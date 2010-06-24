Celebrate The Lakers’ Victory With Pau Gasol Today!

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.24.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

It’s been a great week for Lakers fans. First you had the parade, then the “Black Mamba 5 Rings” t-shirt, and now this. If you are in Los Angeles this afternoon, stop by NIKETOWN if you want to meet Pau Gasol. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down. Click after the jump for more details.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERSNIKETOWNPAU GASOLStyle - Kicks and Gear

