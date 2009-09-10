Celebrate Fashion’s Night Out At 21 Mercer

For those of you in NYC, there’s no mistaking that it’s Fashion Week. So we wanted to extend y’all an invite for tonight’s event at 21 Mercer.
Who: You
What: Fashion’s Night Out Event at NSW 21 Mercer
Where: 21 Mercer Street (Between Grand St. and Canal St.)
When: Thursday, September 10th, 6-11pm
Why: Open Beer and Wine, Sports-Inspired Foods and Free Mr. Softee! Not to mention the release of the AW77 Hoodie!
Let us know in the comments if you plan on coming through…
See you there.
complimentary customization?
isn’t the nikeid program already complimentary?
surely they’re not talking about the bespoke program right?
be in there
what ever happened to Ron Mercer?
@yes
The NIKEiD for clothing is new and normally if you want to iD some kicks it’s some serious loot. Come through.
-AP.
Im in there
Would love to come through…
Thanks to everyone that came out tonight. Definitely a lot of fun!