, and — as many of you were so quick to point out to me on Twitter — they have a good relationship. I’m glad, too, because it would make her job that much more difficult if there was any animosity from a player.
But Clifton and Thompson don’t really figure into this debate anymore. To sexualize — even a little bit — a female reporter is wrong. To sexualize any woman simply because she’s a woman is wrong. Women are our co-workers, our bosses, our subordinates, our peers. Treating them as anything less than a man’s equal is reprehensible in this day and age, and that’s what it seemed was happening when Tristan Thompson pecked Allie Clifton on the back of the head.
Now, after sifting through the smelly flotsam the article provoked among some of our readers, I can see these types of conversations are needed now more than ever.
As for those readers who castigated me for being a crappy writer, an even crappier person and [insert homophobic, sexist, misogynistic comment here] — well, you’re the reason I’m glad I wrote the piece. Thank you. Your frothing display of faux-machismo was endlessly entertaining in the Facebook comments and the comments on the site. The tweets were also hysterical attempts to put me in my place (I particularly liked the “whiteknight…mangina” affront, which had a lot more panache than some of the others).
Clifton waited a while to let everyone know she wasn’t offended by Thompson’s behavior, but I’m glad she finally did. The 23-year-old Thompson is, by all accounts, a good, decent guy. That’s why he shouldn’t get lumped in with the people who showed their true selves when commenting on our prior piece about this topic.
If you wish to lambaste me further, it’s pretty easy to get in touch with me online, or just leave another comment. Every time I read another remark, another clichéd insult, another little bit of gloriously self-righteous anger at having to read something absolutely no one made you read, it makes me that much happier for starting this dialogue.
Now lets back to basketball before I start quoting Lillian Hellman and Charlotte Perkins Gilman.
Have at me.
I just dont see how kissing a woman on the back of the head is a big deal here. if it were a woman kissing a male reporter or player would there be anything more than a joke made of it? And for the record it was a pretty ridiculous article
wow this attitude is just downright egregious:
“Every time I read another remark, another clichéd insult, another little bit of gloriously self-righteous anger at having to read something absolutely no one made you read, it makes me that much happier for starting this dialogue.”
you’re writing for your readers, that is your job. you’re further antagonizing all your audience when your initial article of Thompson being unprofessional had no basis or evidence to begin with, and now basically you’re saying #sorrynotsorry and that we all should be ashamed that we called you out correctly.
the point is this won’t ever be a problem if it was a male reporter and a male athlete. and in the realm of gender equality, why can’t the same be done to a female if she is completely onboard and okay with it? no. because of whiteknights trying to nitpick everything and actually help perpetuate further gender inequality.
“the point is this won’t ever be a problem if it was a male reporter and a male athlete.”<— So you're saying there shouldn't be any female reporters, so this sort of thing doesn't ever happen?
Not sure how having this discussion helps perpetuate further gender inequality, either, but you're right that it wasn't a big deal to Clifton. I still thought it was unprofessional and I’m not alone.
When you say you called me out correctly, you’re missing the point. Some did keep the conversation on point, but most of the people commenting — and it’s gonna happen for his article, too — were just making personal attacks. It’s not OK to kiss anyone without their consent. Before Clifton’s tweet that wasn’t clear at all. I’m not really sure what you’re trying to say here other than I’m bad at my job, which you’re perfectly entitled to write (‘Merica). Thankfully for me and my family, you don’t sign my paycheck.
I respect the fact that you didn’t change your stance, good sign of character bro…
“the point is this won’t ever be a problem if it was a male reporter and a male athlete.”<— So you're saying there shouldn't be any female reporters, so this sort of thing doesn't ever happen?
No, this just says it shouldn't be a problem with a female reporter and male athlete, either
i think a lot of people would agree that it was very unprofessional for him to do that, I definitely do to some degree. but the fact of the matter is you jumped to calling him a sexist pig without even getting all the facts in shows that you are just as unprofessional as Thompson is.
You are planting a straw-man with your rethorical question “so you are saying that….” I find that manipulative and unprofessional.
Read your previous article and felt I had to chime in. I really don’t think you should ever need to, as a writer, defend yourself or your writing. Your writing should already do that. You made a decent argument attempting to connect a seemingly playful kiss to a deeper issue of gender equality, and although I personally really didn’t agree, I figured that clearly, you intend to write a polarized opinion to elicit polarized responses.
That is why I don’t understand why you are writing this article. If you expected this kind of response and knew that your article was a controversial and debatable subject, why are you antagonizing your critics so childishly? Honestly I felt your argument was a little weak in the first place because I didn’t feel that this particular instance was a good example of the overall issue you were trying to bring up. There’s a lot more to gender equality issues than an underwhelming, albeit unprofessional, display of “sexuality” in a playful, friendly gesture. Maybe if you brought up how leagues do not properly punish athletes for sexual harrassment/domestic violence issues, or how womens’ sports are undervalued, or any other of the huge number of gender issues in the realm of sports, I could understand, but definitely you picked the wrong battle, and lost.
But after your the foundation of your argument was revealed to be wrong, instead of admitting an oversight, apologizing for baselessly attacking the character of a player and the league, or anything else that suggests you are just a humble writer, you lash out at the people who disagreed with you the same way they attacked you.
If you can’t handle the criticism, don’t write something that will be criticized.
All in all, this is an online forum, for a Basketball magazine. If you’re going to ignore the medium, ignore the audience, ignore the facts, and try to force your view on gender equality, then maybe you should ignore everything else too. Just saying.
Much better writer than I am. What you said was spot on.
“Inside joke” Yea, he’s definitely plowing that into oblivion lol. Garbage article btw
Yeah no doubt with this follow up article Spencer, you are going to catch even more heat from those spammers from your originally article saying “nah nah, i told you so”.
Either way, I see the context of this situation and think if you were to apply it to ANY other job, it would be considered unreasonable.
What I am amazed at however, is the personal vitriol you received for bringing attention to this. Your profile is open and available to the public, but I find it cowardly that so many people chose to use annonymous accounts to respond. Come on people, if you are that much of a man, why not show your real face?
…now, lets see how many people take my bait and notice I use an anon account…
No one was mad because you said the kissing was unprofessional. People didn’t respect you because the reason you gave was heavily tied with gender inequality. A small percentage look at that kiss and think “hey, he’s trying to show how much more dominant men are than women.” I personally looked at that kiss and thought “he’s taking a huge risk being signed as an NBA player kissing the reporter on live TV like that; he’s risking the NBA’s status” Your point was valid, proof wasn’t, therefore the whole report turned into a waste (imo).
The thing that I didn’t like about your last article wasn’t the fact that you said that what Thompson did was unprofessional it was that you implied that he did it because he disrespected her as a woman all because he kissed her on top of her head joking around with her. It wasn’t the right time to do it I agree but the fact that you made it a gender equality issue is also what made you lose credibility since that was never the case. Also, the fact that you wanted Thompson either suspended or fined for the situation just came across as too much to myself and many other readers.
As far as the negative feedback you got it was well deserved. You are one of those White Knight types who always feel like women are to be put on a pedestal above men as if they are goddesses when they are no different from you or I outside of the private bits.
Also find it hilarious that you just can’t admit that you are wrong. Instead you decide to attack the readers. Oh well Sour Grapes much….
I’m happy that you used so many big words because I need to up my vocabulary for the GRE. As for the content of your article, that was also cool.
so basically, you were wrong and tried to backtrack by being mad at the people who called you out on your shoddy article instead of being mad that you wrote said article in the first place?
Does anyone else see the spin that this”reporter” tried to put on his brainless attempt to demean a black man for kissing a white woman. The vitriol laced articles I’ve read in relation to this non issues only shines a light on the tendentious mentality of white men. To say that you were speaking for women in general because it was only one hundred years ago that women were given the right to vote or that no woman has ever been voted president or Chief Justice is simply moronic. What does that have to do with what happened? Did his inside joke with his friend somehow subjugate women or relegate them to receive less pay? Did it deny women in other countries freedom? No? Then what the hell does one have to do with the other?
Your article was infelicitous and vexatious to say the least. This excuse for an obvious afflictive moment for you is complete balderdash. You should be ashamed of yourself. I wonder how you felt about Brett Favre’s inappropriateness. Let me google that.
spot on!.
blah blah blah.. men are horrible and dispensable women are wonderful.. What a worthless article.