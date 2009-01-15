Cedric Ceballos joins the effort to bring back the Sonics

Just last night, after I stopped my fiancee from changing the channel during the Pacers/Pistons game — and she asked me why I even cared — I realized I’ve been dealing with the loss of the Sonics pretty well. Having another team to follow definitely helps (I truly don’t mind Indiana’s regular 4 p.m. West Coast tip-offs, either). Along with a thriving high school and college scene out here, plus the sick little pleasure I get seeing the Thunder stink it up, I’m doing alright. The other day I even played NBA 2K9 on Xbox Live using the Thunder (and lost).
That said, every now and then I get reminders that sting just a bit. Like on Jan. 23, the guys at Save Our Sonics are throwing the “Seattle Supersonics Tribute Show,” a party to celebrate the team’s impact in the city, but more importantly, to remind local voters and politicians that we only have until December 2009 to come up with a plan to do something about KeyArena and hopefully get a new team in here before too long. A list of local rappers, DJs and radio personalities will be there, along with some ex-Sonics dancers, Big Lo (local fat guy who holds the unofficial crown as Seattle’s biggest sports fan) and … drum roll … Cedric Ceballos as a “guest DJ.”
*If you’re in the Seattle area, you can find more info on the Sonics party HERE.*
That was funny, you played with a team just to see them lose, ha ha
Looking at the stands in Memphis lately I think you’ll have a good shot at getting them to move which is kind of exciting when you realize that OJ and Rudy are part of the package.
@ kobeef
That would be serious. The Grizzlies in a market like Seattle with players like OJ and Gay involved would be a crazy redemption for the fans.
I agree w/ George W Kush Sr but I could go for some expansion
The Thunder are doomed. OKC is not a viable market for a championship professional team.
also to be there:
Detlef Schremph hair stylists
Kendal Gill action figures
Shawn Kemp’s baby mama dancers
Sam Perkins Burgers
as a soincs fan i still refuse to use the team formaly known as the sonics on 2k9…
and i still don’t have a new team to follow, i’ve tried but it just doesn’t feeel right – i think i’ll just be a nba widower unless they are reborn.
Clippers
By any chance were you going up against the lakers on xbox live???? Because i played against someone who used the thunder not too long ago
lakers are a might bit cheesy on 2k9 me thinks. Just saying…
Yall should just move to a NBA city.
@JCARR — No, whoever I played picked the Grizzlies. I think we had some unspoken agreement to pick bad teams.
i dunno if this seattle city should get another team. they were the first ever #1 seed to lose in the first round (5 game series).
Their players always seemed to get into a great depression when they played in seattle. Kendall Gill and Vin Baker come to mind real quick…
aside from the early-mid 90s with GP and Kemp…when did anyone even know seattle had a ball team?
P-TOWN MISSES THE I-5 RIVALRY!
Uh Oh, Seattle’s pulling out the big guns. Cedric Ceballos and big time Seattle rappers? What’s that, Sir mix a Lot can’t make it? Better scratch that Big time Seattle rappers part.
“Their players always seemed to get into a great depression when they played in seattle. Kendall Gill and Vin Baker come to mind real quick…”-Clinical depression doesn’t just show up…it’s there well before coming to Seattle and well after that.
I guess people had to be in Seattle to really get why this team was/is so special.
“aside from the early-mid 90s with GP and Kemp…when did anyone even know seattle had a ball team?”- Everyone knows the Sonics.
And yes, the I-5 rivalry with the Blazers was great fun!