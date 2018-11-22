Getty Image

Cedi Osman is one of the players who have benefitted from LeBron James leaving Cleveland the most in terms of how much they’ve seen the floor. Osman has started 12 games for the Cavaliers this season, and the young wing is averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game. It’s been tough sledding for the Cavs this year, but the 23-year-old Osman — despite some rough shooting numbers — has gotten plenty of chances to play.

Still, losing James was uniquely tough for Osman, as the best player in the world made it clear he loved playing with the young forward. James went as far as to call him “my rook,” and Osman showed his appreciation for James after he left for Los Angeles this summer.

Osman was asked about James on Wednesday afternoon before the Cavaliers play host to the Lakers for the first time since James joined the purple and gold. The second-year wing went on to praise his former teammate, and expressed that he made it a point to earn James’ respect.