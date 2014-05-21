Guess Which Celebs Are Posing With The NBA Championship Trophy

The Larry O’Brien Trophy represents the top of the mountain in the NBA. You’ve seen Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas cry while cradling it in their arms, and we’re pretty sure Larry Bird spilled some Budweiser on it after one of his three titles. Meanwhile others only dream of grasping it before their careers end. So it was a great honor for these supermodels and celebrities to spend some time with the hardest trophy to earn in the Association.

See if you can guess who each celebrity and supermodel might be. Answers at the bottom.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

ANSWERS:

1 – Hilaria Baldwin

2 – Trey Songz

3 – Ricky Martin

4 – Tyson Beckford

5 – Big Sean

6 – Erin Heatherton

7 – Nastia Liukin

8 – Mario Batali

9 – Nick Cannon

10 – John Leguizamo

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.