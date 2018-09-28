Getty Image

Cedi Osman isn’t the big name that Cavaliers fans hope can replace the presence of LeBron James in Cleveland, but he certainly got some solid experience playing with some interesting names this summer.

Osman saw a limited role for the Cavaliers in the postseason, but he was one of the few players on the roster — other than LeBron James — who actually made it through an entire season with the Cavaliers. He survived the midseason roster turnover, in part, because the Cavs see a bright future for the

And though he wasn’t a Rookie of the Year candidate in his first season, he’s expected to take on a much bigger presence in the Cavaliers lineup now that James has, indeed, left for Los Angeles. Osman spoke to Kaelan Jones of Sports Illustrated and explained why he’s ready for an expanded role with the LeBron-less Cavaliers in his second season in the NBA. In the piece, Osman divulges that he spent time playing with a significant list of impressive NBA stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and his former teammate: LeBron James.