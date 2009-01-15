Cedric Ceballos joins the effort to bring back the Sonics

Just last night, after I stopped my fiancee from changing the channel during the Pacers/Pistons game — and she asked me why I even cared — I realized I’ve been dealing with the loss of the Sonics pretty well. Having another team to follow definitely helps (I truly don’t mind Indiana’s regular 4 p.m. West Coast tip-offs, either). Along with a thriving high school and college scene out here, plus the sick little pleasure I get seeing the Thunder stink it up, I’m doing alright. The other day I even played NBA 2K9 on Xbox Live using the Thunder (and lost).

That said, every now and then I get reminders that sting just a bit. Like on Jan. 23, the guys at Save Our Sonics are throwing the “Seattle Supersonics Tribute Show,” a party to celebrate the team’s impact in the city, but more importantly, to remind local voters and politicians that we only have until December 2009 to come up with a plan to do something about KeyArena and hopefully get a new team in here before too long. A list of local rappers, DJs and radio personalities will be there, along with some ex-Sonics dancers, Big Lo (local fat guy who holds the unofficial crown as Seattle’s biggest sports fan) and … drum roll … Cedric Ceballos as a “guest DJ.”

*If you’re in the Seattle area, you can find more info on the Sonics party HERE.*