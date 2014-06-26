Cavs Select Andrew Wiggins With The First Pick Of The 2014 NBA Draft

#Cleveland Cavaliers
06.26.14 4 years ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Kansas wing Andrew Wiggins with the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Cleveland reportedly zeroed in on Wiggins in the hours leading up to the draft, but were open to trading the pick until ultimately making their selection. The Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, among others, put together impressive trade packages for the draft’s top choice. In the end, however, Wiggins’ franchise player potential proved too much for the Cavaliers to pass up.

Is Wiggins a good choice for the Cavaliers?

