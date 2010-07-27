Cavs Will Not Be Ignored

If Cavs owner Dan Gilbert had just shown a little common sense, taken a deep breath, been realistic and admitted that his franchise will be undergoing a rebuilding process without LeBron — instead of brashly guaranteeing Cleveland would win a championship before Miami — his team’s underwhelming personnel moves wouldn’t be punchline material. Yesterday’s blockbuster brings Ramon Sessions and Ryan Hollins to the Cavs from Minnesota in exchange for Delonte West and Sebastian Telfair. OK, so now you have Mo Williams‘ backup and maybe your starting center whose career averages are 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds a night. Surely the Lakers and the powers of the East are shaking in their boots … Speaking of title hopes, according to Flo Rida, the Heat have already won the ‘chip. Or he just got in early on the “unofficial team anthem” contest. (Your move, Trick Daddy.) The best thing we can say about this song is that it gets stuck in your head easily. But, as we’ve learned from cockroaches in NYC, just because something won’t die doesn’t mean it’s good … And again, David Kahn allows Minnesota to be the NBA’s trash dump. It’s not that Darko, Mike Beasley and Delonte can’t play, but at some point, somebody desperately wanted to get rid of them — and all three end up on the same team? If Kahn were running the Minnesota Vikings, he 100 percent would have traded for JaMarcus Russell before the Raiders got a chance to cut him … And more bad news for the Wolves, as Jonny Flynn‘s hip surgery is expected to keep him out 3-4 months. They did just sign Luke Ridnour, who can take over as starter in the meantime, but it may just further cloud the situation if those two are in a PG battle and then Ricky Rubio comes over expecting to be handed the reigns … And where does Telfair fit into the picture? This is his second go-round with the Wolves, and maybe his last chance to become an impact guy in the League. He’s probably never going to be an All-Star or anything, but he still has time to climb out of the “bust” category … So the big meeting went down in New Orleans, and apparently Chris Paul does not want to be traded after all. CP said he wants to stay with the Hornets, he just wants to make sure the franchise is trying to win. And whether that’s their No. 1 priority or not, they at least convinced him it was. Well, that was fun for a minute. Does it lessen Carmelo‘s chances of turning down Denver’s extension offer and signing with the Knicks next summer? Not necessarily. ‘Melo still has his NYC roots, and the Knicks could still form a Big Three with Amar’e, ‘Melo and Tony Parker, who will be contractually obligated to add an apostrophe somewhere in his name. But that should be easy since he’s French … T-Mac worked out for the Bulls and reportedly looked good. It’s no secret Chicago would want McGrady to come off the bench, to which he said, “It’s up to me in training camp to prove I’m a starter.” See, A.I., that’s all you have to say … Pencil in Blake Griffin for a monster game or two next season against Phoenix. The Suns waived Taylor Griffin, opening the door for his little bro to pull some, “You hurt my brother, prepare to die” mess … We’re out like JaMarcus …
Delonte “the MILF hunter” will be waived.
Wonder where hes guna end up…
…and Telfair supposed to be waived/used in a trade soon.
Awww man, I was looking forward to everybody in Cleveland cheering De-lon-te! De-lon-te when Lebron rolled into town. Oh well
I be headed to Gloria’s
Maybe the Heat might pickup Delonte if he gets waved. He has played well with LeBron before and the Heat can use a combo guard on the cheap.
No way Telfair ever climbs out of the bust category. He stuck there.
this Kahn guy has issues. I think he has a thing for small people.
Your team doesn’t need 5 point guards.
The Cavs may not be ignored but the players they picked up sure as hell will be.
To be fair, Ramon Sessions did good as a starter for the Bucks.
To be fair again, a presumed Minnesota starting unit of Darko Milicic, Kevin Love, Delonte West, Martell Webster, and Corey Brewer with Michael Beasley coming of the bench might be able to compete. Not saying they will win but being able to compete is one step in the right direction.
Just an off topic here. Would a championship series between the NBA, NFL, and MLB champions work? My idea is they play a single round of basketball (24 minutes), football (30 minutes), and baseball (five innings) scheduled over one week. Two points for every win and one point for every loss. Team with the highest points after playing the three sports is declared the champion with each player receiving $1 million each.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
64. I can get the Dime staff their daily coffee and donuts.
@alf
Kind of a stupid idea because they’d have to use retired people, what time in the year are the MLB, NFL and NBA all in the offseason? They’re gonna have to do it with retired people and no one wants to watch that. We already got Pro’s vs Joes.
Sessions can run a team as he showed with the Bucks and could actually contend for Mo’s minutes if he takes a big step back cuz of no Bron. Hollins is my sleeper for breakout star. He is an amazing signing for the Cavs. Dude is athletic, can protect the rim and would be perfect if the Cavs really are serious bout running he’ll fit in nicely. Now all they need is to turn another scrub into a decent 3 and they are all set.
So that makes 7 Pg’s he has traded, signed or drafted (Flynn, Lawson, Rubio, Sessions, Ridnour, West and Telfair) My only gripe is out of all the PG’s hes acquired (until Rubio proves otherwise) HE TRADED THE BEST ONE.
Kahn moment of the day; he just traded 2 of his offseason signings for 2 guards that are 60/4 shots of being waved.
Excuse me:
KKKKAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHNNNNNNNN
maybe dalonte will go after Kahn’s wife or even worse, mom lol
And knowing Minnesota, I could bet my house that pick ends up being a franchise player. I can just feel it.
KAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHNNN!!!!
Interesting…Delonte, Ridnour and Telfair keep going to the same teams. One’s troubled. One’s average. One’s immature. The troubled one always beats ’em for the spot! Hahaha ask Tony Allen too. Or Earl Watson.
Assuming those rumors were just rumors, Legend33 might be onto sumptin when he says:
“Maybe the Heat might pickup Delonte if he gets waved. He has played well with LeBron before and the Heat can use a combo guard on the cheap.”
This off-season is curious to say the most.
And David Kahn is GOING ALL THE WAY IN with his contract moves. It’s like he’s gearing up for the next FA period under the guise that he’s a bum azz GM.
CRAZY azz irony, Ramon is backin’ up Mo Williams…AGAIN!
Ramon is the whole reason Bucks thought they could move Mo in the 1st place!! Think about it, at one point in time, this statement was said before : Ramon is backin up Mo Williams. Now its goin’ down again in Cleveland.
Minnesota gets all of Boston’s ‘DIDN’T PAN OUTS’
Telfair x2, Al Jeff, Ryan Gomes, Delonte dotdotdot
Who the hell owns the wolves and how has he not fired Khan yet?
Dude is a complete idiot and has the nerve to be arrogant on top of it
FAIL, EPIC
delonte west should have went to orlando so he could be near his step son
@legend
that’s a tabloid headline ESPN might pull off. lebron’s killing jumping off a cliff if that goes down
now minnesota has two players that r clincal depressed maybe getting snowed in with nowhere to go will help relieve there depression LOL.
Blake Griffin’s gonna have a Peoples Hernandez from “Shaft” moment. YOU KILLED MY BROTHA!! YOU BEST KILL ME MUTHAF***A!! YOU BEST KILL ME!!! LOL
You know if Miami calls Delonte he’d say yes on the phone itself just cause ‘Bron’s mama gonna be down there now…
The worst part about the current NBA is that if you’re not a Heat, Celtics, Lakers, or Orlando fan, good luck trying to watch any other teams play this season…
Well I guess then it’s official, Delonte West did in fact do the nasty with Lebron’s mom. I am convinced now. Sebastian Telfair is done, how in your career to you manage to land on the T Wolves twice? His career is over.
Delonte is definitely headed down to Florida, the MILF capital of the USA. Good pickup for the Heat too.
One of those rare trades where neither teams get better. Great line by the way: “The best thing we can say about this song is that it gets stuck in your head easily. But, as we’ve learned from cockroaches in NYC, just because something won’t die doesn’t mean it’s good.”
There will be no shortage of weed or firearms in the Greater Minneapolis area this year
man why does david kahn still have a job, does he wake up every morning thinking how he can get himself fired and laughs all day that he still has a job..
@Heiddi187
Lmaooooo!!
Kahn=George Costanza
ATTN ALL,
in regards to Chris Paul, shouldn’t the Hornets just trade him to the New Jersey Nets?!!?
That Russian Billionaire would take Emekas contract.
would there be any better trade value for the Hornets than to move Chris Paul (and Okafor) to New Jersey for say Devin Harris and Brook Lopez?!!? Hornets could maybe throw in James Posey and receive Terrance Williams back.
What do you all think?!!?
@ heckler
I think a trade to New Jersey is too good for Paul. They should trade him to Minnesota. The Lynx need a true point guard and he could also lead the pillow fights on the road trips
Delonte and Beasley on the same team? wooshh Ron artest psychiatrist should be traded to the Wolves as well..
… “still has time to prove he’s not a bust”? How many more sneaker execs and NBA GM’s does he need to get fired? That dog don’t hunt.
@ Heckler – great trade proposal for Jersey. I can’t see them parting with Lopez tho. In a twist tho, with Paul outta New Orleans, that franchise can pack up and move to Seattle cuz nobody payin to watch Devin and West run pick n rolls; T-Will the truth tho.
This is a huge oppurtunity for Jameer to call up Delonte when he gets waived and get him signed to the Magic. The mental advantage vs Lebron and the Heat would be HUGE!!!lol
Very interesting post – raises some interesting points for debate. I just stumbled upon your blog this morning and wanted to say that I have really liked browsing some of the posts. Anyways, I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope to read more very soon!
Damn, I wish the Cavs would have traded Delonte to Orlando, just so in the back of Lebron’s mind he doesn’t know if his mom is still getting tapped by that or not.
I want the details of that affair.. shit..
I heard over the weekend he hit it in the team locker room.. now how the hell someone know that?????
Delonte West getting traded to Min and for who?….yeah he banged Ms James.I figured CP wasn’t going nowhere, at least not for 2 more years. Amare, Tony Paker, and Melo would not make a big 3, Amare and Melo are both overrated and for the most part 1-dimensional and Tony Paker is nolonger a top 5 pg. hell maybe not even top 10. Can’t wait to see how much of the old TMac is left