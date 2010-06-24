Celebrate The Lakers’ Victory With Pau Gasol Today!

It’s been a great week for Lakers fans. First you had the parade, then the “Black Mamba 5 Rings” t-shirt, and now this. If you are in Los Angeles this afternoon, stop by NIKETOWN if you want to meet Pau Gasol. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down. Click after the jump for more details.
Depressing…still
mbenga is on the poster and no andrew bynum??
bynum’s not w/ nike anymo’ bro.. so gasol can now talk and answer Q&A’s he ain’t gasoft no mo’