Celebrate Fashion’s Night Out At 21 Mercer

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
09.10.09 9 years ago 8 Comments

For those of you in NYC, there’s no mistaking that it’s Fashion Week. So we wanted to extend y’all an invite for tonight’s event at 21 Mercer.

Who: You
What: Fashion’s Night Out Event at NSW 21 Mercer
Where: 21 Mercer Street (Between Grand St. and Canal St.)
When: Thursday, September 10th, 6-11pm
Why: Open Beer and Wine, Sports-Inspired Foods and Free Mr. Softee! Not to mention the release of the AW77 Hoodie!

Let us know in the comments if you plan on coming through…

