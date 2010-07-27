Cavs Will Not Be Ignored

If Cavs owner Dan Gilbert had just shown a little common sense, taken a deep breath, been realistic and admitted that his franchise will be undergoing a rebuilding process without LeBron — instead of brashly guaranteeing Cleveland would win a championship before Miami — his team’s underwhelming personnel moves wouldn’t be punchline material. Yesterday’s blockbuster brings Ramon Sessions and Ryan Hollins to the Cavs from Minnesota in exchange for Delonte West and Sebastian Telfair. OK, so now you have Mo Williams‘ backup and maybe your starting center whose career averages are 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds a night. Surely the Lakers and the powers of the East are shaking in their boots … Speaking of title hopes, according to Flo Rida, the Heat have already won the ‘chip. Or he just got in early on the “unofficial team anthem” contest. (Your move, Trick Daddy.) The best thing we can say about this song is that it gets stuck in your head easily. But, as we’ve learned from cockroaches in NYC, just because something won’t die doesn’t mean it’s good … And again, David Kahn allows Minnesota to be the NBA’s trash dump. It’s not that Darko, Mike Beasley and Delonte can’t play, but at some point, somebody desperately wanted to get rid of them — and all three end up on the same team? If Kahn were running the Minnesota Vikings, he 100 percent would have traded for JaMarcus Russell before the Raiders got a chance to cut him … And more bad news for the Wolves, as Jonny Flynn‘s hip surgery is expected to keep him out 3-4 months. They did just sign Luke Ridnour, who can take over as starter in the meantime, but it may just further cloud the situation if those two are in a PG battle and then Ricky Rubio comes over expecting to be handed the reigns … And where does Telfair fit into the picture? This is his second go-round with the Wolves, and maybe his last chance to become an impact guy in the League. He’s probably never going to be an All-Star or anything, but he still has time to climb out of the “bust” category … So the big meeting went down in New Orleans, and apparently Chris Paul does not want to be traded after all. CP said he wants to stay with the Hornets, he just wants to make sure the franchise is trying to win. And whether that’s their No. 1 priority or not, they at least convinced him it was. Well, that was fun for a minute. Does it lessen Carmelo‘s chances of turning down Denver’s extension offer and signing with the Knicks next summer? Not necessarily. ‘Melo still has his NYC roots, and the Knicks could still form a Big Three with Amar’e, ‘Melo and Tony Parker, who will be contractually obligated to add an apostrophe somewhere in his name. But that should be easy since he’s French … T-Mac worked out for the Bulls and reportedly looked good. It’s no secret Chicago would want McGrady to come off the bench, to which he said, “It’s up to me in training camp to prove I’m a starter.” See, A.I., that’s all you have to say … Pencil in Blake Griffin for a monster game or two next season against Phoenix. The Suns waived Taylor Griffin, opening the door for his little bro to pull some, “You hurt my brother, prepare to die” mess … We’re out like JaMarcus …