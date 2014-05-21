Guess Which Celebs Are Posing With The NBA Championship Trophy

#Big Sean #Style – Kicks and Gear
05.21.14 4 years ago

The Larry O’Brien Trophy represents the top of the mountain in the NBA. You’ve seen Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas cry while cradling it in their arms, and we’re pretty sure Larry Bird spilled some Budweiser on it after one of his three titles. Meanwhile others only dream of grasping it before their careers end. So it was a great honor for these supermodels and celebrities to spend some time with the hardest trophy to earn in the Association.

See if you can guess who each celebrity and supermodel might be. Answers at the bottom.

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
ANSWERS:
1 – Hilaria Baldwin
2 – Trey Songz
3 – Ricky Martin
4 – Tyson Beckford
5 – Big Sean
6 – Erin Heatherton
7 – Nastia Liukin
8 – Mario Batali
9 – Nick Cannon
10 – John Leguizamo

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSBig SeanErin HeathertonHILARIA BALDWINJOHN LEGUIZAMOlarry o'brienMARIO BATALINASTIA LIUKINnick cannonRICKY MARTINStyle - Kicks and GearTREY SONGZTyson Beckford

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP